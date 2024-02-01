Publications

Isolation, Purification, Characterization and Direct Conjugation of the Lipid A-Free Lipopolysaccharide of Vibrio cholerae O139. Xu P, Korcová J, Baráth P, Čížová A, Valáriková J, Qadri F, Kelly M, O'Connor RD, Ryan ET, Bystrický S, Kováč P. Chemistry (2019 Oct 8) 25:12946-12956. Abstract/Full Text Conjugate Vaccines from Bacterial Antigens by Squaric Acid Chemistry: A Closer Look. Xu P, Kelly M, Vann WF, Qadri F, Ryan ET, Kováč P. Chembiochem (2017 Apr 18) 18:799-815. Abstract/Full Text Total Synthesis of the Complete Protective Antigen of Vibrio cholerae O139. Soliman SE, Kováč P. Angew Chem Int Ed Engl (2016 Oct 4) 55:12850-3. Abstract/Full Text Chemical Synthesis of the Galacturonic Acid Containing Pentasaccharide Antigen of the O-Specific Polysaccharide of Vibrio cholerae O139 and Its Five Fragments. Lu X, Kováč P. J Org Chem (2016 Aug 5) 81:6374-94. Abstract/Full Text Evaluation in mice of a conjugate vaccine for cholera made from Vibrio cholerae O1 (Ogawa) O-specific polysaccharide. Alam MM, Bufano MK, Xu P, Kalsy A, Yu Y, Freeman YW, Sultana T, Rashu MR, Desai I, Eckhoff G, Leung DT, Charles RC, LaRocque RC, Harris JB, Clements JD, Calderwood SB, Qadri F, Vann WF, Kováč P, Ryan ET. PLoS Negl Trop Dis (2014 Feb) 8:e2683. Abstract/Full Text

