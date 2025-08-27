Due to current HHS and NIH restructuring, the information provided on niddk.nih.gov is not being updated. Please refer to nih.gov.

Zhixin Lyu, Ph.D.
Staff Scientist: Protein Biogenesis Section, Genetics & Biochemistry Branch
Scientific Focus Areas: Biomedical Engineering and Biophysics, Microbiology and Infectious Diseases, Molecular Biology and Biochemistry, Structural Biology, Chemical Biology

Publications

A selection of recent and significant publications can be viewed below.

FtsZ-mediated spatial-temporal control over septal cell wall synthesis.
Hu L, Perez AJ, Nesterova T, Lyu Z, Yahashiri A, Weiss DS, Xiao J, Liu J.
Proc Natl Acad Sci U S A (2025 Jul 8) 122:e2426431122. Abstract/Full Text
Third track model for coordination of septal peptidoglycan synthesis and degradation by FtsN in Escherichia coli.
Lyu Z, Yang X, Yahashiri A, Ha S, McCausland JW, Chen X, Britton BM, Weiss DS, Xiao J.
Nat Microbiol (2025 Jun) 10:1521-1534. Abstract/Full Text
Protocol for single-molecule labeling and tracking of bacterial cell division proteins.
Yan D, Xue J, Xiao J, Lyu Z, Yang X.
STAR Protoc (2024 Mar 15) 5:102766. Abstract/Full Text
Integration of cell wall synthesis and chromosome segregation during cell division in Caulobacter.
Mahone CR, Payne IP, Lyu Z, McCausland JW, Barrows JM, Xiao J, Yang X, Goley ED.
J Cell Biol (2024 Feb 5) 223. Abstract/Full Text
FtsN maintains active septal cell wall synthesis by forming a processive complex with the septum-specific peptidoglycan synthases in E. coli.
Lyu Z, Yahashiri A, Yang X, McCausland JW, Kaus GM, McQuillen R, Weiss DS, Xiao J.
Nat Commun (2022 Sep 30) 13:5751. Abstract/Full Text
A two-track model for the spatiotemporal coordination of bacterial septal cell wall synthesis revealed by single-molecule imaging of FtsW.
Yang X, McQuillen R, Lyu Z, Phillips-Mason P, De La Cruz A, McCausland JW, Liang H, DeMeester KE, Santiago CC, Grimes CL, de Boer P, Xiao J.
Nat Microbiol (2021 May) 6:584-593. Abstract/Full Text
Treadmilling FtsZ polymers drive the directional movement of sPG-synthesis enzymes via a Brownian ratchet mechanism.
McCausland JW, Yang X, Squyres GR, Lyu Z, Bruce KE, Lamanna MM, Söderström B, Garner EC, Winkler ME, Xiao J, Liu J.
Nat Commun (2021 Jan 27) 12:609. Abstract/Full Text
GTPase activity-coupled treadmilling of the bacterial tubulin FtsZ organizes septal cell wall synthesis.
Yang X, Lyu Z, Miguel A, McQuillen R, Huang KC, Xiao J.
Science (2017 Feb 17) 355:744-747. Abstract/Full Text
Influence of FtsZ GTPase activity and concentration on nanoscale Z-ring structure in vivo revealed by three-dimensional Superresolution imaging.
Lyu Z, Coltharp C, Yang X, Xiao J.
Biopolymers (2016 Oct) 105:725-34. Abstract/Full Text
Periplasmic quality control in biogenesis of outer membrane proteins.
Lyu ZX, Zhao XS.
Biochem Soc Trans (2015 Apr) 43:133-8. Abstract/Full Text
EF-G catalyzes tRNA translocation by disrupting interactions between decoding center and codon-anticodon duplex.
Liu G, Song G, Zhang D, Zhang D, Li Z, Lyu Z, Dong J, Achenbach J, Gong W, Zhao XS, Nierhaus KH, Qin Y.
Nat Struct Mol Biol (2014 Sep) 21:817-24. Abstract/Full Text
Structural and functional analysis of the β-barrel domain of BamA from Escherichia coli.
Ni D, Wang Y, Yang X, Zhou H, Hou X, Cao B, Lu Z, Zhao X, Yang K, Huang Y.
FASEB J (2014 Jun) 28:2677-85. Abstract/Full Text
Identification of FkpA as a key quality control factor for the biogenesis of outer membrane proteins under heat shock conditions.
Ge X, Lyu ZX, Liu Y, Wang R, Zhao XS, Fu X, Chang Z.
J Bacteriol (2014 Feb) 196:672-80. Abstract/Full Text
Direct observation of the uptake of outer membrane proteins by the periplasmic chaperone Skp.
Lyu ZX, Shao Q, Gao YQ, Zhao XS.
PLoS One (2012) 7:e46068. Abstract/Full Text
Interaction between bacterial outer membrane proteins and periplasmic quality control factors: a kinetic partitioning mechanism.
Wu S, Ge X, Lv Z, Zhi Z, Chang Z, Zhao XS.
Biochem J (2011 Sep 15) 438:505-11. Abstract/Full Text
Base-induced mechanistic variation in palladium-catalyzed carbonylation of aryl iodides.
Hu Y, Liu J, Lü Z, Luo X, Zhang H, Lan Y, Lei A.
J Am Chem Soc (2010 Mar 10) 132:3153-8. Abstract/Full Text

News & Views

Nematic proteins on the treadmill
Lyu Z.
Nature Physics (2024 Aug 21) 20:1534-1535. Abstract/Full Text
Last Reviewed August 2025