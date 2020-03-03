David Saslowsky, Ph.D.

As Deputy Director of the Basic Science program in the Division of Digestive Diseases and Nutrition (DDN), I help coordinate the development of basic science initiatives and research priorities. I also facilitate overall administrative management of the Division.

I am the program director for the Career Development ("K") awards in the DDN. These awards support individuals with a Ph.D., M.D., or an equivalent degree to receive training in both basic and clinical research related to digestive diseases, liver disease, nutrition, obesity, and pancreatic diseases. In conjunction with this program, I administer a small grant program for K01/K08/K23 recipients (R03), which is meant to amplify the candidate's research progress in areas that will lead to independent RPG funding (e.g. R01). Additionally, I coordinate the NIH Loan Repayment program for NIDDK and DDN, serve as the Program Official for the Intestinal Stem Cell Consortium (ISCC), and am part of the program team for the SPARC Common fund Program (Stimulating Peripheral Activity to Relieve Conditions).