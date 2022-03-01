Jaron Lockett, Ph.D.
Evaluation and Analysis, Extramural Policy, Operations
Responsibilities & Activities
I oversee the OREO staff to coordinate and support the DEA mission. I work closely with the DEA leadership and all Division staff related to:
- NIDDK Advisory Council activities
- Harmonizing of activities among NIDDK’s extramural divisions and offices
- Coordinating and performing special evaluations as requested by leadership or other stakeholders
- Coordinating data reporting for the NIDDK extramural program
- Coding grants for various reports (end of year reporting-- Women’s health, Minority Health/Health Disparities)
- Managing NIH Guide publication process and FOA publications
- Managing receipt and referral of applications
I have participated in the NIH Management Internship Program, the Mid-Level Leadership Program and various professional development programs.
Committees & Working Groups
- NIH Planning and Evaluation Committee, Member
Select Experience
Special Assistant to the Deputy Director, National Institute on Aging, 2019-2020
Scientific Program Analyst, Office of Planning, Analysis and Evaluation, National Institute on Aging, January 2015-December 2020
Ph.D, Wayne State University, 2007
B.S., Bowie State University, 2001