Publications
A selection of recent and significant publications can be viewed below.
- FtsZ-mediated spatial-temporal control over septal cell wall synthesis.
- Hu L, Perez AJ, Nesterova T, Lyu Z, Yahashiri A, Weiss DS, Xiao J, Liu J.
- Proc Natl Acad Sci U S A (2025 Jul 8) 122:e2426431122. Abstract/Full Text
- Third track model for coordination of septal peptidoglycan synthesis and degradation by FtsN in Escherichia coli.
- Lyu Z, Yang X, Yahashiri A, Ha S, McCausland JW, Chen X, Britton BM, Weiss DS, Xiao J.
- Nat Microbiol (2025 Jun) 10:1521-1534. Abstract/Full Text
- Protocol for single-molecule labeling and tracking of bacterial cell division proteins.
- Yan D, Xue J, Xiao J, Lyu Z, Yang X.
- STAR Protoc (2024 Mar 15) 5:102766. Abstract/Full Text
- Integration of cell wall synthesis and chromosome segregation during cell division in Caulobacter.
- Mahone CR, Payne IP, Lyu Z, McCausland JW, Barrows JM, Xiao J, Yang X, Goley ED.
- J Cell Biol (2024 Feb 5) 223. Abstract/Full Text
- FtsN maintains active septal cell wall synthesis by forming a processive complex with the septum-specific peptidoglycan synthases in E. coli.
- Lyu Z, Yahashiri A, Yang X, McCausland JW, Kaus GM, McQuillen R, Weiss DS, Xiao J.
- Nat Commun (2022 Sep 30) 13:5751. Abstract/Full Text
- A two-track model for the spatiotemporal coordination of bacterial septal cell wall synthesis revealed by single-molecule imaging of FtsW.
- Yang X, McQuillen R, Lyu Z, Phillips-Mason P, De La Cruz A, McCausland JW, Liang H, DeMeester KE, Santiago CC, Grimes CL, de Boer P, Xiao J.
- Nat Microbiol (2021 May) 6:584-593. Abstract/Full Text
- Treadmilling FtsZ polymers drive the directional movement of sPG-synthesis enzymes via a Brownian ratchet mechanism.
- McCausland JW, Yang X, Squyres GR, Lyu Z, Bruce KE, Lamanna MM, Söderström B, Garner EC, Winkler ME, Xiao J, Liu J.
- Nat Commun (2021 Jan 27) 12:609. Abstract/Full Text
- GTPase activity-coupled treadmilling of the bacterial tubulin FtsZ organizes septal cell wall synthesis.
- Yang X, Lyu Z, Miguel A, McQuillen R, Huang KC, Xiao J.
- Science (2017 Feb 17) 355:744-747. Abstract/Full Text
- Influence of FtsZ GTPase activity and concentration on nanoscale Z-ring structure in vivo revealed by three-dimensional Superresolution imaging.
- Lyu Z, Coltharp C, Yang X, Xiao J.
- Biopolymers (2016 Oct) 105:725-34. Abstract/Full Text
- Periplasmic quality control in biogenesis of outer membrane proteins.
- Lyu ZX, Zhao XS.
- Biochem Soc Trans (2015 Apr) 43:133-8. Abstract/Full Text
- EF-G catalyzes tRNA translocation by disrupting interactions between decoding center and codon-anticodon duplex.
- Liu G, Song G, Zhang D, Zhang D, Li Z, Lyu Z, Dong J, Achenbach J, Gong W, Zhao XS, Nierhaus KH, Qin Y.
- Nat Struct Mol Biol (2014 Sep) 21:817-24. Abstract/Full Text
- Structural and functional analysis of the β-barrel domain of BamA from Escherichia coli.
- Ni D, Wang Y, Yang X, Zhou H, Hou X, Cao B, Lu Z, Zhao X, Yang K, Huang Y.
- FASEB J (2014 Jun) 28:2677-85. Abstract/Full Text
- Identification of FkpA as a key quality control factor for the biogenesis of outer membrane proteins under heat shock conditions.
- Ge X, Lyu ZX, Liu Y, Wang R, Zhao XS, Fu X, Chang Z.
- J Bacteriol (2014 Feb) 196:672-80. Abstract/Full Text
- Direct observation of the uptake of outer membrane proteins by the periplasmic chaperone Skp.
- Lyu ZX, Shao Q, Gao YQ, Zhao XS.
- PLoS One (2012) 7:e46068. Abstract/Full Text
- Interaction between bacterial outer membrane proteins and periplasmic quality control factors: a kinetic partitioning mechanism.
- Wu S, Ge X, Lv Z, Zhi Z, Chang Z, Zhao XS.
- Biochem J (2011 Sep 15) 438:505-11. Abstract/Full Text
- Base-induced mechanistic variation in palladium-catalyzed carbonylation of aryl iodides.
- Hu Y, Liu J, Lü Z, Luo X, Zhang H, Lan Y, Lei A.
- J Am Chem Soc (2010 Mar 10) 132:3153-8. Abstract/Full Text
News & Views
- Nematic proteins on the treadmill
- Lyu Z.
- Nature Physics (2024 Aug 21) 20:1534-1535. Abstract/Full Text