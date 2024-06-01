U.S. flag

Wei Yang, Ph.D., NIH Distinguished Investigator
Wei Yang.
Section Chief: Mechanism of DNA Repair, Replication, and Recombination Section, Laboratory of Molecular Biology
Scientific Focus Areas: Structural Biology, Molecular Biology and Biochemistry, Immunology, Cancer Biology, Virology

Publications

A selection of recent and significant publications can be viewed below.

Select Publications

Lesion recognition by XPC, TFIIH and XPA in DNA excision repair.
Kim J, Li CL, Chen X, Cui Y, Golebiowski FM, Wang H, Hanaoka F, Sugasawa K, Yang W.
Nature (2023 May) 617:170-175. Abstract/Full Text
Autophosphorylation transforms DNA-PK from protecting to processing DNA ends.
Liu L, Chen X, Li J, Wang H, Buehl CJ, Goff NJ, Meek K, Yang W, Gellert M.
Mol Cell (2022 Jan 6) 82:177-189.e4. Abstract/Full Text
Structure of an activated DNA-PK and its implications for NHEJ.
Chen X, Xu X, Chen Y, Cheung JC, Wang H, Jiang J, de Val N, Fox T, Gellert M, Yang W.
Mol Cell (2021 Feb 18) 81:801-810.e3. Abstract/Full Text
Cutting antiparallel DNA strands in a single active site.
Chen X, Cui Y, Best RB, Wang H, Zhou ZH, Yang W, Gellert M.
Nat Struct Mol Biol (2020 Feb) 27:119-126. Abstract/Full Text
Structures and operating principles of the replisome.
Gao Y, Cui Y, Fox T, Lin S, Wang H, de Val N, Zhou ZH, Yang W.
Science (2019 Feb 22) 363. Abstract/Full Text

Additional Publications

Tandem MutSβ binding to long extruded DNA trinucleotide repeats underpins pathogenic expansions.
Li J, Wang H, Yang W.
bioRxiv (2023 Dec 13) Abstract/Full Text
Different mechanisms for translocation by monomeric and hexameric helicases.
Gao Y, Yang W.
Curr Opin Struct Biol (2020 Apr) 61:25-32. Abstract/Full Text
Replisome structure suggests mechanism for continuous fork progression and post-replication repair.
Yang W, Seidman MM, Rupp WD, Gao Y.
DNA Repair (Amst) (2019 Sep) 81:102658. Abstract/Full Text
Bypassing a 8,5'-cyclo-2'-deoxyadenosine lesion by human DNA polymerase η at atomic resolution.
Weng PJ, Gao Y, Gregory MT, Wang P, Wang Y, Yang W.
Proc Natl Acad Sci U S A (2018 Oct 16) 115:10660-10665. Abstract/Full Text
Template and primer requirements for DNA Pol θ-mediated end joining.
He P, Yang W.
Proc Natl Acad Sci U S A (2018 Jul 24) 115:7747-7752. Abstract/Full Text
Translesion and Repair DNA Polymerases: Diverse Structure and Mechanism.
Yang W, Gao Y.
Annu Rev Biochem (2018 Jun 20) 87:239-261. Abstract/Full Text
Cracking the DNA Code for V(D)J Recombination.
Kim MS, Chuenchor W, Chen X, Cui Y, Zhang X, Zhou ZH, Gellert M, Yang W.
Mol Cell (2018 Apr 19) 70:358-370.e4. Abstract/Full Text
Structure of HIV-1 reverse transcriptase cleaving RNA in an RNA/DNA hybrid.
Tian L, Kim MS, Li H, Wang J, Yang W.
Proc Natl Acad Sci U S A (2018 Jan 16) 115:507-512. Abstract/Full Text
Detection of Reaction Intermediates in Mg(2+)-Dependent DNA Synthesis and RNA Degradation by Time-Resolved X-Ray Crystallography.
Samara NL, Gao Y, Wu J, Yang W.
Methods Enzymol (2017) 592:283-327. Abstract/Full Text
Capture of a third Mg²⁺ is essential for catalyzing DNA synthesis.
Gao Y, Yang W.
Science (2016 Jun 10) 352:1334-7. Abstract/Full Text
Mutsβ generates both expansions and contractions in a mouse model of the Fragile X-associated disorders.
Zhao XN, Kumari D, Gupta S, Wu D, Evanitsky M, Yang W, Usdin K.
Hum Mol Genet (2015 Dec 15) 24:7087-96. Abstract/Full Text
Tripartite DNA Lesion Recognition and Verification by XPC, TFIIH, and XPA in Nucleotide Excision Repair.
Li CL, Golebiowski FM, Onishi Y, Samara NL, Sugasawa K, Yang W.
Mol Cell (2015 Sep 17) 59:1025-34. Abstract/Full Text
MuB is an AAA+ ATPase that forms helical filaments to control target selection for DNA transposition.
Mizuno N, Dramićanin M, Mizuuchi M, Adam J, Wang Y, Han YW, Yang W, Steven AC, Mizuuchi K, Ramón-Maiques S.
Proc Natl Acad Sci U S A (2013 Jul 2) 110:E2441-50. Abstract/Full Text
Examining the role of the HIV-1 reverse transcriptase p51 subunit in positioning and hydrolysis of RNA/DNA hybrids.
Chung S, Miller JT, Lapkouski M, Tian L, Yang W, Le Grice SF.
J Biol Chem (2013 May 31) 288:16177-84. Abstract/Full Text
Mechanism of somatic hypermutation at the WA motif by human DNA polymerase η.
Zhao Y, Gregory MT, Biertümpfel C, Hua YJ, Hanaoka F, Yang W.
Proc Natl Acad Sci U S A (2013 May 14) 110:8146-51. Abstract/Full Text
The histone mark H3K36me3 regulates human DNA mismatch repair through its interaction with MutSα.
Li F, Mao G, Tong D, Huang J, Gu L, Yang W, Li GM.
Cell (2013 Apr 25) 153:590-600. Abstract/Full Text
Complexes of HIV-1 RT, NNRTI and RNA/DNA hybrid reveal a structure compatible with RNA degradation.
Lapkouski M, Tian L, Miller JT, Le Grice SFJ, Yang W.
Nat Struct Mol Biol (2013 Feb) 20:230-236. Abstract/Full Text
Escherichia coli UmuC active site mutants: effects on translesion DNA synthesis, mutagenesis and cell survival.
Kuban W, Vaisman A, McDonald JP, Karata K, Yang W, Goodman MF, Woodgate R.
DNA Repair (Amst) (2012 Sep 1) 11:726-32. Abstract/Full Text
Critical amino acids in Escherichia coli UmuC responsible for sugar discrimination and base-substitution fidelity.
Vaisman A, Kuban W, McDonald JP, Karata K, Yang W, Goodman MF, Woodgate R.
Nucleic Acids Res (2012 Jul) 40:6144-57. Abstract/Full Text
Catalytic mechanism of RNA backbone cleavage by ribonuclease H from quantum mechanics/molecular mechanics simulations.
Rosta E, Nowotny M, Yang W, Hummer G.
J Am Chem Soc (2011 Jun 15) 133:8934-41. Abstract/Full Text
Nucleases: diversity of structure, function and mechanism.
Yang W.
Q Rev Biophys (2011 Feb) 44:1-93. Abstract/Full Text
Autoinhibition of DNA cleavage mediated by RAG1 and RAG2 is overcome by an epigenetic signal in V(D)J recombination.
Grundy GJ, Yang W, Gellert M.
Proc Natl Acad Sci U S A (2010 Dec 28) 107:22487-92. Abstract/Full Text
Topoisomerases and site-specific recombinases: similarities in structure and mechanism.
Yang W.
Crit Rev Biochem Mol Biol (2010 Dec) 45:520-34. Abstract/Full Text
Structure and mechanism of human DNA polymerase eta.
Biertümpfel C, Zhao Y, Kondo Y, Ramón-Maiques S, Gregory M, Lee JY, Masutani C, Lehmann AR, Hanaoka F, Yang W.
Nature (2010 Jun 24) 465:1044-8. Abstract/Full Text
DNA scissors device used to measure MutS binding to DNA mis-pairs.
Gu H, Yang W, Seeman NC.
J Am Chem Soc (2010 Mar 31) 132:4352-7. Abstract/Full Text
Lessons learned from UvrD helicase: mechanism for directional movement.
Yang W.
Annu Rev Biophys (2010) 39:367-85. Abstract/Full Text
Structural insight into translesion synthesis by DNA Pol II.
Wang F, Yang W.
Cell (2009 Dec 24) 139:1279-89. Abstract/Full Text
Initial stages of V(D)J recombination: the organization of RAG1/2 and RSS DNA in the postcleavage complex.
Grundy GJ, Ramón-Maiques S, Dimitriadis EK, Kotova S, Biertümpfel C, Heymann JB, Steven AC, Gellert M, Yang W.
Mol Cell (2009 Jul 31) 35:217-27. Abstract/Full Text
Structural and functional modules in RNA interference.
Nowotny M, Yang W.
Curr Opin Struct Biol (2009 Jun) 19:286-93. Abstract/Full Text
An equivalent metal ion in one- and two-metal-ion catalysis.
Yang W.
Nat Struct Mol Biol (2008 Nov) 15:1228-31. Abstract/Full Text
Specific recognition of RNA/DNA hybrid and enhancement of human RNase H1 activity by HBD.
Nowotny M, Cerritelli SM, Ghirlando R, Gaidamakov SA, Crouch RJ, Yang W.
EMBO J (2008 Apr 9) 27:1172-81. Abstract/Full Text
Structure and mechanism for DNA lesion recognition.
Yang W.
Cell Res (2008 Jan) 18:184-97. Abstract/Full Text
RAG2 PHD finger couples histone H3 lysine 4 trimethylation with V(D)J recombination.
Matthews AG, Kuo AJ, Ramón-Maiques S, Han S, Champagne KS, Ivanov D, Gallardo M, Carney D, Cheung P, Ciccone DN, Walter KL, Utz PJ, Shi Y, Kutateladze TG, Yang W, Gozani O, Oettinger MA.
Nature (2007 Dec 13) 450:1106-10. Abstract/Full Text
The plant homeodomain finger of RAG2 recognizes histone H3 methylated at both lysine-4 and arginine-2.
Ramón-Maiques S, Kuo AJ, Carney D, Matthews AG, Oettinger MA, Gozani O, Yang W.
Proc Natl Acad Sci U S A (2007 Nov 27) 104:18993-8. Abstract/Full Text
Structure of human RNase H1 complexed with an RNA/DNA hybrid: insight into HIV reverse transcription.
Nowotny M, Gaidamakov SA, Ghirlando R, Cerritelli SM, Crouch RJ, Yang W.
Mol Cell (2007 Oct 26) 28:264-76. Abstract/Full Text
Crystal structure of T4 endonuclease VII resolving a Holliday junction.
Biertümpfel C, Yang W, Suck D.
Nature (2007 Oct 4) 449:616-20. Abstract/Full Text
What a difference a decade makes: insights into translesion DNA synthesis.
Yang W, Woodgate R.
Proc Natl Acad Sci U S A (2007 Oct 2) 104:15591-8. Abstract/Full Text
Mechanism of template-independent nucleotide incorporation catalyzed by a template-dependent DNA polymerase.
Fiala KA, Brown JA, Ling H, Kshetry AK, Zhang J, Taylor JS, Yang W, Suo Z.
J Mol Biol (2007 Jan 19) 365:590-602. Abstract/Full Text
Human MutLalpha: the jack of all trades in MMR is also an endonuclease.
Yang W.
DNA Repair (Amst) (2007 Jan 4) 6:135-9. Abstract/Full Text
Poor base stacking at DNA lesions may initiate recognition by many repair proteins.
Yang W.
DNA Repair (Amst) (2006 Jun 10) 5:654-66. Abstract/Full Text
Stepwise analyses of metal ions in RNase H catalysis from substrate destabilization to product release.
Nowotny M, Yang W.
EMBO J (2006 May 3) 25:1924-33. Abstract/Full Text
Making and breaking nucleic acids: two-Mg2+-ion catalysis and substrate specificity.
Yang W, Lee JY, Nowotny M.
Mol Cell (2006 Apr 7) 22:5-13. Abstract/Full Text
Last Reviewed June 2024