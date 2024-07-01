Sushil G. Rane, Ph.D.
Scientific Focus Areas: Cell Biology, Developmental Biology, Molecular Biology and Biochemistry, Stem Cell Biology, Neuroscience
Publications
A selection of recent and significant publications can be viewed below.
Select Publications
- CDK4-E2F3 signals enhance oxidative skeletal muscle fiber numbers and function to affect myogenesis and metabolism.
- Bahn YJ, Yadav H, Piaggi P, Abel BS, Gavrilova O, Springer DA, Papazoglou I, Zerfas PM, Skarulis MC, McPherron AC, Rane SG.
- J Clin Invest (2023 Jul 3) 133. Abstract/Full Text
- A distinct hypothalamus-to-β cell circuit modulates insulin secretion.
- Papazoglou I, Lee JH, Cui Z, Li C, Fulgenzi G, Bahn YJ, Staniszewska-Goraczniak HM, Piñol RA, Hogue IB, Enquist LW, Krashes MJ, Rane SG.
- Cell Metab (2022 Feb 1) 34:285-298.e7. Abstract/Full Text
- TGF-β receptor 1 regulates progenitors that promote browning of white fat.
- Wankhade UD, Lee JH, Dagur PK, Yadav H, Shen M, Chen W, Kulkarni AB, McCoy JP, Finkel T, Cypess AM, Rane SG.
- Mol Metab (2018 Oct) 16:160-171. Abstract/Full Text
- Loss of Cyclin-dependent Kinase 2 in the Pancreas Links Primary β-Cell Dysfunction to Progressive Depletion of β-Cell Mass and Diabetes.
- Kim SY, Lee JH, Merrins MJ, Gavrilova O, Bisteau X, Kaldis P, Satin LS, Rane SG.
- J Biol Chem (2017 Mar 3) 292:3841-3853. Abstract/Full Text
- Protection from obesity and diabetes by blockade of TGF-β/Smad3 signaling.
- Yadav H, Quijano C, Kamaraju AK, Gavrilova O, Malek R, Chen W, Zerfas P, Zhigang D, Wright EC, Stuelten C, Sun P, Lonning S, Skarulis M, Sumner AE, Finkel T, Rane SG.
- Cell Metab (2011 Jul 6) 14:67-79. Abstract/Full Text
Additional Publications
- Abnormalities in microbiota/butyrate/FFAR3 signaling in aging gut impair brain function.
- Mishra SP, Jain S, Wang B, Wang S, Miller BC, Lee JY, Borlongan CV, Jiang L, Pollak J, Taraphder S, Layden BT, Rane SG, Yadav H.
- JCI Insight (2024 Feb 8) 9. Abstract/Full Text
- Noncanonical CDK4 signaling rescues diabetes in a mouse model by promoting β cell differentiation.
- Stamateris RE, Landa-Galvan HV, Sharma RB, Darko C, Redmond D, Rane SG, Alonso LC.
- J Clin Invest (2023 Sep 15) 133. Abstract/Full Text
- TGF-β Signaling in Pancreatic Islet β Cell Development and Function.
- Lee JH, Lee JH, Rane SG.
- Endocrinology (2021 Mar 1) 162. Abstract/Full Text
- CDK2 limits the highly energetic secretory program of mature β cells by restricting PEP cycle-dependent K(ATP) channel closure.
- Sdao SM, Ho T, Poudel C, Foster HR, De Leon ER, Adams MT, Lee JH, Blum B, Rane SG, Merrins MJ.
- Cell Rep (2021 Jan 26) 34:108690. Abstract/Full Text
- Protection from β-cell apoptosis by inhibition of TGF-β/Smad3 signaling.
- Lee JH, Mellado-Gil JM, Bahn YJ, Pathy SM, Zhang YE, Rane SG.
- Cell Death Dis (2020 Mar 13) 11:184. Abstract/Full Text
- TGF-β1/Smad3 Pathway Targets PP2A-AMPK-FoxO1 Signaling to Regulate Hepatic Gluconeogenesis.
- Yadav H, Devalaraja S, Chung ST, Rane SG.
- J Biol Chem (2017 Feb 24) 292:3420-3432. Abstract/Full Text
- Basal Ganglia Dysfunction Contributes to Physical Inactivity in Obesity.
- Friend DM, Devarakonda K, O'Neal TJ, Skirzewski M, Papazoglou I, Kaplan AR, Liow JS, Guo J, Rane SG, Rubinstein M, Alvarez VA, Hall KD, Kravitz AV.
- Cell Metab (2017 Feb 7) 25:312-321. Abstract/Full Text
- Flow Cytometry Assisted Isolation of Adipose Tissue Derived Stem Cells.
- Wankhade UD, Rane SG.
- Methods Mol Biol (2017) 1566:17-24. Abstract/Full Text
- Saving β cell function in the NIK of time.
- Tarbell KV, Rane SG.
- J Exp Med (2015 Jul 27) 212:1140-1. Abstract/Full Text
- Dietary fatty acids: Friends or foes?
- Yadav H, Rane SG.
- Obesity (Silver Spring) (2015 Jul) 23:1329. Abstract/Full Text
- SMAD3 negatively regulates serum irisin and skeletal muscle FNDC5 and peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor γ coactivator 1-α (PGC-1α) during exercise.
- Tiano JP, Springer DA, Rane SG.
- J Biol Chem (2015 May 1) 290:11431. Abstract/Full Text
- Transformation resistance in a premature aging disorder identifies a tumor-protective function of BRD4.
- Fernandez P, Scaffidi P, Markert E, Lee JH, Rane S, Misteli T.
- Cell Rep (2014 Oct 9) 9:248-260. Abstract/Full Text
- Telomere dysfunction suppresses multiple endocrine neoplasia in mice.
- Lee JH, Anver M, Kost-Alimova M, Protopopov A, DePinho RA, Rane SG.
- Genes Cancer (2014 Sep) 5:306-19. Abstract/Full Text
- Transforming growth factor-β3 (TGF-β3) knock-in ameliorates inflammation due to TGF-β1 deficiency while promoting glucose tolerance.
- Hall BE, Wankhade UD, Konkel JE, Cherukuri K, Nagineni CN, Flanders KC, Arany PR, Chen W, Rane SG, Kulkarni AB.
- J Biol Chem (2013 Nov 1) 288:32074-92. Abstract/Full Text
- Beneficial metabolic effects of a probiotic via butyrate-induced GLP-1 hormone secretion.
- Yadav H, Lee JH, Lloyd J, Walter P, Rane SG.
- J Biol Chem (2013 Aug 30) 288:25088-25097. Abstract/Full Text
- TGF-β/Smad3 Signaling Regulates Brown Adipocyte Induction in White Adipose Tissue.
- Yadav H, Rane SG.
- Front Endocrinol (Lausanne) (2012) 3:35. Abstract/Full Text
- The Cdk4-E2f1 pathway regulates early pancreas development by targeting Pdx1+ progenitors and Ngn3+ endocrine precursors.
- Kim SY, Rane SG.
- Development (2011 May) 138:1903-12. Abstract/Full Text
- RB regulates pancreas development by stabilizing Pdx1.
- Kim YC, Kim SY, Mellado-Gil JM, Yadav H, Neidermyer W, Kamaraju AK, Rane SG.
- EMBO J (2011 Apr 20) 30:1563-76. Abstract/Full Text
- Cdk4 regulates recruitment of quiescent beta-cells and ductal epithelial progenitors to reconstitute beta-cell mass.
- Lee JH, Jo J, Hardikar AA, Periwal V, Rane SG.
- PLoS One (2010 Jan 13) 5:e8653. Abstract/Full Text
- Transforming growth factor-beta/Smad3 signaling regulates insulin gene transcription and pancreatic islet beta-cell function.
- Lin HM, Lee JH, Yadav H, Kamaraju AK, Liu E, Zhigang D, Vieira A, Kim SJ, Collins H, Matschinsky F, Harlan DM, Roberts AB, Rane SG.
- J Biol Chem (2009 May 1) 284:12246-57. Abstract/Full Text
- Aberrant nucleocytoplasmic localization of the retinoblastoma tumor suppressor protein in human cancer correlates with moderate/poor tumor differentiation.
- Jiao W, Lin HM, Datta J, Braunschweig T, Chung JY, Hewitt SM, Rane SG.
- Oncogene (2008 May 15) 27:3156-64. Abstract/Full Text
- Smad3 deficiency inhibits v-ras-induced transformation by suppression of JNK MAPK signaling and increased farnesyl transferase inhibition.
- Arany PR, Rane SG, Roberts AB.
- Oncogene (2008 Apr 10) 27:2507-12. Abstract/Full Text
- Nucleocytoplasmic shuttling of the retinoblastoma tumor suppressor protein via Cdk phosphorylation-dependent nuclear export.
- Jiao W, Datta J, Lin HM, Dundr M, Rane SG.
- J Biol Chem (2006 Dec 8) 281:38098-108. Abstract/Full Text
- Tumor formation via loss of a molecular motor protein.
- Mazumdar M, Lee JH, Sengupta K, Ried T, Rane S, Misteli T.
- Curr Biol (2006 Aug 8) 16:1559-64. Abstract/Full Text
- Granulocyte colony-stimulating factor-induced upregulation of Jak3 transcription during granulocytic differentiation is mediated by the cooperative action of Sp1 and Stat3.
- Mangan JK, Tantravahi RV, Rane SG, Reddy EP.
- Oncogene (2006 Apr 20) 25:2489-99. Abstract/Full Text
- Transforming growth factor-beta pathway: role in pancreas development and pancreatic disease.
- Rane SG, Lee JH, Lin HM.
- Cytokine Growth Factor Rev (2006 Feb-Apr) 17:107-19. Abstract/Full Text
- Cyclin-dependent kinase 4 expression is essential for neu-induced breast tumorigenesis.
- Reddy HK, Mettus RV, Rane SG, Graña X, Litvin J, Reddy EP.
- Cancer Res (2005 Nov 15) 65:10174-8. Abstract/Full Text
- Cdk4 promotes adipogenesis through PPARgamma activation.
- Abella A, Dubus P, Malumbres M, Rane SG, Kiyokawa H, Sicard A, Vignon F, Langin D, Barbacid M, Fajas L.
- Cell Metab (2005 Oct) 2:239-49. Abstract/Full Text
- E2F-dependent repression of topoisomerase II regulates heterochromatin formation and apoptosis in cells with melanoma-prone mutation.
- Jiao W, Lin HM, Timmons J, Nagaich AK, Ng SW, Misteli T, Rane SG.
- Cancer Res (2005 May 15) 65:4067-77. Abstract/Full Text
- Mechanisms associated with IL-6-induced up-regulation of Jak3 and its role in monocytic differentiation.
- Mangan JK, Rane SG, Kang AD, Amanullah A, Wong BC, Reddy EP.
- Blood (2004 Jun 1) 103:4093-101. Abstract/Full Text
- Characterization of the abnormal pancreatic development, reduced growth and infertility in Cdk4 mutant mice.
- Mettus RV, Rane SG.
- Oncogene (2003 Nov 20) 22:8413-21. Abstract/Full Text
- Activation of the Jak3 pathway is associated with granulocytic differentiation of myeloid precursor cells.
- Rane SG, Mangan JK, Amanullah A, Wong BC, Vora RK, Liebermann DA, Hoffman B, Graña X, Reddy EP.
- Blood (2002 Oct 15) 100:2753-62. Abstract/Full Text
- JAKs, STATs and Src kinases in hematopoiesis.
- Rane SG, Reddy EP.
- Oncogene (2002 May 13) 21:3334-58. Abstract/Full Text
- Germ line transmission of the Cdk4(R24C) mutation facilitates tumorigenesis and escape from cellular senescence.
- Rane SG, Cosenza SC, Mettus RV, Reddy EP.
- Mol Cell Biol (2002 Jan) 22:644-56. Abstract/Full Text
- Janus kinases: components of multiple signaling pathways.
- Rane SG, Reddy EP.
- Oncogene (2000 Nov 20) 19:5662-79. Abstract/Full Text
- IL-3 signaling and the role of Src kinases, JAKs and STATs: a covert liaison unveiled.
- Reddy EP, Korapati A, Chaturvedi P, Rane S.
- Oncogene (2000 May 15) 19:2532-47. Abstract/Full Text
- Cell cycle control of pancreatic beta cell proliferation.
- Rane SG, Reddy EP.
- Front Biosci (2000 Jan 1) 5:D1-19. Abstract/Full Text
- Loss of Cdk4 expression causes insulin-deficient diabetes and Cdk4 activation results in beta-islet cell hyperplasia.
- Rane SG, Dubus P, Mettus RV, Galbreath EJ, Boden G, Reddy EP, Barbacid M.
- Nat Genet (1999 May) 22:44-52. Abstract/Full Text
