Genetics and Biochemistry Branch

Genetics and Biochemistry Section Rafael Daniel Camerini-Otero, M.D., Ph.D., Section Chief The Genetics and Biochemistry Section studies the biochemistry, molecular, and cell biology of meiotic (homologous) recombination in mice and humans. Our focus is on understanding the biology of genetic recombination and to devise new strategies to manipulate complex genomes in vitro and, in the future, in vivo. Specific projects include biophysical and structural studies of proteins, protein domains and DNA-protein complexes involved, gene rearrangements in eukaryotes and, most recently, mouse and human meiosis and evolutionary genomics. Current interests include the study of Spo11, the protein responsible for the hundreds of developmentally programmed breaks in meiosis, what determines where these breaks are made and where crossovers are located, how homologous chromosomes find each other and how meiosis has shaped the sex chromosomes.

Genetics of Development and Disease Section Richard L. Proia, Ph.D., Section Chief The Genetic Disease Research Section studies sphingolipids, lipid molecules that form cell membranes and transmit signals to cells. Inherited defects in their metabolic and signaling pathways cause neurodegenerative diseases, and other disorders affecting diverse physiological systems. Our work is aimed at understanding how these lipids function normally and during diseases, and how we can manipulate their pathways for new therapeutic approaches.

Genome Dynamics Section Peggy Hsieh, Ph.D., Section Chief The Genome Dynamics Section focuses on a highly conserved DNA repair pathway, DNA mismatch repair. Mismatch repair targets base pair mismatches that arise through DNA replication errors, homologous recombination, and DNA damage. Inactivation of mismatch repair results in a large increase in the rate of spontaneous mutation and is associated with both sporadic and hereditary cancers. The Hsieh group utilizes biochemical, structural, and cell biological approaches to study mechanistic questions concerning mismatch excision repair and the cellular response to DNA damage.