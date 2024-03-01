Jan-Michael Klapproth, M.D.
Responsibilities & Activities
As a program official in the Division of Digestive Diseases and Nutrition, I manage a portfolio of grants involving basic, translational and clinical research in diseases of the alimentary digestive system, including immune and inflammatory disorders such as IBD as well as gastrointestinal technologies such as endoscopy.
Committees & Working Groups
- American Gastroenterological Association Member
- American College for Gastroenterology Member
- Crohn’s and Coliis Foundation Member
- American College of Physicians Member
Select Experience
Professor of Medicine, staff, U.Penn./NIDDK, 2021-Present
Associate Professor of Medicine, staff, U.Penn., 2014-2021
Associate Professor of Medicine, staff, Emory University/U.Penn., 2009-2014
Assistant Professor of Medicine, staff, Emory University, 2000-2009
Fellow in Gastroenterology, University of Maryland, 1997-2000