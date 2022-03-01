Elizabeth C. Wright, Ph.D., M.P.H.

I am director of the biostatistics program at the NIDDK. The program provides advice to both extramural and intramural NIDDK staff on the design and feasibility of proposed research studies and the conduct of ongoing studies. My staff and I perform research on statistical methods and conduct educational seminars. My staff attend Data and Safety Monitoring Board meetings for extramural projects and provide analytical services for intramural research projects.

I earned an M.P.H. in biometry from Yale University and a Ph.D. in statistics from The George Washington University. Prior to joining the NIDDK in March 2006, I was a principal research scientist at the New England Research Institutes (NERI) in Watertown, Massachusetts, where I was the principal investigator of the NIDDK-sponsored Hepatitis C Antiviral Long-term Treatment against Cirrhosis (HALT-C) Trial and the NHLBI-sponsored Thalassemia Clinical Research Network. Before joining NERI, I was the biostatistician for several multicenter clinical trials at The George Washington University Biostatistics Center.