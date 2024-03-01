U.S. flag

Jan-Michael Klapproth, M.D.

Photo of Jan-Michael Klapproth
Program Director: Division of Digestive Diseases & Nutrition
Alimentary Digestive Diseases, IBD, Celiac Disease, Diarrhea, Gastritis, Endoscopy

Responsibilities & Activities

As a program official in the Division of Digestive Diseases and Nutrition, I manage a portfolio of grants involving basic, translational and clinical research in diseases of the alimentary digestive system, including immune and inflammatory disorders such as IBD as well as gastrointestinal technologies such as endoscopy.

Committees & Working Groups

  • American Gastroenterological Association Member
  • American College for Gastroenterology Member
  • Crohn’s and Coliis Foundation Member
  • American College of Physicians Member
Select Experience

Professor of Medicine, staff, U.Penn./NIDDK, 2021-Present

Associate Professor of Medicine, staff, U.Penn., 2014-2021

Associate Professor of Medicine, staff, Emory University/U.Penn., 2009-2014

Assistant Professor of Medicine, staff, Emory University, 2000-2009

Fellow in Gastroenterology, University of Maryland, 1997-2000