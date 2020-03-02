  1. Home
Rebekah Van Raaphorst, M.P.H.

Responsibilities & Activities

I am a Health Research Administrator for DDN. I work as a clinical trials specialist in support of multicenter clinical studies, most of which are funded as cooperative agreements. I work with the NIDDK program official and project scientist to facilitate the work of the research networks, serving as a liaison between the studies and the NIDDK. I review and update study documents, and represent NIDDK on study committees. I also serve as the executive secretary for Data and Safety Monitoring Boards and Observational Study Monitoring Boards.

Committees & Working Groups

  • Clinical Studies Working Group, Member

Select Experience

M.P.H., University of South Carolina, 2004-2006