Alan R. Kimmel, Ph.D.
Photo of Alan Kimmel.
Section Chief: Molecular Mechanisms of Development Section​, Laboratory of Cellular & Developmental Biology
Scientific Focus Areas: Cell Biology, Developmental Biology, Genetics and Genomics, Molecular Biology and Biochemistry

Publications

A selection of recent and significant publications can be viewed below.

Select Publications

A post-transcriptional regulon controlled by TtpA, the single tristetraprolin family member expressed in Dictyostelium discoideum.
Bai W, Wells ML, Lai WS, Hicks SN, Burkholder AB, Perera L, Kimmel AR, Blackshear PJ.
Nucleic Acids Res (2021 Nov 18) 49:11920-11937. Abstract/Full Text
Regulation of nucleosome positioning by a CHD Type III chromatin remodeler and its relationship to developmental gene expression in Dictyostelium.
Platt JL, Kent NA, Kimmel AR, Harwood AJ.
Genome Res (2017 Apr) 27:591-600. Abstract/Full Text
Chemotactic network responses to live bacteria show independence of phagocytosis from chemoreceptor sensing.
Meena NP, Kimmel AR.
Elife (2017 May 25) 6. Abstract/Full Text
mTORC1/AMPK responses define a core gene set for developmental cell fate switching.
Jaiswal P, Kimmel AR.
BMC Biol (2019 Jul 18) 17:58. Abstract/Full Text
The Perilipins: Major Cytosolic Lipid Droplet-Associated Proteins and Their Roles in Cellular Lipid Storage, Mobilization, and Systemic Homeostasis.
Kimmel AR, Sztalryd C.
Annu Rev Nutr (2016 Jul 17) 36:471-509. Abstract/Full Text

Additional Publications

Perilipin 3 Deficiency Stimulates Thermogenic Beige Adipocytes Through PPARα Activation.
Lee YK, Sohn JH, Han JS, Park YJ, Jeon YG, Ji Y, Dalen KT, Sztalryd C, Kimmel AR, Kim JB.
Diabetes (2018 May) 67:791-804. Abstract/Full Text
Quantification of Live Bacterial Sensing for Chemotaxis and Phagocytosis and of Macropinocytosis.
Meena NP, Kimmel AR.
Front Cell Infect Microbiol (2018) 8:62. Abstract/Full Text
Loss of perilipin 2 in cultured myotubes enhances lipolysis and redirects the metabolic energy balance from glucose oxidation towards fatty acid oxidation.
Feng YZ, Lund J, Li Y, Knabenes IK, Bakke SS, Kase ET, Lee YK, Kimmel AR, Thoresen GH, Rustan AC, Dalen KT.
J Lipid Res (2017 Nov) 58:2147-2161. Abstract/Full Text
Deficiency in perilipin 5 reduces mitochondrial function and membrane depolarization in mouse hearts.
Andersson L, Drevinge C, Mardani I, Dalen KT, Ståhlman M, Klevstig M, Lundqvist A, Haugen F, Adiels M, Fogelstrand P, Asin-Cayuela J, Hultén LM, Levin M, Ehrenborg E, Lee YK, Kimmel AR, Borén J, Levin MC.
Int J Biochem Cell Biol (2017 Oct) 91:9-13. Abstract/Full Text
A Unique High-Throughput Assay to Identify Novel Small Molecule Inhibitors of Chemotaxis and Migration.
Liao XH, Kimmel AR.
Curr Protoc Cell Biol (2017 Mar 3) 74:12.11.1-12.11.13. Abstract/Full Text
Biochemical Responses to Chemically Distinct Chemoattractants During the Growth and Development of Dictyostelium.
Meena NP, Kimmel AR.
Methods Mol Biol (2016) 1407:141-51. Abstract/Full Text
An ancestral non-proteolytic role for presenilin proteins in multicellular development of the social amoeba Dictyostelium discoideum.
Ludtmann MH, Otto GP, Schilde C, Chen ZH, Allan CY, Brace S, Beesley PW, Kimmel AR, Fisher P, Killick R, Williams RS.
J Cell Sci (2014 Apr 1) 127:1576-84. Abstract/Full Text
Perilipin 5, a lipid droplet protein adapted to mitochondrial energy utilization.
Kimmel AR, Sztalryd C.
Curr Opin Lipidol (2014 Apr) 25:110-7. Abstract/Full Text
Perilipins: lipid droplet coat proteins adapted for tissue-specific energy storage and utilization, and lipid cytoprotection.
Sztalryd C, Kimmel AR.
Biochimie (2014 Jan) 96:96-101. Abstract/Full Text
Different CHD chromatin remodelers are required for expression of distinct gene sets and specific stages during development of Dictyostelium discoideum.
Platt JL, Rogers BJ, Rogers KC, Harwood AJ, Kimmel AR.
Development (2013 Dec) 140:4926-36. Abstract/Full Text
Analysis of chromatin organization by deep sequencing technologies.
Platt JL, Kent NA, Harwood AJ, Kimmel AR.
Methods Mol Biol (2013) 983:173-83. Abstract/Full Text
The application of the Cre-loxP system for generating multiple knock-out and knock-in targeted loci.
Faix J, Linkner J, Nordholz B, Platt JL, Liao XH, Kimmel AR.
Methods Mol Biol (2013) 983:249-67. Abstract/Full Text
Perilipin family members preferentially sequester to either triacylglycerol-specific or cholesteryl-ester-specific intracellular lipid storage droplets.
Hsieh K, Lee YK, Londos C, Raaka BM, Dalen KT, Kimmel AR.
J Cell Sci (2012 Sep 1) 125:4067-76. Abstract/Full Text
TOR complex 2 (TORC2) in Dictyostelium suppresses phagocytic nutrient capture independently of TORC1-mediated nutrient sensing.
Rosel D, Khurana T, Majithia A, Huang X, Bhandari R, Kimmel AR.
J Cell Sci (2012 Jan 1) 125:37-48. Abstract/Full Text
Combinatorial cell-specific regulation of GSK3 directs cell differentiation and polarity in Dictyostelium.
Kim L, Brzostowski J, Majithia A, Lee NS, McMains V, Kimmel AR.
Development (2011 Feb) 138:421-30. Abstract/Full Text
Dictyostelium possesses highly diverged presenilin/gamma-secretase that regulates growth and cell-fate specification and can accurately process human APP: a system for functional studies of the presenilin/gamma-secretase complex.
McMains VC, Myre M, Kreppel L, Kimmel AR.
Dis Model Mech (2010 Sep-Oct) 3:581-94. Abstract/Full Text
Chemotactic activation of Dictyostelium AGC-family kinases AKT and PKBR1 requires separate but coordinated functions of PDK1 and TORC2.
Liao XH, Buggey J, Kimmel AR.
J Cell Sci (2010 Mar 15) 123:983-92. Abstract/Full Text
Adoption of PERILIPIN as a unifying nomenclature for the mammalian PAT-family of intracellular lipid storage droplet proteins.
Kimmel AR, Brasaemle DL, McAndrews-Hill M, Sztalryd C, Londos C.
J Lipid Res (2010 Mar) 51:468-71. Abstract/Full Text
An orphan nuclear receptor finds a home.
Kimmel AR.
Mol Cell (2010 Jan 29) 37:155-7. Abstract/Full Text
Perilipin is present in islets of Langerhans and protects against lipotoxicity when overexpressed in the beta-cell line INS-1.
Borg J, Klint C, Wierup N, Ström K, Larsson S, Sundler F, Lupi R, Marchetti P, Xu G, Kimmel A, Londos C, Holm C.
Endocrinology (2009 Jul) 150:3049-57. Abstract/Full Text
Biochemical responses to chemoattractants in Dictyostelium: ligand-receptor interactions and downstream kinase activation.
Liao XH, Kimmel AR.
Methods Mol Biol (2009) 571:271-81. Abstract/Full Text
Growth control via TOR kinase signaling, an intracellular sensor of amino acid and energy availability, with crosstalk potential to proline metabolism.
Liao XH, Majithia A, Huang X, Kimmel AR.
Amino Acids (2008 Nov) 35:761-70. Abstract/Full Text
Oscillatory signaling and network responses during the development of Dictyostelium discoideum.
McMains VC, Liao XH, Kimmel AR.
Ageing Res Rev (2008 Jul) 7:234-48. Abstract/Full Text
Diverse cytopathologies in mitochondrial disease are caused by AMP-activated protein kinase signaling.
Bokko PB, Francione L, Bandala-Sanchez E, Ahmed AU, Annesley SJ, Huang X, Khurana T, Kimmel AR, Fisher PR.
Mol Biol Cell (2007 May) 18:1874-86. Abstract/Full Text
Functional compensation for adipose differentiation-related protein (ADFP) by Tip47 in an ADFP null embryonic cell line.
Sztalryd C, Bell M, Lu X, Mertz P, Hickenbottom S, Chang BH, Chan L, Kimmel AR, Londos C.
J Biol Chem (2006 Nov 10) 281:34341-8. Abstract/Full Text
GSK3 at the edge: regulation of developmental specification and cell polarization.
Kim L, Kimmel AR.
Curr Drug Targets (2006 Nov) 7:1411-9. Abstract/Full Text
Nonadaptive regulation of ERK2 in Dictyostelium: implications for mechanisms of cAMP relay.
Brzostowski JA, Kimmel AR.
Mol Biol Cell (2006 Oct) 17:4220-7. Abstract/Full Text
The COP9 signalosome regulates cell proliferation of Dictyostelium discoideum.
Rosel D, Kimmel AR.
Eur J Cell Biol (2006 Sep) 85:1023-34. Abstract/Full Text
Generation of multiple knockout mutants using the Cre-loxP system.
Kimmel AR, Faix J.
Methods Mol Biol (2006) 346:187-99. Abstract/Full Text
Post-translational regulation of adipose differentiation-related protein by the ubiquitin/proteasome pathway.
Xu G, Sztalryd C, Lu X, Tansey JT, Gan J, Dorward H, Kimmel AR, Londos C.
J Biol Chem (2005 Dec 30) 280:42841-7. Abstract/Full Text
Rapid, Wnt-induced changes in GSK3beta associations that regulate beta-catenin stabilization are mediated by Galpha proteins.
Liu X, Rubin JS, Kimmel AR.
Curr Biol (2005 Nov 22) 15:1989-97. Abstract/Full Text
Dictyostelium discoideum expresses a malaria chloroquine resistance mechanism upon transfection with mutant, but not wild-type, Plasmodium falciparum transporter PfCRT.
Naudé B, Brzostowski JA, Kimmel AR, Wellems TE.
J Biol Chem (2005 Jul 8) 280:25596-603. Abstract/Full Text
A Rab21/LIM-only/CH-LIM complex regulates phagocytosis via both activating and inhibitory mechanisms.
Khurana T, Brzostowski JA, Kimmel AR.
EMBO J (2005 Jul 6) 24:2254-64. Abstract/Full Text
A rapid and efficient method to generate multiple gene disruptions in Dictyostelium discoideum using a single selectable marker and the Cre-loxP system.
Faix J, Kreppel L, Shaulsky G, Schleicher M, Kimmel AR.
Nucleic Acids Res (2004 Oct 26) 32:e143. Abstract/Full Text
Breaking symmetries: regulation of Dictyostelium development through chemoattractant and morphogen signal-response.
Kimmel AR, Firtel RA.
Curr Opin Genet Dev (2004 Oct) 14:540-9. Abstract/Full Text
Structure of a lipid droplet protein; the PAT family member TIP47.
Hickenbottom SJ, Kimmel AR, Londos C, Hurley JH.
Structure (2004 Jul) 12:1199-207. Abstract/Full Text
The central role of perilipin a in lipid metabolism and adipocyte lipolysis.
Tansey JT, Sztalryd C, Hlavin EM, Kimmel AR, Londos C.
IUBMB Life (2004 Jul) 56:379-85. Abstract/Full Text
Teaching resources. Spatial and temporal dynamics of signaling components involved in the control of chemotaxis in Dictyostelium discoideum.
Kimmel AR, Parent CA, Gough NR.
Sci STKE (2004 May 18) 2004:tr3. Abstract/Full Text
A G alpha-dependent pathway that antagonizes multiple chemoattractant responses that regulate directional cell movement.
Brzostowski JA, Parent CA, Kimmel AR.
Genes Dev (2004 Apr 1) 18:805-15. Abstract/Full Text
dictyBase: a new Dictyostelium discoideum genome database.
Kreppel L, Fey P, Gaudet P, Just E, Kibbe WA, Chisholm RL, Kimmel AR.
Nucleic Acids Res (2004 Jan 1) 32:D332-3. Abstract/Full Text
Mutational analysis of the hormone-sensitive lipase translocation reaction in adipocytes.
Su CL, Sztalryd C, Contreras JA, Holm C, Kimmel AR, Londos C.
J Biol Chem (2003 Oct 31) 278:43615-9. Abstract/Full Text
Perilipin A is essential for the translocation of hormone-sensitive lipase during lipolytic activation.
Sztalryd C, Xu G, Dorward H, Tansey JT, Contreras JA, Kimmel AR, Londos C.
J Cell Biol (2003 Jun 23) 161:1093-103. Abstract/Full Text
The signal to move: D. discoideum go orienteering.
Kimmel AR, Parent CA.
Science (2003 Jun 6) 300:1525-7. Abstract/Full Text
Functional studies on native and mutated forms of perilipins. A role in protein kinase A-mediated lipolysis of triacylglycerols.
Tansey JT, Huml AM, Vogt R, Davis KE, Jones JM, Fraser KA, Brasaemle DL, Kimmel AR, Londos C.
J Biol Chem (2003 Mar 7) 278:8401-6. Abstract/Full Text
Genomic database resources for Dictyostelium discoideum.
Kreppel L, Kimmel AR.
Nucleic Acids Res (2002 Jan 1) 30:84-6. Abstract/Full Text
Last Reviewed April 2024