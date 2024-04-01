Alan R. Kimmel, Ph.D.
Section Chief: Molecular Mechanisms of Development Section, Laboratory of Cellular & Developmental Biology
Scientific Focus Areas: Cell Biology, Developmental Biology, Genetics and Genomics, Molecular Biology and Biochemistry
Publications
A selection of recent and significant publications can be viewed below.
Select Publications
- A post-transcriptional regulon controlled by TtpA, the single tristetraprolin family member expressed in Dictyostelium discoideum.
- Bai W, Wells ML, Lai WS, Hicks SN, Burkholder AB, Perera L, Kimmel AR, Blackshear PJ.
- Nucleic Acids Res (2021 Nov 18) 49:11920-11937. Abstract/Full Text
- Regulation of nucleosome positioning by a CHD Type III chromatin remodeler and its relationship to developmental gene expression in Dictyostelium.
- Platt JL, Kent NA, Kimmel AR, Harwood AJ.
- Genome Res (2017 Apr) 27:591-600. Abstract/Full Text
- Chemotactic network responses to live bacteria show independence of phagocytosis from chemoreceptor sensing.
- Meena NP, Kimmel AR.
- Elife (2017 May 25) 6. Abstract/Full Text
- mTORC1/AMPK responses define a core gene set for developmental cell fate switching.
- Jaiswal P, Kimmel AR.
- BMC Biol (2019 Jul 18) 17:58. Abstract/Full Text
- The Perilipins: Major Cytosolic Lipid Droplet-Associated Proteins and Their Roles in Cellular Lipid Storage, Mobilization, and Systemic Homeostasis.
- Kimmel AR, Sztalryd C.
- Annu Rev Nutr (2016 Jul 17) 36:471-509. Abstract/Full Text
Additional Publications
- Perilipin 3 Deficiency Stimulates Thermogenic Beige Adipocytes Through PPARα Activation.
- Lee YK, Sohn JH, Han JS, Park YJ, Jeon YG, Ji Y, Dalen KT, Sztalryd C, Kimmel AR, Kim JB.
- Diabetes (2018 May) 67:791-804. Abstract/Full Text
- Quantification of Live Bacterial Sensing for Chemotaxis and Phagocytosis and of Macropinocytosis.
- Meena NP, Kimmel AR.
- Front Cell Infect Microbiol (2018) 8:62. Abstract/Full Text
- Loss of perilipin 2 in cultured myotubes enhances lipolysis and redirects the metabolic energy balance from glucose oxidation towards fatty acid oxidation.
- Feng YZ, Lund J, Li Y, Knabenes IK, Bakke SS, Kase ET, Lee YK, Kimmel AR, Thoresen GH, Rustan AC, Dalen KT.
- J Lipid Res (2017 Nov) 58:2147-2161. Abstract/Full Text
- Deficiency in perilipin 5 reduces mitochondrial function and membrane depolarization in mouse hearts.
- Andersson L, Drevinge C, Mardani I, Dalen KT, Ståhlman M, Klevstig M, Lundqvist A, Haugen F, Adiels M, Fogelstrand P, Asin-Cayuela J, Hultén LM, Levin M, Ehrenborg E, Lee YK, Kimmel AR, Borén J, Levin MC.
- Int J Biochem Cell Biol (2017 Oct) 91:9-13. Abstract/Full Text
- A Unique High-Throughput Assay to Identify Novel Small Molecule Inhibitors of Chemotaxis and Migration.
- Liao XH, Kimmel AR.
- Curr Protoc Cell Biol (2017 Mar 3) 74:12.11.1-12.11.13. Abstract/Full Text
- Biochemical Responses to Chemically Distinct Chemoattractants During the Growth and Development of Dictyostelium.
- Meena NP, Kimmel AR.
- Methods Mol Biol (2016) 1407:141-51. Abstract/Full Text
- An ancestral non-proteolytic role for presenilin proteins in multicellular development of the social amoeba Dictyostelium discoideum.
- Ludtmann MH, Otto GP, Schilde C, Chen ZH, Allan CY, Brace S, Beesley PW, Kimmel AR, Fisher P, Killick R, Williams RS.
- J Cell Sci (2014 Apr 1) 127:1576-84. Abstract/Full Text
- Perilipin 5, a lipid droplet protein adapted to mitochondrial energy utilization.
- Kimmel AR, Sztalryd C.
- Curr Opin Lipidol (2014 Apr) 25:110-7. Abstract/Full Text
- Perilipins: lipid droplet coat proteins adapted for tissue-specific energy storage and utilization, and lipid cytoprotection.
- Sztalryd C, Kimmel AR.
- Biochimie (2014 Jan) 96:96-101. Abstract/Full Text
- Different CHD chromatin remodelers are required for expression of distinct gene sets and specific stages during development of Dictyostelium discoideum.
- Platt JL, Rogers BJ, Rogers KC, Harwood AJ, Kimmel AR.
- Development (2013 Dec) 140:4926-36. Abstract/Full Text
- Analysis of chromatin organization by deep sequencing technologies.
- Platt JL, Kent NA, Harwood AJ, Kimmel AR.
- Methods Mol Biol (2013) 983:173-83. Abstract/Full Text
- The application of the Cre-loxP system for generating multiple knock-out and knock-in targeted loci.
- Faix J, Linkner J, Nordholz B, Platt JL, Liao XH, Kimmel AR.
- Methods Mol Biol (2013) 983:249-67. Abstract/Full Text
- Perilipin family members preferentially sequester to either triacylglycerol-specific or cholesteryl-ester-specific intracellular lipid storage droplets.
- Hsieh K, Lee YK, Londos C, Raaka BM, Dalen KT, Kimmel AR.
- J Cell Sci (2012 Sep 1) 125:4067-76. Abstract/Full Text
- TOR complex 2 (TORC2) in Dictyostelium suppresses phagocytic nutrient capture independently of TORC1-mediated nutrient sensing.
- Rosel D, Khurana T, Majithia A, Huang X, Bhandari R, Kimmel AR.
- J Cell Sci (2012 Jan 1) 125:37-48. Abstract/Full Text
- Combinatorial cell-specific regulation of GSK3 directs cell differentiation and polarity in Dictyostelium.
- Kim L, Brzostowski J, Majithia A, Lee NS, McMains V, Kimmel AR.
- Development (2011 Feb) 138:421-30. Abstract/Full Text
- Dictyostelium possesses highly diverged presenilin/gamma-secretase that regulates growth and cell-fate specification and can accurately process human APP: a system for functional studies of the presenilin/gamma-secretase complex.
- McMains VC, Myre M, Kreppel L, Kimmel AR.
- Dis Model Mech (2010 Sep-Oct) 3:581-94. Abstract/Full Text
- Chemotactic activation of Dictyostelium AGC-family kinases AKT and PKBR1 requires separate but coordinated functions of PDK1 and TORC2.
- Liao XH, Buggey J, Kimmel AR.
- J Cell Sci (2010 Mar 15) 123:983-92. Abstract/Full Text
- Adoption of PERILIPIN as a unifying nomenclature for the mammalian PAT-family of intracellular lipid storage droplet proteins.
- Kimmel AR, Brasaemle DL, McAndrews-Hill M, Sztalryd C, Londos C.
- J Lipid Res (2010 Mar) 51:468-71. Abstract/Full Text
- An orphan nuclear receptor finds a home.
- Kimmel AR.
- Mol Cell (2010 Jan 29) 37:155-7. Abstract/Full Text
- Perilipin is present in islets of Langerhans and protects against lipotoxicity when overexpressed in the beta-cell line INS-1.
- Borg J, Klint C, Wierup N, Ström K, Larsson S, Sundler F, Lupi R, Marchetti P, Xu G, Kimmel A, Londos C, Holm C.
- Endocrinology (2009 Jul) 150:3049-57. Abstract/Full Text
- Biochemical responses to chemoattractants in Dictyostelium: ligand-receptor interactions and downstream kinase activation.
- Liao XH, Kimmel AR.
- Methods Mol Biol (2009) 571:271-81. Abstract/Full Text
- Growth control via TOR kinase signaling, an intracellular sensor of amino acid and energy availability, with crosstalk potential to proline metabolism.
- Liao XH, Majithia A, Huang X, Kimmel AR.
- Amino Acids (2008 Nov) 35:761-70. Abstract/Full Text
- Oscillatory signaling and network responses during the development of Dictyostelium discoideum.
- McMains VC, Liao XH, Kimmel AR.
- Ageing Res Rev (2008 Jul) 7:234-48. Abstract/Full Text
- Diverse cytopathologies in mitochondrial disease are caused by AMP-activated protein kinase signaling.
- Bokko PB, Francione L, Bandala-Sanchez E, Ahmed AU, Annesley SJ, Huang X, Khurana T, Kimmel AR, Fisher PR.
- Mol Biol Cell (2007 May) 18:1874-86. Abstract/Full Text
- Functional compensation for adipose differentiation-related protein (ADFP) by Tip47 in an ADFP null embryonic cell line.
- Sztalryd C, Bell M, Lu X, Mertz P, Hickenbottom S, Chang BH, Chan L, Kimmel AR, Londos C.
- J Biol Chem (2006 Nov 10) 281:34341-8. Abstract/Full Text
- GSK3 at the edge: regulation of developmental specification and cell polarization.
- Kim L, Kimmel AR.
- Curr Drug Targets (2006 Nov) 7:1411-9. Abstract/Full Text
- Nonadaptive regulation of ERK2 in Dictyostelium: implications for mechanisms of cAMP relay.
- Brzostowski JA, Kimmel AR.
- Mol Biol Cell (2006 Oct) 17:4220-7. Abstract/Full Text
- The COP9 signalosome regulates cell proliferation of Dictyostelium discoideum.
- Rosel D, Kimmel AR.
- Eur J Cell Biol (2006 Sep) 85:1023-34. Abstract/Full Text
- Generation of multiple knockout mutants using the Cre-loxP system.
- Kimmel AR, Faix J.
- Methods Mol Biol (2006) 346:187-99. Abstract/Full Text
- Post-translational regulation of adipose differentiation-related protein by the ubiquitin/proteasome pathway.
- Xu G, Sztalryd C, Lu X, Tansey JT, Gan J, Dorward H, Kimmel AR, Londos C.
- J Biol Chem (2005 Dec 30) 280:42841-7. Abstract/Full Text
- Rapid, Wnt-induced changes in GSK3beta associations that regulate beta-catenin stabilization are mediated by Galpha proteins.
- Liu X, Rubin JS, Kimmel AR.
- Curr Biol (2005 Nov 22) 15:1989-97. Abstract/Full Text
- Dictyostelium discoideum expresses a malaria chloroquine resistance mechanism upon transfection with mutant, but not wild-type, Plasmodium falciparum transporter PfCRT.
- Naudé B, Brzostowski JA, Kimmel AR, Wellems TE.
- J Biol Chem (2005 Jul 8) 280:25596-603. Abstract/Full Text
- A Rab21/LIM-only/CH-LIM complex regulates phagocytosis via both activating and inhibitory mechanisms.
- Khurana T, Brzostowski JA, Kimmel AR.
- EMBO J (2005 Jul 6) 24:2254-64. Abstract/Full Text
- A rapid and efficient method to generate multiple gene disruptions in Dictyostelium discoideum using a single selectable marker and the Cre-loxP system.
- Faix J, Kreppel L, Shaulsky G, Schleicher M, Kimmel AR.
- Nucleic Acids Res (2004 Oct 26) 32:e143. Abstract/Full Text
- Breaking symmetries: regulation of Dictyostelium development through chemoattractant and morphogen signal-response.
- Kimmel AR, Firtel RA.
- Curr Opin Genet Dev (2004 Oct) 14:540-9. Abstract/Full Text
- Structure of a lipid droplet protein; the PAT family member TIP47.
- Hickenbottom SJ, Kimmel AR, Londos C, Hurley JH.
- Structure (2004 Jul) 12:1199-207. Abstract/Full Text
- The central role of perilipin a in lipid metabolism and adipocyte lipolysis.
- Tansey JT, Sztalryd C, Hlavin EM, Kimmel AR, Londos C.
- IUBMB Life (2004 Jul) 56:379-85. Abstract/Full Text
- Teaching resources. Spatial and temporal dynamics of signaling components involved in the control of chemotaxis in Dictyostelium discoideum.
- Kimmel AR, Parent CA, Gough NR.
- Sci STKE (2004 May 18) 2004:tr3. Abstract/Full Text
- A G alpha-dependent pathway that antagonizes multiple chemoattractant responses that regulate directional cell movement.
- Brzostowski JA, Parent CA, Kimmel AR.
- Genes Dev (2004 Apr 1) 18:805-15. Abstract/Full Text
- dictyBase: a new Dictyostelium discoideum genome database.
- Kreppel L, Fey P, Gaudet P, Just E, Kibbe WA, Chisholm RL, Kimmel AR.
- Nucleic Acids Res (2004 Jan 1) 32:D332-3. Abstract/Full Text
- Mutational analysis of the hormone-sensitive lipase translocation reaction in adipocytes.
- Su CL, Sztalryd C, Contreras JA, Holm C, Kimmel AR, Londos C.
- J Biol Chem (2003 Oct 31) 278:43615-9. Abstract/Full Text
- Perilipin A is essential for the translocation of hormone-sensitive lipase during lipolytic activation.
- Sztalryd C, Xu G, Dorward H, Tansey JT, Contreras JA, Kimmel AR, Londos C.
- J Cell Biol (2003 Jun 23) 161:1093-103. Abstract/Full Text
- The signal to move: D. discoideum go orienteering.
- Kimmel AR, Parent CA.
- Science (2003 Jun 6) 300:1525-7. Abstract/Full Text
- Functional studies on native and mutated forms of perilipins. A role in protein kinase A-mediated lipolysis of triacylglycerols.
- Tansey JT, Huml AM, Vogt R, Davis KE, Jones JM, Fraser KA, Brasaemle DL, Kimmel AR, Londos C.
- J Biol Chem (2003 Mar 7) 278:8401-6. Abstract/Full Text
- Genomic database resources for Dictyostelium discoideum.
- Kreppel L, Kimmel AR.
- Nucleic Acids Res (2002 Jan 1) 30:84-6. Abstract/Full Text
