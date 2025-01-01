U.S. flag

Daniel C. Masison, Ph.D.
Section Chief: Protein Chaperones and Amyloid Section, Laboratory of Biochemistry & Genetics
Scientific Focus Areas: Cell Biology, Genetics and Genomics, Molecular Biology and Biochemistry, Structural Biology

Publications

A selection of recent and significant publications can be viewed below.

Select Publications

Nucleotide exchange is sufficient for Hsp90 functions in vivo.
Reidy M, Garzillo K, Masison DC.
Nat Commun (2023 Apr 29) 14:2489. Abstract/Full Text
Hsp70-nucleotide exchange factor (NEF) Fes1 has non-NEF roles in degradation of gluconeogenic enzymes and cell wall integrity.
Kumar S, Masison DC.
PLoS Genet (2019 Jun) 15:e1008219. Abstract/Full Text
Human DnaJB6 Antiamyloid Chaperone Protects Yeast from Polyglutamine Toxicity Separately from Spatial Segregation of Aggregates.
Kumar J, Kline NL, Masison DC.
Mol Cell Biol (2018 Dec 1) 38. Abstract/Full Text
Human J-protein DnaJB6b Cures a Subset of Saccharomyces cerevisiae Prions and Selectively Blocks Assembly of Structurally Related Amyloids.
Reidy M, Sharma R, Roberts BL, Masison DC.
J Biol Chem (2016 Feb 19) 291:4035-47. Abstract/Full Text
Single methyl group determines prion propagation and protein degradation activities of yeast heat shock protein (Hsp)-70 chaperones Ssa1p and Ssa2p.
Sharma D, Masison DC.
Proc Natl Acad Sci U S A (2011 Aug 16) 108:13665-70. Abstract/Full Text

Additional Publications

Yeast J-protein Sis1 prevents prion toxicity by moderating depletion of prion protein.
Kumar J, Reidy M, Masison DC.
Genetics (2021 Oct 2) 219. Abstract/Full Text
Hsp40s specify functions of Hsp104 and Hsp90 protein chaperone machines.
Reidy M, Sharma R, Shastry S, Roberts BL, Albino-Flores I, Wickner S, Masison DC.
PLoS Genet (2014 Oct) 10:e1004720. Abstract/Full Text
Functions of yeast Hsp40 chaperone Sis1p dispensable for prion propagation but important for prion curing and protection from prion toxicity.
Kirkland PA, Reidy M, Masison DC.
Genetics (2011 Jul) 188:565-77. Abstract/Full Text
Sti1 regulation of Hsp70 and Hsp90 is critical for curing of Saccharomyces cerevisiae [PSI+] prions by Hsp104.
Reidy M, Masison DC.
Mol Cell Biol (2010 Jul) 30:3542-52. Abstract/Full Text
Function of SSA subfamily of Hsp70 within and across species varies widely in complementing Saccharomyces cerevisiae cell growth and prion propagation.
Sharma D, Martineau CN, Le Dall MT, Reidy M, Masison DC, Kabani M.
PLoS One (2009 Aug 14) 4:e6644. Abstract/Full Text
Influence of Hsp70s and their regulators on yeast prion propagation.
Masison DC, Kirkland PA, Sharma D.
Prion (2009 Apr-Jun) 3:65-73. Abstract/Full Text
Curing of yeast [URE3] prion by the Hsp40 cochaperone Ydj1p is mediated by Hsp70.
Sharma D, Stanley RF, Masison DC.
Genetics (2009 Jan) 181:129-37. Abstract/Full Text
Hsp70 structure, function, regulation and influence on yeast prions.
Sharma D, Masison DC.
Protein Pept Lett (2009) 16:571-81. Abstract/Full Text
Functionally redundant isoforms of a yeast Hsp70 chaperone subfamily have different antiprion effects.
Sharma D, Masison DC.
Genetics (2008 Jul) 179:1301-11. Abstract/Full Text
Primate chaperones Hsc70 (constitutive) and Hsp70 (induced) differ functionally in supporting growth and prion propagation in Saccharomyces cerevisiae.
Tutar Y, Song Y, Masison DC.
Genetics (2006 Feb) 172:851-61. Abstract/Full Text
Independent regulation of Hsp70 and Hsp90 chaperones by Hsp70/Hsp90-organizing protein Sti1 (Hop1).
Song Y, Masison DC.
J Biol Chem (2005 Oct 7) 280:34178-85. Abstract/Full Text
Role for Hsp70 chaperone in Saccharomyces cerevisiae prion seed replication.
Song Y, Wu YX, Jung G, Tutar Y, Eisenberg E, Greene LE, Masison DC.
Eukaryot Cell (2005 Feb) 4:289-97. Abstract/Full Text
Propagation of Saccharomyces cerevisiae [PSI+] prion is impaired by factors that regulate Hsp70 substrate binding.
Jones G, Song Y, Chung S, Masison DC.
Mol Cell Biol (2004 May) 24:3928-37. Abstract/Full Text
Saccharomyces cerevisiae Hsp70 mutations affect [PSI+] prion propagation and cell growth differently and implicate Hsp40 and tetratricopeptide repeat cochaperones in impairment of [PSI+].
Jones GW, Masison DC.
Genetics (2003 Feb) 163:495-506. Abstract/Full Text
Amino acid residue 184 of yeast Hsp104 chaperone is critical for prion-curing by guanidine, prion propagation, and thermotolerance.
Jung G, Jones G, Masison DC.
Proc Natl Acad Sci U S A (2002 Jul 23) 99:9936-41. Abstract/Full Text
Antagonistic interactions between yeast [PSI(+)] and [URE3] prions and curing of [URE3] by Hsp70 protein chaperone Ssa1p but not by Ssa2p.
Schwimmer C, Masison DC.
Mol Cell Biol (2002 Jun) 22:3590-8. Abstract/Full Text
Guanidine hydrochloride inhibits Hsp104 activity in vivo: a possible explanation for its effect in curing yeast prions.
Jung G, Masison DC.
Curr Microbiol (2001 Jul) 43:7-10. Abstract/Full Text
A role for cytosolic hsp70 in yeast [PSI(+)] prion propagation and [PSI(+)] as a cellular stress.
Jung G, Jones G, Wegrzyn RD, Masison DC.
Genetics (2000 Oct) 156:559-70. Abstract/Full Text
