Rebekah Van Raaphorst, M.P.H.

I am a Health Research Administrator for DDN. I work as a clinical trials specialist in support of multicenter clinical studies, most of which are funded as cooperative agreements. I work with the NIDDK program official and project scientist to facilitate the work of the research networks, serving as a liaison between the studies and the NIDDK. I review and update study documents, and represent NIDDK on study committees. I also serve as the executive secretary for Data and Safety Monitoring Boards and Observational Study Monitoring Boards.