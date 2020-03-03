Susan Z. Yanovski, M.D.
- Co-Director: Office of Obesity Research
- Program Director: Division of Digestive Diseases and Nutrition
Responsibilities & Activities
I serve as co-director of the Office of Obesity Research at the NIDDK, and as Senior Scientific Advisor for Clinical Obesity Research. My primary responsibilities are to coordinate obesity-related research activities across the Institute, including basic and clinical studies that lead to innovative prevention and treatment strategies, and to serve as scientific lead for obesity within the Division of Digestive Diseases and Nutrition. I am a scientific advisor to the Look AHEAD (Action for Health in Diabetes) clinical study. In addition, I conduct intramural clinical research on obesity in the section on Growth and Obesity at the Eunice Kennedy Shriver National Institute of Child Health and Human Development.
Research Programs
Metabolism, Energy Balance & Obesity
Basic and clinical studies related to energy balance and physiological mechanisms modulating weight gain, loss and maintenance.
Committees & Working Groups
- NIH Obesity Research Task Force, Member
- NIH Obesity Senior Leadership Group, Member
- NIDDK Clinical Obesity Research Panel, Executive Director
- NIDDK Obesity Research Working Group, Co-chair
Select Experience
Division of Digestive Diseases and Nutrition, NIDDK, NIH, 1992-present
Fellowship, Clinical Neuroendocrinology Branch, NIMH, NIH, 1989-1992
Fellowship, Thomas Jefferson University, 1988-1989
Residency, Thomas Jefferson University, 1985-1988
M.D., University of Pennsylvania, 1985