U.S. Department of Health and Human Services
  1. Home
  2. About NIDDK
  3. Staff Directory
  4. Jian-Hua Zhang, Ph.D.
  5. Publications
Go to Staff Directory home
Jian-Hua Zhang, Ph.D.
Staff Scientist: Endocrine Signaling and Oncogenesis Section, Metabolic Diseases Branch
Scientific Focus Areas: Cancer Biology, Genetics and Genomics, Molecular Biology and Biochemistry, Neuroscience, Structural Biology
301-451-1850 Add to Contacts

Publications

A selection of recent and significant publications can be viewed below.

Genotype of CDC73 germline mutation determines risk of parathyroid cancer.
Li Y, Zhang J, Adikaram PR, Welch J, Guan B, Weinstein LS, Chen H, Simonds WF.
Endocr Relat Cancer (2020 Sep) 27:483-494. Abstract/Full Text
Development of R7BP inhibitors through cross-linking coupled mass spectrometry and integrated modeling.
Adikaram PR, Zhang JH, Kittock CM, Pandey M, Hassan SA, Lue NG, Wang G, Gucek M, Simonds WF.
Commun Biol (2019) 2:338. Abstract/Full Text
Inverted battery design as ion generator for interfacing with biosystems.
Wang C, Fu KK, Dai J, Lacey SD, Yao Y, Pastel G, Xu L, Zhang J, Hu L.
Nat Commun (2017 Jul 24) 8:15609. Abstract/Full Text
A central role for R7bp in the regulation of itch sensation.
Pandey M, Zhang JH, Mishra SK, Adikaram PR, Harris B, Kahler JF, Loshakov A, Sholevar R, Genis A, Kittock C, Kabat J, Ganesan S, Neubig RR, Hoon MA, Simonds WF.
Pain (2017 May) 158:931-944. Abstract/Full Text
Optimization of genome editing through CRISPR-Cas9 engineering.
Zhang JH, Adikaram P, Pandey M, Genis A, Simonds WF.
Bioengineered (2016 Apr) 7:166-74. Abstract/Full Text
Improving the specificity and efficacy of CRISPR/CAS9 and gRNA through target specific DNA reporter.
Zhang JH, Pandey M, Kahler JF, Loshakov A, Harris B, Dagur PK, Mo YY, Simonds WF.
J Biotechnol (2014 Nov 10) 189:1-8. Abstract/Full Text
Expression of the Gβ5/R7-RGS protein complex in pituitary and pancreatic islet cells.
Nini L, Zhang JH, Pandey M, Panicker LM, Simonds WF.
Endocrine (2012 Aug) 42:214-7. Abstract/Full Text
The EIF4EBP3 translational repressor is a marker of CDC73 tumor suppressor haploinsufficiency in a parathyroid cancer syndrome.
Zhang JH, Seigneur EM, Pandey M, Loshakov A, Dagur PK, Connelly PS, Koo L, Panicker LM, Simonds WF.
Cell Death Dis (2012 Feb 2) 3:266. Abstract/Full Text
Knockout of G protein β5 impairs brain development and causes multiple neurologic abnormalities in mice.
Zhang JH, Pandey M, Seigneur EM, Panicker LM, Koo L, Schwartz OM, Chen W, Chen CK, Simonds WF.
J Neurochem (2011 Nov) 119:544-54. Abstract/Full Text
Cytoplasmic polyadenylation element binding protein is a conserved target of tumor suppressor HRPT2/CDC73.
Zhang JH, Panicker LM, Seigneur EM, Lin L, House CD, Morgan W, Chen WC, Mehta H, Haj-Ali M, Yu ZX, Simonds WF.
Cell Death Differ (2010 Oct) 17:1551-65. Abstract/Full Text
Nuclear localization of the G protein beta 5/R7-regulator of G protein signaling protein complex is dependent on R7 binding protein.
Panicker LM, Zhang JH, Posokhova E, Gastinger MJ, Martemyanov KA, Simonds WF.
J Neurochem (2010 Jun) 113:1101-12. Abstract/Full Text
Defective nucleolar localization and dominant interfering properties of a parafibromin L95P missense mutant causing the hyperparathyroidism-jaw tumor syndrome.
Panicker LM, Zhang JH, Dagur PK, Gastinger MJ, Simonds WF.
Endocr Relat Cancer (2010 Jun) 17:513-24. Abstract/Full Text
The parafibromin tumor suppressor protein inhibits cell proliferation by repression of the c-myc proto-oncogene.
Lin L, Zhang JH, Panicker LM, Simonds WF.
Proc Natl Acad Sci U S A (2008 Nov 11) 105:17420-5. Abstract/Full Text
R7-binding protein targets the G protein beta 5/R7-regulator of G protein signaling complex to lipid rafts in neuronal cells and brain.
Nini L, Waheed AA, Panicker LM, Czapiga M, Zhang JH, Simonds WF.
BMC Biochem (2007 Sep 19) 8:18. Abstract/Full Text
Nuclear localization of the parafibromin tumor suppressor protein implicated in the hyperparathyroidism-jaw tumor syndrome enhances its proapoptotic function.
Lin L, Czapiga M, Nini L, Zhang JH, Simonds WF.
Mol Cancer Res (2007 Feb) 5:183-93. Abstract/Full Text
Parafibromin, product of the hyperparathyroidism-jaw tumor syndrome gene HRPT2, regulates cyclin D1/PRAD1 expression.
Woodard GE, Lin L, Zhang JH, Agarwal SK, Marx SJ, Simonds WF.
Oncogene (2005 Feb 10) 24:1272-6. Abstract/Full Text
Assays of nuclear localization of R7/Gbeta5 complexes.
Simonds WF, Woodard GE, Zhang JH.
Methods Enzymol (2004) 390:210-23. Abstract/Full Text
Ggamma subunit-selective G protein beta 5 mutant defines regulators of G protein signaling protein binding requirement for nuclear localization.
Rojkova AM, Woodard GE, Huang TC, Combs CA, Zhang JH, Simonds WF.
J Biol Chem (2003 Apr 4) 278:12507-12. Abstract/Full Text
Nuclear localization of G protein beta 5 and regulator of G protein signaling 7 in neurons and brain.
Zhang JH, Barr VA, Mo Y, Rojkova AM, Liu S, Simonds WF.
J Biol Chem (2001 Mar 30) 276:10284-9. Abstract/Full Text
Differential expression of the G protein beta(5) gene: analysis of mouse brain, peripheral tissues, and cultured cell lines.
Zhang JH, Lai Z, Simonds WF.
J Neurochem (2000 Jul) 75:393-403. Abstract/Full Text
New dimensions in G protein signalling: G beta 5 and the RGS proteins.
Simonds WF, Zhang JH.
Pharm Acta Helv (2000 Mar) 74:333-6. Abstract/Full Text
Copurification of brain G-protein beta5 with RGS6 and RGS7.
Zhang JH, Simonds WF.
J Neurosci (2000 Feb 1) 20:RC59. Abstract/Full Text
Structural analysis of angiotensin IV receptor (AT4) from selected bovine tissues.
Zhang JH, Hanesworth JM, Sardinia MF, Alt JA, Wright JW, Harding JW.
J Pharmacol Exp Ther (1999 May) 289:1075-83. Abstract/Full Text
Characterization and purification of the bovine adrenal angiotensin IV receptor (AT4) using [125I]benzoylphenylalanine-angiotensin IV as a specific photolabel.
Zhang JH, Stobb JW, Hanesworth JM, Sardinia MF, Harding JW.
J Pharmacol Exp Ther (1998 Oct) 287:416-24. Abstract/Full Text
Analysis of the syrP gene, which regulates syringomycin synthesis by Pseudomonas syringae pv. syringae.
Zhang JH, Quigley NB, Gross DC.
Appl Environ Microbiol (1997 Jul) 63:2771-8. Abstract/Full Text
Analysis of the syrB and syrC genes of Pseudomonas syringae pv. syringae indicates that syringomycin is synthesized by a thiotemplate mechanism.
Zhang JH, Quigley NB, Gross DC.
J Bacteriol (1995 Jul) 177:4009-20. Abstract/Full Text