Attila Szabo, Ph.D., NIH Distinguished Investigator, Scientist Emeritus
Photo of Dr. Attila Szabo
Special Volunteer: Laboratory of Chemical Physics
Scientific Focus Areas: Biomedical Engineering and Biophysics, Computational Biology

Publications

A selection of recent and significant publications can be viewed below.

Select Publications

Transition paths in single-molecule force spectroscopy.
Cossio P, Hummer G, Szabo A.
J Chem Phys (2018 Mar 28) 148:123309. Abstract/Full Text
Influence of diffusion on the kinetics of multisite phosphorylation.
Gopich IV, Szabo A.
Protein Sci (2016 Jan) 25:244-54. Abstract/Full Text
Theory of the energy transfer efficiency and fluorescence lifetime distribution in single-molecule FRET.
Gopich IV, Szabo A.
Proc Natl Acad Sci U S A (2012 May 15) 109:7747-52. Abstract/Full Text
On artifacts in single-molecule force spectroscopy.
Cossio P, Hummer G, Szabo A.
Proc Natl Acad Sci U S A (2015 Nov 17) 112:14248-53. Abstract/Full Text
Theory of Diffusion-Influenced Reaction Networks.
Gopich IV, Szabo A.
J Phys Chem B (2018 Dec 13) 122:11338-11354. Abstract/Full Text

Additional Publications

Dynamics of the Orientational Factor in Fluorescence Resonance Energy Transfer.
Hummer G, Szabo A.
J Phys Chem B (2017 Apr 20) 121:3331-3339. Abstract/Full Text
Dependence of the Enzymatic Velocity on the Substrate Dissociation Rate.
Berezhkovskii AM, Szabo A, Rotbart T, Urbakh M, Kolomeisky AB.
J Phys Chem B (2017 Apr 20) 121:3437-3442. Abstract/Full Text
Reversible Stochastically Gated Diffusion-Influenced Reactions.
Gopich IV, Szabo A.
J Phys Chem B (2016 Aug 25) 120:8080-9. Abstract/Full Text
Kinetic Ductility and Force-Spike Resistance of Proteins from Single-Molecule Force Spectroscopy.
Cossio P, Hummer G, Szabo A.
Biophys J (2016 Aug 23) 111:832-840. Abstract/Full Text
Theory of Crowding Effects on Bimolecular Reaction Rates.
Berezhkovskii AM, Szabo A.
J Phys Chem B (2016 Jul 7) 120:5998-6002. Abstract/Full Text
Optimal Dimensionality Reduction of Multistate Kinetic and Markov-State Models.
Hummer G, Szabo A.
J Phys Chem B (2015 Jul 23) 119:9029-37. Abstract/Full Text
Multidimensional reaction rate theory with anisotropic diffusion.
Berezhkovskii AM, Szabo A, Greives N, Zhou HX.
J Chem Phys (2014 Nov 28) 141:204106. Abstract/Full Text
Diffusion modifies the connectivity of kinetic schemes for multisite binding and catalysis.
Gopich IV, Szabo A.
Proc Natl Acad Sci U S A (2013 Dec 3) 110:19784-9. Abstract/Full Text
Diffusion along the splitting/commitment probability reaction coordinate.
Berezhkovskii AM, Szabo A.
J Phys Chem B (2013 Oct 24) 117:13115-9. Abstract/Full Text
Role of diffusion in the kinetics of reversible enzyme-catalyzed reactions.
Szabo A, Zhou HX.
Bull Korean Chem Soc (2012) 33:925-928. Abstract/Full Text
Time scale separation leads to position-dependent diffusion along a slow coordinate.
Berezhkovskii A, Szabo A.
J Chem Phys (2011 Aug 21) 135:074108. Abstract/Full Text
Diffusion-influenced ligand binding to buried sites in macromolecules and transmembrane channels.
Berezhkovskii AM, Szabo A, Zhou HX.
J Chem Phys (2011 Aug 21) 135:075103. Abstract/Full Text
Free energy profiles from single-molecule pulling experiments.
Hummer G, Szabo A.
Proc Natl Acad Sci U S A (2010 Dec 14) 107:21441-6. Abstract/Full Text
FRET efficiency distributions of multistate single molecules.
Gopich IV, Szabo A.
J Phys Chem B (2010 Nov 25) 114:15221-6. Abstract/Full Text
Protein dynamics from single-molecule fluorescence intensity correlation functions.
Gopich IV, Nettels D, Schuler B, Szabo A.
J Chem Phys (2009 Sep 7) 131:095102. Abstract/Full Text
Decoding the pattern of photon colors in single-molecule FRET.
Gopich IV, Szabo A.
J Phys Chem B (2009 Aug 6) 113:10965-73. Abstract/Full Text
Influence of the coupling of interdomain and overall motions on NMR relaxation.
Wong V, Case DA, Szabo A.
Proc Natl Acad Sci U S A (2009 Jul 7) 106:11016-21. Abstract/Full Text
Reactive flux and folding pathways in network models of coarse-grained protein dynamics.
Berezhkovskii A, Hummer G, Szabo A.
J Chem Phys (2009 May 28) 130:205102. Abstract/Full Text
Theory, analysis, and interpretation of single-molecule force spectroscopy experiments.
Dudko OK, Hummer G, Szabo A.
Proc Natl Acad Sci U S A (2008 Oct 14) 105:15755-60. Abstract/Full Text
Single-molecule FRET with diffusion and conformational dynamics.
Gopich IV, Szabo A.
J Phys Chem B (2007 Nov 8) 111:12925-32. Abstract/Full Text
Diffusion model of solute dynamics in a membrane channel: mapping onto the two-site model and optimizing the flux.
Bezrukov SM, Berezhkovskii AM, Szabo A.
J Chem Phys (2007 Sep 21) 127:115101. Abstract/Full Text
Extracting kinetics from single-molecule force spectroscopy: nanopore unzipping of DNA hairpins.
Dudko OK, Mathé J, Szabo A, Meller A, Hummer G.
Biophys J (2007 Jun 15) 92:4188-95. Abstract/Full Text
When does the Michaelis-Menten equation hold for fluctuating enzymes?
Min W, Gopich IV, English BP, Kou SC, Xie XS, Szabo A.
J Phys Chem B (2006 Oct 19) 110:20093-7. Abstract/Full Text
Perturbation theory of Phi-value analysis of two-state protein folding: relation between p fold and Phi values.
Berezhkovskii A, Szabo A.
J Chem Phys (2006 Sep 14) 125:104902. Abstract/Full Text
Theory of the statistics of kinetic transitions with application to single-molecule enzyme catalysis.
Gopich IV, Szabo A.
J Chem Phys (2006 Apr 21) 124:154712. Abstract/Full Text
Intrinsic rates and activation free energies from single-molecule pulling experiments.
Dudko OK, Hummer G, Szabo A.
Phys Rev Lett (2006 Mar 17) 96:108101. Abstract/Full Text
Photon counting histograms for diffusing fluorophores.
Gopich IV, Szabo A.
J Phys Chem B (2005 Sep 22) 109:17683-8. Abstract/Full Text
Free energy surfaces from single-molecule force spectroscopy.
Hummer G, Szabo A.
Acc Chem Res (2005 Jul) 38:504-13. Abstract/Full Text
What can one learn from two-state single-molecule trajectories?
Flomenbom O, Klafter J, Szabo A.
Biophys J (2005 Jun) 88:3780-3. Abstract/Full Text
Fluorophore-quencher distance correlation functions from single-molecule photon arrival trajectories.
Gopich I, Szabo A.
J Phys Chem B (2005 Apr 14) 109:6845-8. Abstract/Full Text
Time-dependent rate coefficients for diffusion-influenced reactions with centrosymmetric potentials.
Dudko OK, Szabo A.
J Phys Chem B (2005 Mar 31) 109:5891-4. Abstract/Full Text
One-dimensional reaction coordinates for diffusive activated rate processes in many dimensions.
Berezhkovskii A, Szabo A.
J Chem Phys (2005 Jan 1) 122:14503. Abstract/Full Text
Theory of photon statistics in single-molecule Förster resonance energy transfer.
Gopich I, Szabo A.
J Chem Phys (2005 Jan 1) 122:14707. Abstract/Full Text
Ensemble of transition states for two-state protein folding from the eigenvectors of rate matrices.
Berezhkovskii A, Szabo A.
J Chem Phys (2004 Nov 8) 121:9186-7. Abstract/Full Text
Enhancement of association rates by nonspecific binding to DNA and cell membranes.
Zhou HX, Szabo A.
Phys Rev Lett (2004 Oct 22) 93:178101. Abstract/Full Text
Influence of diffusion on the kinetics of excited-state association--dissociation reactions: comparison of theory and simulation.
Popov AV, Agmon N, Gopich IV, Szabo A.
J Chem Phys (2004 Apr 1) 120:6111-6. Abstract/Full Text
Temperature dependence of domain motions of calmodulin probed by NMR relaxation at multiple fields.
Chang SL, Szabo A, Tjandra N.
J Am Chem Soc (2003 Sep 17) 125:11379-84. Abstract/Full Text
Kinetics from nonequilibrium single-molecule pulling experiments.
Hummer G, Szabo A.
Biophys J (2003 Jul) 85:5-15. Abstract/Full Text
Analysis of slow interdomain motion of macromolecules using NMR relaxation data.
Baber JL, Szabo A, Tjandra N.
J Am Chem Soc (2001 May 2) 123:3953-9. Abstract/Full Text
Free energy reconstruction from nonequilibrium single-molecule pulling experiments.
Hummer G, Szabo A.
Proc Natl Acad Sci U S A (2001 Mar 27) 98:3658-61. Abstract/Full Text
Long-time tails in the kinetics of reversible bimolecular reactions.
Gopich IV, Ovchinnikov AA, Szabo A.
Phys Rev Lett (2001 Jan 29) 86:922-5. Abstract/Full Text
Entropic barriers, transition states, funnels, and exponential protein folding kinetics: a simple model.
Bicout DJ, Szabo A.
Protein Sci (2000 Mar) 9:452-65. Abstract/Full Text
Last Reviewed April 2024