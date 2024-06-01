Wei Yang, Ph.D., NIH Distinguished Investigator
Section Chief: Mechanism of DNA Repair, Replication, and Recombination Section, Laboratory of Molecular Biology
Scientific Focus Areas: Structural Biology, Molecular Biology and Biochemistry, Immunology, Cancer Biology, Virology
Publications
Select Publications
- Lesion recognition by XPC, TFIIH and XPA in DNA excision repair.
- Kim J, Li CL, Chen X, Cui Y, Golebiowski FM, Wang H, Hanaoka F, Sugasawa K, Yang W.
- Nature (2023 May) 617:170-175. Abstract/Full Text
- Autophosphorylation transforms DNA-PK from protecting to processing DNA ends.
- Liu L, Chen X, Li J, Wang H, Buehl CJ, Goff NJ, Meek K, Yang W, Gellert M.
- Mol Cell (2022 Jan 6) 82:177-189.e4. Abstract/Full Text
- Structure of an activated DNA-PK and its implications for NHEJ.
- Chen X, Xu X, Chen Y, Cheung JC, Wang H, Jiang J, de Val N, Fox T, Gellert M, Yang W.
- Mol Cell (2021 Feb 18) 81:801-810.e3. Abstract/Full Text
- Cutting antiparallel DNA strands in a single active site.
- Chen X, Cui Y, Best RB, Wang H, Zhou ZH, Yang W, Gellert M.
- Nat Struct Mol Biol (2020 Feb) 27:119-126. Abstract/Full Text
- Structures and operating principles of the replisome.
- Gao Y, Cui Y, Fox T, Lin S, Wang H, de Val N, Zhou ZH, Yang W.
- Science (2019 Feb 22) 363. Abstract/Full Text
Additional Publications
- Tandem MutSβ binding to long extruded DNA trinucleotide repeats underpins pathogenic expansions.
- Li J, Wang H, Yang W.
- bioRxiv (2023 Dec 13) Abstract/Full Text
- Different mechanisms for translocation by monomeric and hexameric helicases.
- Gao Y, Yang W.
- Curr Opin Struct Biol (2020 Apr) 61:25-32. Abstract/Full Text
- Replisome structure suggests mechanism for continuous fork progression and post-replication repair.
- Yang W, Seidman MM, Rupp WD, Gao Y.
- DNA Repair (Amst) (2019 Sep) 81:102658. Abstract/Full Text
- Bypassing a 8,5'-cyclo-2'-deoxyadenosine lesion by human DNA polymerase η at atomic resolution.
- Weng PJ, Gao Y, Gregory MT, Wang P, Wang Y, Yang W.
- Proc Natl Acad Sci U S A (2018 Oct 16) 115:10660-10665. Abstract/Full Text
- Template and primer requirements for DNA Pol θ-mediated end joining.
- He P, Yang W.
- Proc Natl Acad Sci U S A (2018 Jul 24) 115:7747-7752. Abstract/Full Text
- Translesion and Repair DNA Polymerases: Diverse Structure and Mechanism.
- Yang W, Gao Y.
- Annu Rev Biochem (2018 Jun 20) 87:239-261. Abstract/Full Text
- Cracking the DNA Code for V(D)J Recombination.
- Kim MS, Chuenchor W, Chen X, Cui Y, Zhang X, Zhou ZH, Gellert M, Yang W.
- Mol Cell (2018 Apr 19) 70:358-370.e4. Abstract/Full Text
- Structure of HIV-1 reverse transcriptase cleaving RNA in an RNA/DNA hybrid.
- Tian L, Kim MS, Li H, Wang J, Yang W.
- Proc Natl Acad Sci U S A (2018 Jan 16) 115:507-512. Abstract/Full Text
- Detection of Reaction Intermediates in Mg(2+)-Dependent DNA Synthesis and RNA Degradation by Time-Resolved X-Ray Crystallography.
- Samara NL, Gao Y, Wu J, Yang W.
- Methods Enzymol (2017) 592:283-327. Abstract/Full Text
- Capture of a third Mg²⁺ is essential for catalyzing DNA synthesis.
- Gao Y, Yang W.
- Science (2016 Jun 10) 352:1334-7. Abstract/Full Text
- Mutsβ generates both expansions and contractions in a mouse model of the Fragile X-associated disorders.
- Zhao XN, Kumari D, Gupta S, Wu D, Evanitsky M, Yang W, Usdin K.
- Hum Mol Genet (2015 Dec 15) 24:7087-96. Abstract/Full Text
- Tripartite DNA Lesion Recognition and Verification by XPC, TFIIH, and XPA in Nucleotide Excision Repair.
- Li CL, Golebiowski FM, Onishi Y, Samara NL, Sugasawa K, Yang W.
- Mol Cell (2015 Sep 17) 59:1025-34. Abstract/Full Text
- MuB is an AAA+ ATPase that forms helical filaments to control target selection for DNA transposition.
- Mizuno N, Dramićanin M, Mizuuchi M, Adam J, Wang Y, Han YW, Yang W, Steven AC, Mizuuchi K, Ramón-Maiques S.
- Proc Natl Acad Sci U S A (2013 Jul 2) 110:E2441-50. Abstract/Full Text
- Examining the role of the HIV-1 reverse transcriptase p51 subunit in positioning and hydrolysis of RNA/DNA hybrids.
- Chung S, Miller JT, Lapkouski M, Tian L, Yang W, Le Grice SF.
- J Biol Chem (2013 May 31) 288:16177-84. Abstract/Full Text
- Mechanism of somatic hypermutation at the WA motif by human DNA polymerase η.
- Zhao Y, Gregory MT, Biertümpfel C, Hua YJ, Hanaoka F, Yang W.
- Proc Natl Acad Sci U S A (2013 May 14) 110:8146-51. Abstract/Full Text
- The histone mark H3K36me3 regulates human DNA mismatch repair through its interaction with MutSα.
- Li F, Mao G, Tong D, Huang J, Gu L, Yang W, Li GM.
- Cell (2013 Apr 25) 153:590-600. Abstract/Full Text
- Complexes of HIV-1 RT, NNRTI and RNA/DNA hybrid reveal a structure compatible with RNA degradation.
- Lapkouski M, Tian L, Miller JT, Le Grice SFJ, Yang W.
- Nat Struct Mol Biol (2013 Feb) 20:230-236. Abstract/Full Text
- Escherichia coli UmuC active site mutants: effects on translesion DNA synthesis, mutagenesis and cell survival.
- Kuban W, Vaisman A, McDonald JP, Karata K, Yang W, Goodman MF, Woodgate R.
- DNA Repair (Amst) (2012 Sep 1) 11:726-32. Abstract/Full Text
- Critical amino acids in Escherichia coli UmuC responsible for sugar discrimination and base-substitution fidelity.
- Vaisman A, Kuban W, McDonald JP, Karata K, Yang W, Goodman MF, Woodgate R.
- Nucleic Acids Res (2012 Jul) 40:6144-57. Abstract/Full Text
- Catalytic mechanism of RNA backbone cleavage by ribonuclease H from quantum mechanics/molecular mechanics simulations.
- Rosta E, Nowotny M, Yang W, Hummer G.
- J Am Chem Soc (2011 Jun 15) 133:8934-41. Abstract/Full Text
- Nucleases: diversity of structure, function and mechanism.
- Yang W.
- Q Rev Biophys (2011 Feb) 44:1-93. Abstract/Full Text
- Autoinhibition of DNA cleavage mediated by RAG1 and RAG2 is overcome by an epigenetic signal in V(D)J recombination.
- Grundy GJ, Yang W, Gellert M.
- Proc Natl Acad Sci U S A (2010 Dec 28) 107:22487-92. Abstract/Full Text
- Topoisomerases and site-specific recombinases: similarities in structure and mechanism.
- Yang W.
- Crit Rev Biochem Mol Biol (2010 Dec) 45:520-34. Abstract/Full Text
- Structure and mechanism of human DNA polymerase eta.
- Biertümpfel C, Zhao Y, Kondo Y, Ramón-Maiques S, Gregory M, Lee JY, Masutani C, Lehmann AR, Hanaoka F, Yang W.
- Nature (2010 Jun 24) 465:1044-8. Abstract/Full Text
- DNA scissors device used to measure MutS binding to DNA mis-pairs.
- Gu H, Yang W, Seeman NC.
- J Am Chem Soc (2010 Mar 31) 132:4352-7. Abstract/Full Text
- Lessons learned from UvrD helicase: mechanism for directional movement.
- Yang W.
- Annu Rev Biophys (2010) 39:367-85. Abstract/Full Text
- Structural insight into translesion synthesis by DNA Pol II.
- Wang F, Yang W.
- Cell (2009 Dec 24) 139:1279-89. Abstract/Full Text
- Initial stages of V(D)J recombination: the organization of RAG1/2 and RSS DNA in the postcleavage complex.
- Grundy GJ, Ramón-Maiques S, Dimitriadis EK, Kotova S, Biertümpfel C, Heymann JB, Steven AC, Gellert M, Yang W.
- Mol Cell (2009 Jul 31) 35:217-27. Abstract/Full Text
- Structural and functional modules in RNA interference.
- Nowotny M, Yang W.
- Curr Opin Struct Biol (2009 Jun) 19:286-93. Abstract/Full Text
- An equivalent metal ion in one- and two-metal-ion catalysis.
- Yang W.
- Nat Struct Mol Biol (2008 Nov) 15:1228-31. Abstract/Full Text
- Specific recognition of RNA/DNA hybrid and enhancement of human RNase H1 activity by HBD.
- Nowotny M, Cerritelli SM, Ghirlando R, Gaidamakov SA, Crouch RJ, Yang W.
- EMBO J (2008 Apr 9) 27:1172-81. Abstract/Full Text
- Structure and mechanism for DNA lesion recognition.
- Yang W.
- Cell Res (2008 Jan) 18:184-97. Abstract/Full Text
- RAG2 PHD finger couples histone H3 lysine 4 trimethylation with V(D)J recombination.
- Matthews AG, Kuo AJ, Ramón-Maiques S, Han S, Champagne KS, Ivanov D, Gallardo M, Carney D, Cheung P, Ciccone DN, Walter KL, Utz PJ, Shi Y, Kutateladze TG, Yang W, Gozani O, Oettinger MA.
- Nature (2007 Dec 13) 450:1106-10. Abstract/Full Text
- The plant homeodomain finger of RAG2 recognizes histone H3 methylated at both lysine-4 and arginine-2.
- Ramón-Maiques S, Kuo AJ, Carney D, Matthews AG, Oettinger MA, Gozani O, Yang W.
- Proc Natl Acad Sci U S A (2007 Nov 27) 104:18993-8. Abstract/Full Text
- Structure of human RNase H1 complexed with an RNA/DNA hybrid: insight into HIV reverse transcription.
- Nowotny M, Gaidamakov SA, Ghirlando R, Cerritelli SM, Crouch RJ, Yang W.
- Mol Cell (2007 Oct 26) 28:264-76. Abstract/Full Text
- Crystal structure of T4 endonuclease VII resolving a Holliday junction.
- Biertümpfel C, Yang W, Suck D.
- Nature (2007 Oct 4) 449:616-20. Abstract/Full Text
- What a difference a decade makes: insights into translesion DNA synthesis.
- Yang W, Woodgate R.
- Proc Natl Acad Sci U S A (2007 Oct 2) 104:15591-8. Abstract/Full Text
- Mechanism of template-independent nucleotide incorporation catalyzed by a template-dependent DNA polymerase.
- Fiala KA, Brown JA, Ling H, Kshetry AK, Zhang J, Taylor JS, Yang W, Suo Z.
- J Mol Biol (2007 Jan 19) 365:590-602. Abstract/Full Text
- Human MutLalpha: the jack of all trades in MMR is also an endonuclease.
- Yang W.
- DNA Repair (Amst) (2007 Jan 4) 6:135-9. Abstract/Full Text
- Poor base stacking at DNA lesions may initiate recognition by many repair proteins.
- Yang W.
- DNA Repair (Amst) (2006 Jun 10) 5:654-66. Abstract/Full Text
- Stepwise analyses of metal ions in RNase H catalysis from substrate destabilization to product release.
- Nowotny M, Yang W.
- EMBO J (2006 May 3) 25:1924-33. Abstract/Full Text
- Making and breaking nucleic acids: two-Mg2+-ion catalysis and substrate specificity.
- Yang W, Lee JY, Nowotny M.
- Mol Cell (2006 Apr 7) 22:5-13. Abstract/Full Text
Last Reviewed June 2024