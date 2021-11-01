Publications

Reduction in the incidence of type 2 diabetes with lifestyle intervention or metformin. Knowler WC, Barrett-Connor E, Fowler SE, Hamman RF, Lachin JM, Walker EA, Nathan DM, Diabetes Prevention Program Research Group.. N Engl J Med (2002 Feb 7) 346:393-403. Abstract/Full Text Childhood obesity, other cardiovascular risk factors, and premature death. Franks PW, Hanson RL, Knowler WC, Sievers ML, Bennett PH, Looker HC. N Engl J Med (2010 Feb 11) 362:485-93. Abstract/Full Text HbA1c and the Prediction of Type 2 Diabetes in Children and Adults. Vijayakumar P, Nelson RG, Hanson RL, Knowler WC, Sinha M. Diabetes Care (2017 Jan) 40:16-21. Abstract/Full Text Vitamin D Supplementation and Prevention of Type 2 Diabetes. Pittas AG, Dawson-Hughes B, Sheehan P, Ware JH, Knowler WC, Aroda VR, Brodsky I, Ceglia L, Chadha C, Chatterjee R, Desouza C, Dolor R, Foreyt J, Fuss P, Ghazi A, Hsia DS, Johnson KC, Kashyap SR, Kim S, LeBlanc ES, Lewis MR, Liao E, Neff LM, Nelson J, O'Neil P, Park J, Peters A, Phillips LS, Pratley R, Raskin P, Rasouli N, Robbins D, Rosen C, Vickery EM, Staten M, D2d Research Group.. N Engl J Med (2019 Aug 8) 381:520-530. Abstract/Full Text 10-year follow-up of diabetes incidence and weight loss in the Diabetes Prevention Program Outcomes Study. Diabetes Prevention Program Research Group., Knowler WC, Fowler SE, Hamman RF, Christophi CA, Hoffman HJ, Brenneman AT, Brown-Friday JO, Goldberg R, Venditti E, Nathan DM. Lancet (2009 Nov 14) 374:1677-86. Abstract/Full Text

