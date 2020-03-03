Susan Z. Yanovski, M.D.

I serve as co-director of the Office of Obesity Research at the NIDDK, and as Senior Scientific Advisor for Clinical Obesity Research. My primary responsibilities are to coordinate obesity-related research activities across the Institute, including basic and clinical studies that lead to innovative prevention and treatment strategies, and to serve as scientific lead for obesity within the Division of Digestive Diseases and Nutrition. I am a scientific advisor to the Look AHEAD (Action for Health in Diabetes) clinical study. In addition, I conduct intramural clinical research on obesity in the section on Growth and Obesity at the Eunice Kennedy Shriver National Institute of Child Health and Human Development.