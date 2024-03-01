Responsibilities & Activities

As a Program Director in the Division of Digestive Diseases and Nutrition at the NIDDK, I oversee a portfolio of research grants that use systems biology, bioinformatics, computational biology, and data science to study both the normal biological processes and the wide spectrum of diseases impacting the gastrointestinal (GI) tract, including the alimentary GI tract, hepatobiliary system, exocrine pancreas, as well as nutrition and obesity research.

My responsibilities encompass a range of activities, including data curation, sharing, access, reproducibility, security, analysis, harmonization, quality metrics, standards, and visualization. Additionally, I serve as a representative for NIDDK on NIH-wide committees that are involved in data science initiatives.

Committees & Working Groups