Carbohydrates Section

of the Laboratory of Bioorganic Chemistry

Photo of Paul Kovac Paul Kovac, Ph.D., Dr. h.c.

Section Chief

pavol.kovac@nih.gov
We have never seen a carbohydrate we did not like.
About Our Research

Select Publications

Synthesis of glycocluster-containing conjugates for a vaccine against cholera.
Pfister HB, Kelly M, Qadri F, Ryan ET, Kováč P.
Org Biomol Chem (2019 Apr 17) 17:4049-4060. Abstract/Full Text
Conjugate Vaccines from Bacterial Antigens by Squaric Acid Chemistry: A Closer Look.
Xu P, Kelly M, Vann WF, Qadri F, Ryan ET, Kováč P.
Chembiochem (2017 Apr 18) 18:799-815. Abstract/Full Text
Lab Members

Photo of lab members in front of cherry blossom tree
Section on Carbohydrates, NIDDK, LBC in the spring of 2018; From the left, Helene Pfister (Visiting Fellow), Mana Mukherjee (Visiting Fellow), Peng Xu (Research Fellow), Paul Kovac (Chief)
