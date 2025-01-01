U.S. flag

Reed B. Wickner, M.D., NIH Distinguished Investigator
Reed Wickner.
Section Chief: Genetics of Simple Eukaryotes Section, Laboratory of Biochemistry & Genetics
Scientific Focus Areas: Genetics and Genomics, Microbiology and Infectious Diseases, Molecular Biology and Biochemistry, Structural Biology, Virology

Publications

A selection of recent and significant publications can be viewed below.

Select Publications

Human proteins curing yeast prions.
Wu S, Edskes HK, Wickner RB.
Proc Natl Acad Sci U S A (2023 Nov 7) 120:e2314781120. Abstract/Full Text
Antiprion systems in yeast cooperate to cure or prevent the generation of nearly all [PSI(+)] and [URE3] prions.
Son M, Wickner RB.
Proc Natl Acad Sci U S A (2022 Jul 12) 119:e2205500119. Abstract/Full Text
Nonsense-mediated mRNA decay factors cure most [PSI+] prion variants.
Son M, Wickner RB.
Proc Natl Acad Sci U S A (2018 Feb 6) 115:E1184-E1193. Abstract/Full Text
Hermes Transposon Mutagenesis Shows [URE3] Prion Pathology Prevented by a Ubiquitin-Targeting Protein: Evidence for Carbon/Nitrogen Assimilation Cross Talk and a Second Function for Ure2p in Saccharomyces cerevisiae.
Edskes HK, Mukhamedova M, Edskes BK, Wickner RB.
Genetics (2018 Jul) 209:789-800. Abstract/Full Text
Hsp104 disaggregase at normal levels cures many [PSI(+)] prion variants in a process promoted by Sti1p, Hsp90, and Sis1p.
Gorkovskiy A, Reidy M, Masison DC, Wickner RB.
Proc Natl Acad Sci U S A (2017 May 23) 114:E4193-E4202. Abstract/Full Text

Additional Publications

Prion Variants of Yeast are Numerous, Mutable, and Segregate on Growth, Affecting Prion Pathogenesis, Transmission Barriers, and Sensitivity to Anti-Prion Systems.
Wickner RB, Son M, Edskes HK.
Viruses (2019 Mar 9) 11. Abstract/Full Text
Anti-prion systems in yeast.
Wickner RB.
J Biol Chem (2019 Feb 1) 294:1729-1738. Abstract/Full Text
Yeast Prions Compared to Functional Prions and Amyloids.
Wickner RB, Edskes HK, Son M, Bezsonov EE, DeWilde M, Ducatez M.
J Mol Biol (2018 Oct 12) 430:3707-3719. Abstract/Full Text
Prion propagation and inositol polyphosphates.
Wickner RB, Edskes HK, Bezsonov EE, Son M, Ducatez M.
Curr Genet (2018 Jun) 64:571-574. Abstract/Full Text
Anti-Prion Systems in Yeast and Inositol Polyphosphates.
Wickner RB, Bezsonov EE, Son M, Ducatez M, DeWilde M, Edskes HK.
Biochemistry (2018 Feb 27) 57:1285-1292. Abstract/Full Text
Study of Amyloids Using Yeast.
Wickner RB, Kryndushkin D, Shewmaker F, McGlinchey R, Edskes HK.
Methods Mol Biol (2018) 1779:313-339. Abstract/Full Text
Genetic Methods for Studying Yeast Prions.
Wickner RB, Edskes HK, Kryndushkin D, Shewmaker FP.
Cold Spring Harb Protoc (2017 Feb 1) 2017. Abstract/Full Text
Prion Transfection of Yeast.
Edskes HK, Kryndushkin D, Shewmaker F, Wickner RB.
Cold Spring Harb Protoc (2017 Feb 1) 2017. Abstract/Full Text
Prions.
Kryndushkin D, Edskes HK, Shewmaker FP, Wickner RB.
Cold Spring Harb Protoc (2017 Feb 1) 2017. Abstract/Full Text
Yeast and Fungal Prions.
Wickner RB.
Cold Spring Harb Perspect Biol (2016 Sep 1) 8. Abstract/Full Text
Prions are affected by evolution at two levels.
Wickner RB, Kelly AC.
Cell Mol Life Sci (2016 Mar) 73:1131-44. Abstract/Full Text
Yeast and Fungal Prions: Amyloid-Handling Systems, Amyloid Structure, and Prion Biology.
Wickner RB, Edskes HK, Gorkovskiy A, Bezsonov EE, Stroobant EE.
Adv Genet (2016) 93:191-236. Abstract/Full Text
Yeast killer elements hold their hosts hostage.
Wickner RB, Edskes HK.
PLoS Genet (2015 May) 11:e1005139. Abstract/Full Text
Yeast prions: structure, biology, and prion-handling systems.
Wickner RB, Shewmaker FP, Bateman DA, Edskes HK, Gorkovskiy A, Dayani Y, Bezsonov EE.
Microbiol Mol Biol Rev (2015 Mar) 79:1-17. Abstract/Full Text
Yeast prions: proteins templating conformation and an anti-prion system.
Wickner RB, Edskes HK, Bateman DA, Gorkovskiy A, Dayani Y, Bezsonov EE, Mukhamedova M.
PLoS Pathog (2015 Feb) 11:e1004584. Abstract/Full Text
Sporadic distribution of prion-forming ability of Sup35p from yeasts and fungi.
Edskes HK, Khamar HJ, Winchester CL, Greenler AJ, Zhou A, McGlinchey RP, Gorkovskiy A, Wickner RB.
Genetics (2014 Oct) 198:605-16. Abstract/Full Text
Parallel in-register intermolecular β-sheet architectures for prion-seeded prion protein (PrP) amyloids.
Groveman BR, Dolan MA, Taubner LM, Kraus A, Wickner RB, Caughey B.
J Biol Chem (2014 Aug 29) 289:24129-42. Abstract/Full Text
Effect of domestication on the spread of the [PIN+] prion in Saccharomyces cerevisiae.
Kelly AC, Busby B, Wickner RB.
Genetics (2014 Jul) 197:1007-24. Abstract/Full Text
Normal levels of the antiprion proteins Btn2 and Cur1 cure most newly formed [URE3] prion variants.
Wickner RB, Bezsonov E, Bateman DA.
Proc Natl Acad Sci U S A (2014 Jul 1) 111:E2711-20. Abstract/Full Text
Amyloid diseases of yeast: prions are proteins acting as genes.
Wickner RB, Edskes HK, Bateman DA, Kelly AC, Gorkovskiy A, Dayani Y, Zhou A.
Essays Biochem (2014) 56:193-205. Abstract/Full Text
Molecular structures of amyloid and prion fibrils: consensus versus controversy.
Tycko R, Wickner RB.
Acc Chem Res (2013 Jul 16) 46:1487-96. Abstract/Full Text
Saccharomyces cerevisiae: a sexy yeast with a prion problem.
Kelly AC, Wickner RB.
Prion (2013 May-Jun) 7:215-20. Abstract/Full Text
The [URE3] prion in Candida.
Edskes HK, Wickner RB.
Eukaryot Cell (2013 Apr) 12:551-8. Abstract/Full Text
Amyloids and yeast prion biology.
Wickner RB, Edskes HK, Bateman DA, Kelly AC, Gorkovskiy A, Dayani Y, Zhou A.
Biochemistry (2013 Mar 5) 52:1514-27. Abstract/Full Text
The [PSI+] prion exists as a dynamic cloud of variants.
Bateman DA, Wickner RB.
PLoS Genet (2013) 9:e1003257. Abstract/Full Text
Viruses and prions of Saccharomyces cerevisiae.
Wickner RB, Fujimura T, Esteban R.
Adv Virus Res (2013) 86:1-36. Abstract/Full Text
Sex, prions, and plasmids in yeast.
Kelly AC, Shewmaker FP, Kryndushkin D, Wickner RB.
Proc Natl Acad Sci U S A (2012 Oct 2) 109:E2683-90. Abstract/Full Text
[PSI+] Prion transmission barriers protect Saccharomyces cerevisiae from infection: intraspecies 'species barriers'.
Bateman DA, Wickner RB.
Genetics (2012 Feb) 190:569-79. Abstract/Full Text
Structural insights into functional and pathological amyloid.
Shewmaker F, McGlinchey RP, Wickner RB.
J Biol Chem (2011 May 13) 286:16533-40. Abstract/Full Text
Prion-forming ability of Ure2 of yeasts is not evolutionarily conserved.
Edskes HK, Engel A, McCann LM, Brachmann A, Tsai HF, Wickner RB.
Genetics (2011 May) 188:81-90. Abstract/Full Text
Suicidal [PSI+] is a lethal yeast prion.
McGlinchey RP, Kryndushkin D, Wickner RB.
Proc Natl Acad Sci U S A (2011 Mar 29) 108:5337-41. Abstract/Full Text
Two prion variants of Sup35p have in-register parallel beta-sheet structures, independent of hydration.
Shewmaker F, Kryndushkin D, Chen B, Tycko R, Wickner RB.
Biochemistry (2009 Jun 16) 48:5074-82. Abstract/Full Text
Amyloid of the prion domain of Sup35p has an in-register parallel beta-sheet structure.
Shewmaker F, Wickner RB, Tycko R.
Proc Natl Acad Sci U S A (2006 Dec 26) 103:19754-9. Abstract/Full Text
Prion generation in vitro: amyloid of Ure2p is infectious.
Brachmann A, Baxa U, Wickner RB.
EMBO J (2005 Sep 7) 24:3082-92. Abstract/Full Text
Yeast prions [URE3] and [PSI+] are diseases.
Nakayashiki T, Kurtzman CP, Edskes HK, Wickner RB.
Proc Natl Acad Sci U S A (2005 Jul 26) 102:10575-80. Abstract/Full Text
3' poly(A) is dispensable for translation.
Searfoss AM, Wickner RB.
Proc Natl Acad Sci U S A (2000 Aug 1) 97:9133-7. Abstract/Full Text
Prion domain initiation of amyloid formation in vitro from native Ure2p.
Taylor KL, Cheng N, Williams RW, Steven AC, Wickner RB.
Science (1999 Feb 26) 283:1339-43. Abstract/Full Text
[URE3] as an altered URE2 protein: evidence for a prion analog in Saccharomyces cerevisiae.
Wickner RB.
Science (1994 Apr 22) 264:566-9. Abstract/Full Text
Pol of gag-pol fusion protein required for encapsidation of viral RNA of yeast L-A virus.
Fujimura T, Ribas JC, Makhov AM, Wickner RB.
Nature (1992 Oct 22) 359:746-9. Abstract/Full Text
A -1 ribosomal frameshift in a double-stranded RNA virus of yeast forms a gag-pol fusion protein.
Dinman JD, Icho T, Wickner RB.
Proc Natl Acad Sci U S A (1991 Jan 1) 88:174-8. Abstract/Full Text
Portable encapsidation signal of the L-A double-stranded RNA virus of S. cerevisiae.
Fujimura T, Esteban R, Esteban LM, Wickner RB.
Cell (1990 Aug 24) 62:819-28. Abstract/Full Text
Internal and terminal cis-acting sites are necessary for in vitro replication of the L-A double-stranded RNA virus of yeast.
Esteban R, Fujimura T, Wickner RB.
EMBO J (1989 Mar) 8:947-54. Abstract/Full Text
Gene overlap results in a viral protein having an RNA binding domain and a major coat protein domain.
Fujimura T, Wickner RB.
Cell (1988 Nov 18) 55:663-71. Abstract/Full Text
Yeast L dsRNA consists of at least three distinct RNAs; evidence that the non-Mendelian genes [HOK], [NEX] and [EXL] are on one of these dsRNAs.
Sommer SS, Wickner RB.
Cell (1982 Dec) 31:429-41. Abstract/Full Text
Plasmids controlled exclusion of the K2 killer double-stranded RNA plasmid of yeast.
Wickner RB.
Cell (1980 Aug) 21:217-26. Abstract/Full Text
Last Reviewed January 2025