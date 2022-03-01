U.S. Department of Health and Human Services
Jaron Lockett, Ph.D.

Director: Office of Research Evaluation and Operations
Evaluation and Analysis, Extramural Policy, Operations
301-827-5284 Add to Contacts

Responsibilities & Activities

I oversee the OREO staff to coordinate and support the DEA mission.  I work closely with the DEA leadership and all Division staff related to:

  • NIDDK Advisory Council activities
  • Harmonizing of activities among NIDDK’s extramural divisions and offices
  • Coordinating and performing special evaluations as requested by leadership or other stakeholders
  • Coordinating data reporting for the NIDDK extramural program
  • Coding grants for various reports (end of year reporting-- Women’s health, Minority Health/Health Disparities)
  • Managing NIH Guide publication process and FOA publications
  • Managing receipt and referral of applications

I have participated in the NIH Management Internship Program, the Mid-Level Leadership Program and various professional development programs.

Committees & Working Groups

  • NIH Planning and Evaluation Committee, Member

Select Experience

Special Assistant to the Deputy Director, National Institute on Aging, 2019-2020

Scientific Program Analyst, Office of Planning, Analysis and Evaluation, National Institute on Aging, January 2015-December 2020

Ph.D, Wayne State University, 2007

B.S., Bowie State University, 2001