Barbora Piknova, Ph.D.
Staff Scientist: Molecular Biology and Genetics Section, Molecular Medicine Branch
Scientific Focus Areas: Biomedical Engineering and Biophysics
Publications
- Acid Test for Nitrite Pharmacology.
- Piknova B, Schechter AN.
- Hypertension (2017 Jan) 69:13-14.
- Measuring Nitrite and Nitrate, Metabolites in the Nitric Oxide Pathway, in Biological Materials using the Chemiluminescence Method.
- Piknova B, Park JW, Cassel KS, Gilliard CN, Schechter AN.
- J Vis Exp (2016 Dec 25)
- Nitrate as a source of nitrite and nitric oxide during exercise hyperemia in rat skeletal muscle.
- Piknova B, Park JW, Kwan Jeff Lam K, Schechter AN.
- Nitric Oxide (2016 May 1) 55-56:54-61.
- Construction of effective disposable biosensors for point of care testing of nitrite.
- Monteiro T, Rodrigues PR, Gonçalves AL, Moura JJ, Jubete E, Añorga L, Piknova B, Schechter AN, Silveira CM, Almeida MG.
- Talanta (2015 Sep 1) 142:246-51.
- Skeletal muscle as an endogenous nitrate reservoir.
- Piknova B, Park JW, Swanson KM, Dey S, Noguchi CT, Schechter AN.
- Nitric Oxide (2015 May 1) 47:10-16.
- Inhibitory effect of nitrite on coagulation processes demonstrated by thrombelastography.
- Park JW, Piknova B, Nghiem K, Lozier JN, Schechter AN.
- Nitric Oxide (2014 Aug 31) 40:45-51.
- A flow cytometric analysis of the inhibition of platelet reactivity due to nitrite reduction by deoxygenated erythrocytes.
- Akrawinthawong K, Park JW, Piknova B, Sibmooh N, Fucharoen S, Schechter AN.
- PLoS One (2014) 9:e92435.
- In vivo reduction of cell-free methemoglobin to oxyhemoglobin results in vasoconstriction in canines.
- Wang D, Piknova B, Solomon SB, Cortes-Puch I, Kern SJ, Sun J, Kanias T, Gladwin MT, Helms C, Kim-Shapiro DB, Schechter AN, Natanson C.
- Transfusion (2013 Dec) 53:3149-63.
- Comments on 'vascular effects of dietary nitrate (as found in green leafy vegetables and beetroot) via the nitrate-nitrite-nitric oxide pathway'.
- Piknova B, Schechter AN.
- Br J Clin Pharmacol (2013 Jun) 75:1541-2.
- Effect of storage on levels of nitric oxide metabolites in platelet preparations.
- Park JW, Piknova B, Kurtz J, Seetharaman S, Wagner SJ, Schechter AN.
- Transfusion (2013 Mar) 53:637-44.
- In reply.
- Park JW, Piknova B, Schechter AN.
- Transfusion (2013 Jan) 53:235.
- Effect of blood nitrite and nitrate levels on murine platelet function.
- Park JW, Piknova B, Huang PL, Noguchi CT, Schechter AN.
- PLoS One (2013) 8:e55699.
- Angeli's salt counteracts the vasoactive effects of elevated plasma hemoglobin.
- Solomon SB, Bellavia L, Sweeney D, Piknova B, Perlegas A, Helms CC, Ferreyra GA, Bruce King S, Raat NJ, Kern SJ, Sun J, McPhail LC, Schechter AN, Natanson C, Gladwin MT, Kim-Shapiro DB.
- Free Radic Biol Med (2012 Dec 15) 53:2229-39.
- Effect of storage levels of nitric oxide derivatives in blood components.
- Qazi MA, Rizzatti F, Piknova B, Sibmooh N, Stroncek DF, Schechter AN.
- F1000Res (2012) 1:35.
- Platelet inhibition by nitrite is dependent on erythrocytes and deoxygenation.
- Srihirun S, Sriwantana T, Unchern S, Kittikool D, Noulsri E, Pattanapanyasat K, Fucharoen S, Piknova B, Schechter AN, Sibmooh N.
- PLoS One (2012) 7:e30380.
- Erythropoietin in brain development and beyond.
- Alnaeeli M, Wang L, Piknova B, Rogers H, Li X, Noguchi CT.
- Anat Res Int (2012) 2012:953264.
- The role of nitrite in neurovascular coupling.
- Piknova B, Kocharyan A, Schechter AN, Silva AC.
- Brain Res (2011 Aug 17) 1407:62-8.
- Methaemalbumin formation in sickle cell disease: effect on oxidative protein modification and HO-1 induction.
- Hanson MS, Piknova B, Keszler A, Diers AR, Wang X, Gladwin MT, Hillery CA, Hogg N.
- Br J Haematol (2011 Aug) 154:502-11.
- Erythropoietin and hypoxia increase erythropoietin receptor and nitric oxide levels in lung microvascular endothelial cells.
- Beleslin-Čokić BB, Cokić VP, Wang L, Piknova B, Teng R, Schechter AN, Noguchi CT.
- Cytokine (2011 May) 54:129-35.
- Acute erythropoietin cardioprotection is mediated by endothelial response.
- Teng R, Calvert JW, Sibmooh N, Piknova B, Suzuki N, Sun J, Martinez K, Yamamoto M, Schechter AN, Lefer DJ, Noguchi CT.
- Basic Res Cardiol (2011 May) 106:343-54.
- Measurement of nitrite in blood samples using the ferricyanide-based hemoglobin oxidation assay.
- Piknova B, Schechter AN.
- Methods Mol Biol (2011) 704:39-56.
- The reaction of cell-free oxyhemoglobin with nitrite under physiologically relevant conditions: Implications for nitrite-based therapies.
- Piknova B, Keszler A, Hogg N, Schechter AN.
- Nitric Oxide (2009 Mar) 20:88-94.
- The reaction between nitrite and oxyhemoglobin: a mechanistic study.
- Keszler A, Piknova B, Schechter AN, Hogg N.
- J Biol Chem (2008 Apr 11) 283:9615-22.
- Oxidation of iron-nitrosyl-hemoglobin by dehydroascorbic acid releases nitric oxide to form nitrite in human erythrocytes.
- Sibmooh N, Piknova B, Rizzatti F, Schechter AN.
- Biochemistry (2008 Mar 4) 47:2989-96.
- Nitric oxide from nitrite reduction by hemoglobin in the plasma and erythrocytes.
- Chen K, Piknova B, Pittman RN, Schechter AN, Popel AS.
- Nitric Oxide (2008 Feb) 18:47-60.
- Electron paramagnetic resonance analysis of nitrosylhemoglobin in humans during NO inhalation.
- Piknova B, Gladwin MT, Schechter AN, Hogg N.
- J Biol Chem (2005 Dec 9) 280:40583-8.
- The collapse of monolayers containing pulmonary surfactant phospholipids is kinetically determined.
- Yan W, Piknova B, Hall SB.
- Biophys J (2005 Jul) 89:306-14.
- Transduction of NO-bioactivity by the red blood cell in sepsis: novel mechanisms of vasodilation during acute inflammatory disease.
- Crawford JH, Chacko BK, Pruitt HM, Piknova B, Hogg N, Patel RP.
- Blood (2004 Sep 1) 104:1375-82.
- Pulmonary surfactant: phase behavior and function.
- Piknova B, Schram V, Hall SB.
- Curr Opin Struct Biol (2002 Aug) 12:487-94.
- Discrepancy between phase behavior of lung surfactant phospholipids and the classical model of surfactant function.
- Piknova B, Schief WR, Vogel V, Discher BM, Hall SB.
- Biophys J (2001 Oct) 81:2172-80.
- Lipid domains and lipid/protein interactions in biological membranes.
- Tocanne JF, Cézanne L, Lopez A, Piknova B, Schram V, Tournier JF, Welby M.
- Chem Phys Lipids (1994 Sep 6) 73:139-58.