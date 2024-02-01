Paul Kovac, Ph.D., Dr. h.c., Scientist Emeritus
- Section Chief: Carbohydrates Section, Laboratory of Bioorganic Chemistry
- Special Volunteer: Laboratory of Bioorganic Chemistry
Scientific Focus Areas: Chemical Biology, Immunology
Publications
Select Publications
- Isolation, Purification, Characterization and Direct Conjugation of the Lipid A-Free Lipopolysaccharide of Vibrio cholerae O139.
- Xu P, Korcová J, Baráth P, Čížová A, Valáriková J, Qadri F, Kelly M, O'Connor RD, Ryan ET, Bystrický S, Kováč P.
- Chemistry (2019 Oct 8) 25:12946-12956. Abstract/Full Text
- Conjugate Vaccines from Bacterial Antigens by Squaric Acid Chemistry: A Closer Look.
- Xu P, Kelly M, Vann WF, Qadri F, Ryan ET, Kováč P.
- Chembiochem (2017 Apr 18) 18:799-815. Abstract/Full Text
- Total Synthesis of the Complete Protective Antigen of Vibrio cholerae O139.
- Soliman SE, Kováč P.
- Angew Chem Int Ed Engl (2016 Oct 4) 55:12850-3. Abstract/Full Text
- Chemical Synthesis of the Galacturonic Acid Containing Pentasaccharide Antigen of the O-Specific Polysaccharide of Vibrio cholerae O139 and Its Five Fragments.
- Lu X, Kováč P.
- J Org Chem (2016 Aug 5) 81:6374-94. Abstract/Full Text
- Evaluation in mice of a conjugate vaccine for cholera made from Vibrio cholerae O1 (Ogawa) O-specific polysaccharide.
- Alam MM, Bufano MK, Xu P, Kalsy A, Yu Y, Freeman YW, Sultana T, Rashu MR, Desai I, Eckhoff G, Leung DT, Charles RC, LaRocque RC, Harris JB, Clements JD, Calderwood SB, Qadri F, Vann WF, Kováč P, Ryan ET.
- PLoS Negl Trop Dis (2014 Feb) 8:e2683. Abstract/Full Text
Additional Publications
- Correction: Plasma and memory B cell responses targeting O-specific polysaccharide (OSP) are associated with protection against Vibrio cholerae O1 infection among household contacts of cholera patients in Bangladesh.
- Aktar A, Rahman MA, Afrin S, Akter A, Uddin T, Yasmin T, Sami MIN, Dash P, Jahan SR, Chowdhury F, Khan AI, LaRocque RC, Charles RC, Bhuiyan TR, Mandlik A, Kelly M, Kováč P, Xu P, Calderwood SB, Harris JB, Qadri F, Ryan ET.
- PLoS Negl Trop Dis (2021 Jul) 15:e0009616. Abstract/Full Text
- Synthesis of glycocluster-containing conjugates for a vaccine against cholera.
- Pfister HB, Kelly M, Qadri F, Ryan ET, Kováč P.
- Org Biomol Chem (2019 Apr 17) 17:4049-4060. Abstract/Full Text
- Conjugation of Synthetic Oligosaccharides to Proteins by Squaric Acid Chemistry.
- Pfister HB, Lu X, Soliman SE, Kováč P.
- Methods Mol Biol (2019) 1954:77-88. Abstract/Full Text
- Direct Conjugation of Bacterial Polysaccharides to Proteins by Squaric Acid Chemistry.
- Xu P, Kováč P.
- Methods Mol Biol (2019) 1954:89-98. Abstract/Full Text
- Plasma and memory B cell responses targeting O-specific polysaccharide (OSP) are associated with protection against Vibrio cholerae O1 infection among household contacts of cholera patients in Bangladesh.
- Aktar A, Rahman MA, Afrin S, Akter A, Uddin T, Yasmin T, Sami MIN, Dash P, Jahan SR, Chowdhury F, Khan AI, LaRocque RC, Charles RC, Bhuiyan TR, Mandlik A, Kelly M, Kováč P, Xu P, Calderwood SB, Harris JB, Qadri F, Ryan ET.
- PLoS Negl Trop Dis (2018 Apr) 12:e0006399. Abstract/Full Text
- Anti-O-specific polysaccharide (OSP) immune responses following vaccination with oral cholera vaccine CVD 103-HgR correlate with protection against cholera after infection with wild-type Vibrio cholerae O1 El Tor Inaba in North American volunteers.
- Islam K, Hossain M, Kelly M, Mayo Smith LM, Charles RC, Bhuiyan TR, Kováč P, Xu P, LaRocque RC, Calderwood SB, Simon JK, Chen WH, Haney D, Lock M, Lyon CE, Kirkpatrick BD, Cohen M, Levine MM, Gurwith M, Harris JB, Qadri F, Ryan ET.
- PLoS Negl Trop Dis (2018 Apr) 12:e0006376. Abstract/Full Text
- Plasma and Mucosal Immunoglobulin M, Immunoglobulin A, and Immunoglobulin G Responses to the Vibrio cholerae O1 Protein Immunome in Adults With Cholera in Bangladesh.
- Charles RC, Nakajima R, Liang L, Jasinskas A, Berger A, Leung DT, Kelly M, Xu P, Kovác P, Giffen SR, Harbison JD, Chowdhury F, Khan AI, Calderwood SB, Bhuiyan TR, Harris JB, Felgner PL, Qadri F, Ryan ET.
- J Infect Dis (2017 Jul 1) 216:125-134. Abstract/Full Text
- Immunogenicity of the Bivalent Oral Cholera Vaccine Shanchol in Haitian Adults With HIV Infection.
- Ivers LC, Charles RC, Hilaire IJ, Mayo-Smith LM, Teng JE, Jerome JG, Rychert J, LaRocque RC, Xu P, Kovácˇ P, Ryan ET, Qadri F, Almazor CP, Franke MF, Harris JB.
- J Infect Dis (2015 Sep 1) 212:779-83. Abstract/Full Text
- Immune responses to O-specific polysaccharide and lipopolysaccharide of Vibrio cholerae O1 Ogawa in adult Bangladeshi recipients of an oral killed cholera vaccine and comparison to responses in patients with cholera.
- Uddin T, Aktar A, Xu P, Johnson RA, Rahman MA, Leung DT, Afrin S, Akter A, Alam MM, Rahman A, Chowdhury F, Khan AI, Bhuiyan TR, Bufano MK, Rashu R, Yu Y, Wu-Freeman Y, Harris JB, LaRocque RC, Charles RC, Kováč P, Calderwood SB, Ryan ET, Qadri F.
- Am J Trop Med Hyg (2014 May) 90:873-81. Abstract/Full Text
- Immunogenicity of a killed bivalent (O1 and O139) whole cell oral cholera vaccine, Shanchol, in Haiti.
- Charles RC, Hilaire IJ, Mayo-Smith LM, Teng JE, Jerome JG, Franke MF, Saha A, Yu Y, Kováč P, Calderwood SB, Ryan ET, LaRocque RC, Almazor CP, Qadri F, Ivers LC, Harris JB.
- PLoS Negl Trop Dis (2014 May) 8:e2828. Abstract/Full Text
- Mapping the glycation sites in the neoglycoconjugate from hexasaccharide antigen of Vibrio cholerae, serotype Ogawa and the recombinant tetanus toxin C-fragment carrier.
- Jahouh F, Xu P, Vann WF, Kováč P, Banoub JH.
- J Mass Spectrom (2013 Oct) 48:1083-90. Abstract/Full Text
- Immune responses to the O-specific polysaccharide antigen in children who received a killed oral cholera vaccine compared to responses following natural cholera infection in Bangladesh.
- Leung DT, Uddin T, Xu P, Aktar A, Johnson RA, Rahman MA, Alam MM, Bufano MK, Eckhoff G, Wu-Freeman Y, Yu Y, Sultana T, Khanam F, Saha A, Chowdhury F, Khan AI, Charles RC, Larocque RC, Harris JB, Calderwood SB, Kovác P, Qadri F, Ryan ET.
- Clin Vaccine Immunol (2013 Jun) 20:780-8. Abstract/Full Text
- Comparison of immune responses to the O-specific polysaccharide and lipopolysaccharide of Vibrio cholerae O1 in Bangladeshi adult patients with cholera.
- Johnson RA, Uddin T, Aktar A, Mohasin M, Alam MM, Chowdhury F, Harris JB, LaRocque RC, Bufano MK, Yu Y, Wu-Freeman Y, Leung DT, Sarracino D, Krastins B, Charles RC, Xu P, Kovác P, Calderwood SB, Qadri F, Ryan ET.
- Clin Vaccine Immunol (2012 Nov) 19:1712-21. Abstract/Full Text
- Benzoylated ethyl 1-thioglycosides: direct preparation from per-O-benzoylated sugars.
- Sail D, Kováč P.
- Carbohydr Res (2012 Aug 1) 357:47-52. Abstract/Full Text
- Revealing the glycation sites in synthetic neoglycoconjugates formed by conjugation of the antigenic monosaccharide hapten of Vibrio cholerae O1, serotype Ogawa with the BSA protein carrier using LC-ESI-QqTOF-MS/MS.
- Jahouh F, Saksena R, Kováč P, Banoub J.
- J Mass Spectrom (2012 Jul) 47:890-900. Abstract/Full Text
- An exo-β-(1→3)-D-galactanase from Streptomyces sp. provides insights into type II arabinogalactan structure.
- Ling NX, Lee J, Ellis M, Liao ML, Mau SL, Guest D, Janssen PH, Kováč P, Bacic A, Pettolino FA.
- Carbohydr Res (2012 May 1) 352:70-81. Abstract/Full Text
- Determination of glycation sites by tandem mass spectrometry in a synthetic lactose-bovine serum albumin conjugate, a vaccine model prepared by dialkyl squarate chemistry.
- Jahouh F, Hou SJ, Kováč P, Banoub JH.
- Rapid Commun Mass Spectrom (2012 Apr 15) 26:749-58. Abstract/Full Text
- Transcutaneous immunization with a Vibrio cholerae O1 Ogawa synthetic hexasaccharide conjugate following oral whole-cell cholera vaccination boosts vibriocidal responses and induces protective immunity in mice.
- Tarique AA, Kalsy A, Arifuzzaman M, Rollins SM, Charles RC, Leung DT, Harris JB, Larocque RC, Sheikh A, Bhuiyan MS, Saksena R, Clements JD, Calderwood SB, Qadri F, Kovác P, Ryan ET.
- Clin Vaccine Immunol (2012 Apr) 19:594-602. Abstract/Full Text
- Simple, direct conjugation of bacterial O-SP-core antigens to proteins: development of cholera conjugate vaccines.
- Xu P, Alam MM, Kalsy A, Charles RC, Calderwood SB, Qadri F, Ryan ET, Kováč P.
- Bioconjug Chem (2011 Oct 19) 22:2179-85. Abstract/Full Text
- Determination of the glycation sites of Bacillus anthracis neoglycoconjugate vaccine by MALDI-TOF/TOF-CID-MS/MS and LC-ESI-QqTOF-tandem mass spectrometry.
- Jahouh F, Hou SJ, Kováč P, Banoub JH.
- J Mass Spectrom (2011 Oct) 46:993-1003. Abstract/Full Text
- Enhanced stereoselectivity of alpha-mannosylation under thermodynamic control using trichloroacetimidates.
- Hou SJ, Kovác P.
- Carbohydr Res (2010 May 27) 345:999-1007. Abstract/Full Text
- Transcutaneous immunization with a synthetic hexasaccharide-protein conjugate induces anti-Vibrio cholerae lipopolysaccharide responses in mice.
- Rollenhagen JE, Kalsy A, Saksena R, Sheikh A, Alam MM, Qadri F, Calderwood SB, Kovác P, Ryan ET.
- Vaccine (2009 Aug 6) 27:4917-22. Abstract/Full Text
- Application of carbohydrate microarray technology for the detection of Burkholderia pseudomallei, Bacillus anthracis and Francisella tularensis antibodies.
- Parthasarathy N, Saksena R, Kováč P, Deshazer D, Peacock SJ, Wuthiekanun V, Heine HS, Friedlander AM, Cote CK, Welkos SL, Adamovicz JJ, Bavari S, Waag DM.
- Carbohydr Res (2008 Nov 3) 343:2783-8. Abstract/Full Text
- Synthesis of spacer-equipped di-, tri-, and the tetrasaccharide fragments of the deacetylated O-PS1 of Citrobacter gillenii O9a,9b, and a related pentasaccharide.
- Saksena R, Chernyak A, Kovác P.
- Carbohydr Res (2008 Jul 21) 343:1693-706. Abstract/Full Text
- Preparation of glycoconjugates by dialkyl squarate chemistry revisited.
- Hou SJ, Saksena R, Kovác P.
- Carbohydr Res (2008 Feb 4) 343:196-210. Abstract/Full Text
- Immunogens related to the synthetic tetrasaccharide side chain of the Bacillus anthracis exosporium.
- Saksena R, Adamo R, Kovác P.
- Bioorg Med Chem (2007 Jun 15) 15:4283-310. Abstract/Full Text
- Photogenerated glycan arrays identify immunogenic sugar moieties of Bacillus anthracis exosporium.
- Wang D, Carroll GT, Turro NJ, Koberstein JT, Kovác P, Saksena R, Adamo R, Herzenberg LA, Herzenberg LA, Steinman L.
- Proteomics (2007 Jan) 7:180-4. Abstract/Full Text
- Immunogenicity of synthetic saccharide fragments of Vibrio cholerae O1 (Ogawa and Inaba) bound to Exotoxin A.
- Wade TK, Saksena R, Shiloach J, Kovác P, Wade WF.
- FEMS Immunol Med Microbiol (2006 Nov) 48:237-51. Abstract/Full Text
- Synthesis of spacer-equipped phosphorylated di-, tri- and tetrasaccharide fragments of the O-specific polysaccharide of Vibrio cholerae O139.
- Ruttens B, Kovác P.
- Carbohydr Res (2006 Jul 3) 341:1077-80. Abstract/Full Text
- Positive electrospray ion trap multistage mass spectrometric fragmentation of synthetic analogs of saccharide part of lipopolysaccharides of Vibrio cholerae O:1.
- Kováčik V, Bekešová S, Tvaroška I, Kováč P.
- J Am Soc Mass Spectrom (2006 Jun) 17:749-756. Abstract/Full Text
- Length of the linker and the interval between immunizations influences the efficacy of Vibrio cholerae O1, Ogawa hexasaccharide neoglycoconjugates.
- Saksena R, Ma X, Wade TK, Kovác P, Wade WF.
- FEMS Immunol Med Microbiol (2006 Jun) 47:116-28. Abstract/Full Text
- Synthesis of the tetrasaccharide side chain of the major glycoprotein of the Bacillus anthracis exosporium.
- Saksena R, Adamo R, Kovác P.
- Bioorg Med Chem Lett (2006 Feb) 16:615-7. Abstract/Full Text
- The ABCs (Antibody, B cells, and Carbohydrate epitopes) of cholera immunity: considerations for an improved vaccine.
- Provenzano D, Kovác P, Wade WF.
- Microbiol Immunol (2006) 50:899-927. Abstract/Full Text
- Synthesis of the beta anomer of the spacer-equipped tetrasaccharide side chain of the major glycoprotein of the Bacillus anthracis exosporium.
- Adamo R, Saksena R, Kovác P.
- Carbohydr Res (2005 Dec 12) 340:2579-82. Abstract/Full Text
- Quantity over quality? An open letter to the community of chemists.
- Kovac P.
- Chem Biodivers (2004 Apr) 1:606-8. Abstract/Full Text
- One-pot preparation of a series of glycoconjugates with predetermined antigen-carrier ratio from oligosaccharides that mimic the O-PS of Vibrio cholerae O:1, serotype Ogawa.
- Saksena R, Ma X, Kovác P.
- Carbohydr Res (2003 Nov 14) 338:2591-603. Abstract/Full Text
- Synthesis of 1-D- and 1-L-myo-inosityl 2-N-acetamido-2-deoxy-alpha-D-glucopyranoside establishes substrate specificity of the Mycobacterium tuberculosis enzyme AcGI deacetylase.
- Nicholas GM, Eckman LL, Kovác P, Otero-Quintero S, Bewley CA.
- Bioorg Med Chem (2003 Jun 12) 11:2641-7. Abstract/Full Text
- In vitro biosynthesis of galactans by membrane-bound galactosyltransferase from radish ( Raphanus sativus L.) seedlings.
- Kato H, Takeuchi Y, Tsumuraya Y, Hashimoto Y, Nakano H, Kovác P.
- Planta (2003 Jun) 217:271-82. Abstract/Full Text
- Neoglycoconjugates from synthetic tetra- and hexasaccharides that mimic the terminus of the O-PS of Vibrio cholerae O:1, serotype Inaba.
- Ma X, Saksena R, Chernyak A, Kovác P.
- Org Biomol Chem (2003 Mar 7) 1:775-84. Abstract/Full Text
- Conjugating low molecular mass carbohydrates to proteins. 1. Monitoring the progress of conjugation.
- Saksena R, Chernyak A, Karavanov A, Kovác P.
- Methods Enzymol (2003) 362:125-39. Abstract/Full Text
- Total synthesis and proof of structure of mycothiol bimane.
- Nicholas GM, Kovác P, Bewley CA.
- J Am Chem Soc (2002 Apr 10) 124:3492-3. Abstract/Full Text
- Induction of protective immunity by synthetic Vibrio cholerae hexasaccharide derived from V. cholerae O1 Ogawa lipopolysaccharide bound to a protein carrier.
- Chernyak A, Kondo S, Wade TK, Meeks MD, Alzari PM, Fournier JM, Taylor RK, Kovác P, Wade WF.
- J Infect Dis (2002 Apr 1) 185:950-62. Abstract/Full Text
- Synthetic explorations towards 3-deoxy-3-fluoro derivatives of D-perosamine.
- Poirot E, Chang AH, Horton D, Kovác P.
- Carbohydr Res (2001 Aug 30) 334:195-205. Abstract/Full Text
- Conjugating oligosaccharides to proteins by squaric acid diester chemistry: rapid monitoring of the progress of conjugation, and recovery of the unused ligand.
- Chernyak A, Karavanov A, Ogawa Y, Kovác P.
- Carbohydr Res (2001 Feb 28) 330:479-86. Abstract/Full Text
- Crystal structure of an anti-carbohydrate antibody directed against Vibrio cholerae O1 in complex with antigen: molecular basis for serotype specificity.
- Villeneuve S, Souchon H, Riottot MM, Mazie JC, Lei P, Glaudemans CP, Kovác P, Fournier JM, Alzari PM.
- Proc Natl Acad Sci U S A (2000 Jul 18) 97:8433-8. Abstract/Full Text
Books & Book Chapters
- Carbohydrate chemistry: Proven synthetic methods, Volume 1.
- Kováč, P.
- CRC Press. (2016). Abstract/Full Text
- Carbohydrate chemistry: Proven synthetic methods, Volume 2.
- Van der Marel G., Codee J.
- CRC Press. (2014). Abstract/Full Text
- Carbohydrate chemistry: Proven synthetic methods, Volume 3.
- Roy R., Vidal S.
- CRC Press. (2015). Abstract/Full Text
- Carbohydrate chemistry: Proven synthetic methods, Volume 4.
- Vogel C., Murphy P.
- CRC Press. (2017). Abstract/Full Text
Last Reviewed February 2024