Daniel C. Masison, Ph.D.
Scientific Focus Areas: Cell Biology, Genetics and Genomics, Molecular Biology and Biochemistry, Structural Biology
Publications
Select Publications
- Nucleotide exchange is sufficient for Hsp90 functions in vivo.
- Reidy M, Garzillo K, Masison DC.
- Nat Commun (2023 Apr 29) 14:2489. Abstract/Full Text
- Hsp70-nucleotide exchange factor (NEF) Fes1 has non-NEF roles in degradation of gluconeogenic enzymes and cell wall integrity.
- Kumar S, Masison DC.
- PLoS Genet (2019 Jun) 15:e1008219. Abstract/Full Text
- Human DnaJB6 Antiamyloid Chaperone Protects Yeast from Polyglutamine Toxicity Separately from Spatial Segregation of Aggregates.
- Kumar J, Kline NL, Masison DC.
- Mol Cell Biol (2018 Dec 1) 38. Abstract/Full Text
- Human J-protein DnaJB6b Cures a Subset of Saccharomyces cerevisiae Prions and Selectively Blocks Assembly of Structurally Related Amyloids.
- Reidy M, Sharma R, Roberts BL, Masison DC.
- J Biol Chem (2016 Feb 19) 291:4035-47. Abstract/Full Text
- Single methyl group determines prion propagation and protein degradation activities of yeast heat shock protein (Hsp)-70 chaperones Ssa1p and Ssa2p.
- Sharma D, Masison DC.
- Proc Natl Acad Sci U S A (2011 Aug 16) 108:13665-70. Abstract/Full Text
Additional Publications
- Yeast J-protein Sis1 prevents prion toxicity by moderating depletion of prion protein.
- Kumar J, Reidy M, Masison DC.
- Genetics (2021 Oct 2) 219. Abstract/Full Text
- Hsp40s specify functions of Hsp104 and Hsp90 protein chaperone machines.
- Reidy M, Sharma R, Shastry S, Roberts BL, Albino-Flores I, Wickner S, Masison DC.
- PLoS Genet (2014 Oct) 10:e1004720. Abstract/Full Text
- Functions of yeast Hsp40 chaperone Sis1p dispensable for prion propagation but important for prion curing and protection from prion toxicity.
- Kirkland PA, Reidy M, Masison DC.
- Genetics (2011 Jul) 188:565-77. Abstract/Full Text
- Sti1 regulation of Hsp70 and Hsp90 is critical for curing of Saccharomyces cerevisiae [PSI+] prions by Hsp104.
- Reidy M, Masison DC.
- Mol Cell Biol (2010 Jul) 30:3542-52. Abstract/Full Text
- Function of SSA subfamily of Hsp70 within and across species varies widely in complementing Saccharomyces cerevisiae cell growth and prion propagation.
- Sharma D, Martineau CN, Le Dall MT, Reidy M, Masison DC, Kabani M.
- PLoS One (2009 Aug 14) 4:e6644. Abstract/Full Text
- Influence of Hsp70s and their regulators on yeast prion propagation.
- Masison DC, Kirkland PA, Sharma D.
- Prion (2009 Apr-Jun) 3:65-73. Abstract/Full Text
- Curing of yeast [URE3] prion by the Hsp40 cochaperone Ydj1p is mediated by Hsp70.
- Sharma D, Stanley RF, Masison DC.
- Genetics (2009 Jan) 181:129-37. Abstract/Full Text
- Hsp70 structure, function, regulation and influence on yeast prions.
- Sharma D, Masison DC.
- Protein Pept Lett (2009) 16:571-81. Abstract/Full Text
- Functionally redundant isoforms of a yeast Hsp70 chaperone subfamily have different antiprion effects.
- Sharma D, Masison DC.
- Genetics (2008 Jul) 179:1301-11. Abstract/Full Text
- Primate chaperones Hsc70 (constitutive) and Hsp70 (induced) differ functionally in supporting growth and prion propagation in Saccharomyces cerevisiae.
- Tutar Y, Song Y, Masison DC.
- Genetics (2006 Feb) 172:851-61. Abstract/Full Text
- Independent regulation of Hsp70 and Hsp90 chaperones by Hsp70/Hsp90-organizing protein Sti1 (Hop1).
- Song Y, Masison DC.
- J Biol Chem (2005 Oct 7) 280:34178-85. Abstract/Full Text
- Role for Hsp70 chaperone in Saccharomyces cerevisiae prion seed replication.
- Song Y, Wu YX, Jung G, Tutar Y, Eisenberg E, Greene LE, Masison DC.
- Eukaryot Cell (2005 Feb) 4:289-97. Abstract/Full Text
- Propagation of Saccharomyces cerevisiae [PSI+] prion is impaired by factors that regulate Hsp70 substrate binding.
- Jones G, Song Y, Chung S, Masison DC.
- Mol Cell Biol (2004 May) 24:3928-37. Abstract/Full Text
- Saccharomyces cerevisiae Hsp70 mutations affect [PSI+] prion propagation and cell growth differently and implicate Hsp40 and tetratricopeptide repeat cochaperones in impairment of [PSI+].
- Jones GW, Masison DC.
- Genetics (2003 Feb) 163:495-506. Abstract/Full Text
- Amino acid residue 184 of yeast Hsp104 chaperone is critical for prion-curing by guanidine, prion propagation, and thermotolerance.
- Jung G, Jones G, Masison DC.
- Proc Natl Acad Sci U S A (2002 Jul 23) 99:9936-41. Abstract/Full Text
- Antagonistic interactions between yeast [PSI(+)] and [URE3] prions and curing of [URE3] by Hsp70 protein chaperone Ssa1p but not by Ssa2p.
- Schwimmer C, Masison DC.
- Mol Cell Biol (2002 Jun) 22:3590-8. Abstract/Full Text
- Guanidine hydrochloride inhibits Hsp104 activity in vivo: a possible explanation for its effect in curing yeast prions.
- Jung G, Masison DC.
- Curr Microbiol (2001 Jul) 43:7-10. Abstract/Full Text
- A role for cytosolic hsp70 in yeast [PSI(+)] prion propagation and [PSI(+)] as a cellular stress.
- Jung G, Jones G, Wegrzyn RD, Masison DC.
- Genetics (2000 Oct) 156:559-70. Abstract/Full Text
Last Reviewed January 2025