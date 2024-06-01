U.S. flag

An official website of the United States government

  1. Home
  2. About NIDDK
  3. Staff Directory
  4. Kiyoshi Mizuuchi, Ph.D., NIH Distinguished Investigator
  5. Publications
Go to Staff Directory home
Kiyoshi Mizuuchi, Ph.D., NIH Distinguished Investigator
Kiyoshi Mizuuchi.
Section Chief: Genetic Mechanisms Section, Laboratory of Molecular Biology
Scientific Focus Areas: Cell Biology, Chromosome Biology, Molecular Biology and Biochemistry, Systems Biology, Microbiology and Infectious Diseases

Publications

A selection of recent and significant publications can be viewed below.

Select Publications

A propagating ATPase gradient drives transport of surface-confined cellular cargo.
Vecchiarelli AG, Neuman KC, Mizuuchi K.
Proc Natl Acad Sci U S A (2014 Apr 1) 111:4880-5. Abstract/Full Text
Membrane-bound MinDE complex acts as a toggle switch that drives Min oscillation coupled to cytoplasmic depletion of MinD.
Vecchiarelli AG, Li M, Mizuuchi M, Hwang LC, Seol Y, Neuman KC, Mizuuchi K.
Proc Natl Acad Sci U S A (2016 Mar 15) 113:E1479-88. Abstract/Full Text
CTP and parS coordinate ParB partition complex dynamics and ParA-ATPase activation for ParABS-mediated DNA partitioning.
Taylor JA, Seol Y, Budhathoki J, Neuman KC, Mizuuchi K.
Elife (2021 Jul 21) 10. Abstract/Full Text
ParA-mediated plasmid partition driven by protein pattern self-organization.
Hwang LC, Vecchiarelli AG, Han YW, Mizuuchi M, Harada Y, Funnell BE, Mizuuchi K.
EMBO J (2013 May 2) 32:1238-49. Abstract/Full Text
Distinct architectural requirements for the parS centromeric sequence of the pSM19035 plasmid partition machinery.
Volante A, Alonso JC, Mizuuchi K.
Elife (2022 Sep 5) 11. Abstract/Full Text

Additional Publications

Probing transient excited states of the bacterial cell division regulator MinE by relaxation dispersion NMR spectroscopy.
Cai M, Huang Y, Shen Y, Li M, Mizuuchi M, Ghirlando R, Mizuuchi K, Clore GM.
Proc Natl Acad Sci U S A (2019 Dec 17) 116:25446-25455. Abstract/Full Text
Species- and C-terminal linker-dependent variations in the dynamic behavior of FtsZ on membranes in vitro.
Sundararajan K, Vecchiarelli A, Mizuuchi K, Goley ED.
Mol Microbiol (2018 Oct) 110:47-63. Abstract/Full Text
Mechanistic insights of the Min oscillator via cell-free reconstitution and imaging.
Mizuuchi K, Vecchiarelli AG.
Phys Biol (2018 Mar 1) 15:031001. Abstract/Full Text
Brownian ratchet mechanisms of ParA-mediated partitioning.
Hu L, Vecchiarelli AG, Mizuuchi K, Neuman KC, Liu J.
Plasmid (2017 Jul) 92:12-16. Abstract/Full Text
Brownian Ratchet Mechanism for Faithful Segregation of Low-Copy-Number Plasmids.
Hu L, Vecchiarelli AG, Mizuuchi K, Neuman KC, Liu J.
Biophys J (2017 Apr 11) 112:1489-1502. Abstract/Full Text
Directed and persistent movement arises from mechanochemistry of the ParA/ParB system.
Hu L, Vecchiarelli AG, Mizuuchi K, Neuman KC, Liu J.
Proc Natl Acad Sci U S A (2015 Dec 22) 112:E7055-64. Abstract/Full Text
Reconstituting ParA/ParB-mediated transport of DNA cargo.
Vecchiarelli AG, Taylor JA, Mizuuchi K.
Methods Cell Biol (2015) 128:243-69. Abstract/Full Text
Differential affinities of MinD and MinE to anionic phospholipid influence Min patterning dynamics in vitro.
Vecchiarelli AG, Li M, Mizuuchi M, Mizuuchi K.
Mol Microbiol (2014 Aug) 93:453-63. Abstract/Full Text
A moving ParA gradient on the nucleoid directs subcellular cargo transport via a chemophoresis force.
Vecchiarelli AG, Seol Y, Neuman KC, Mizuuchi K.
Bioarchitecture (2014) 4:154-9. Abstract/Full Text
MuB is an AAA+ ATPase that forms helical filaments to control target selection for DNA transposition.
Mizuno N, Dramićanin M, Mizuuchi M, Adam J, Wang Y, Han YW, Yang W, Steven AC, Mizuuchi K, Ramón-Maiques S.
Proc Natl Acad Sci U S A (2013 Jul 2) 110:E2441-50. Abstract/Full Text
Cell-free study of F plasmid partition provides evidence for cargo transport by a diffusion-ratchet mechanism.
Vecchiarelli AG, Hwang LC, Mizuuchi K.
Proc Natl Acad Sci U S A (2013 Apr 9) 110:E1390-7. Abstract/Full Text
Surfing biological surfaces: exploiting the nucleoid for partition and transport in bacteria.
Vecchiarelli AG, Mizuuchi K, Funnell BE.
Mol Microbiol (2012 Nov) 86:513-23. Abstract/Full Text
Endosomal sorting complex required for transport (ESCRT) complexes induce phase-separated microdomains in supported lipid bilayers.
Boura E, Ivanov V, Carlson LA, Mizuuchi K, Hurley JH.
J Biol Chem (2012 Aug 10) 287:28144-51. Abstract/Full Text
DNA requirements for assembly and stability of HIV-1 intasomes.
Li M, Ivanov V, Mizuuchi M, Mizuuchi K, Craigie R.
Protein Sci (2012 Feb) 21:249-57. Abstract/Full Text
ATP control of dynamic P1 ParA-DNA interactions: a key role for the nucleoid in plasmid partition.
Vecchiarelli AG, Han YW, Tan X, Mizuuchi M, Ghirlando R, Biertümpfel C, Funnell BE, Mizuuchi K.
Mol Microbiol (2010 Oct) 78:78-91. Abstract/Full Text
Multiple modes of interconverting dynamic pattern formation by bacterial cell division proteins.
Ivanov V, Mizuuchi K.
Proc Natl Acad Sci U S A (2010 May 4) 107:8071-8. Abstract/Full Text
Barrier-to-autointegration factor (BAF) condenses DNA by looping.
Skoko D, Li M, Huang Y, Mizuuchi M, Cai M, Bradley CM, Pease PJ, Xiao B, Marko JF, Craigie R, Mizuuchi K.
Proc Natl Acad Sci U S A (2009 Sep 29) 106:16610-5. Abstract/Full Text
Control of transposase activity within a transpososome by the configuration of the flanking DNA segment of the transposon.
Mizuuchi M, Rice PA, Wardle SJ, Haniford DB, Mizuuchi K.
Proc Natl Acad Sci U S A (2007 Sep 11) 104:14622-7. Abstract/Full Text
DNA transposition target immunity and the determinants of the MuB distribution patterns on DNA.
Tan X, Mizuuchi M, Mizuuchi K.
Proc Natl Acad Sci U S A (2007 Aug 28) 104:13925-9. Abstract/Full Text
Visualizing the assembly and disassembly mechanisms of the MuB transposition targeting complex.
Greene EC, Mizuuchi K.
J Biol Chem (2004 Apr 16) 279:16736-43. Abstract/Full Text
Progressive structural transitions within Mu transpositional complexes.
Yanagihara K, Mizuuchi K.
Mol Cell (2003 Jan) 11:215-24. Abstract/Full Text
Target immunity during Mu DNA transposition. Transpososome assembly and DNA looping enhance MuA-mediated disassembly of the MuB target complex.
Greene EC, Mizuuchi K.
Mol Cell (2002 Dec) 10:1367-78. Abstract/Full Text
Mismatch-targeted transposition of Mu: a new strategy to map genetic polymorphism.
Yanagihara K, Mizuuchi K.
Proc Natl Acad Sci U S A (2002 Aug 20) 99:11317-21. Abstract/Full Text
Direct observation of single MuB polymers: evidence for a DNA-dependent conformational change for generating an active target complex.
Greene EC, Mizuuchi K.
Mol Cell (2002 May) 9:1079-89. Abstract/Full Text
Dynamics of a protein polymer: the assembly and disassembly pathways of the MuB transposition target complex.
Greene EC, Mizuuchi K.
EMBO J (2002 Mar 15) 21:1477-86. Abstract/Full Text
Conformational isomerization in phage Mu transpososome assembly: effects of the transpositional enhancer and of MuB.
Mizuuchi M, Mizuuchi K.
EMBO J (2001 Dec 3) 20:6927-35. Abstract/Full Text
Single active site catalysis of the successive phosphoryl transfer steps by DNA transposases: insights from phosphorothioate stereoselectivity.
Kennedy AK, Haniford DB, Mizuuchi K.
Cell (2000 Apr 28) 101:295-305. Abstract/Full Text
Last Reviewed June 2024