Jian-Hua Zhang, Ph.D.
Staff Scientist: Endocrine Signaling and Oncogenesis Section, Metabolic Diseases Branch
Scientific Focus Areas: Cancer Biology, Genetics and Genomics, Molecular Biology and Biochemistry, Neuroscience, Structural Biology
Publications
A selection of recent and significant publications can be viewed below.
- Genotype of CDC73 germline mutation determines risk of parathyroid cancer.
- Li Y, Zhang J, Adikaram PR, Welch J, Guan B, Weinstein LS, Chen H, Simonds WF.
- Endocr Relat Cancer (2020 Sep) 27:483-494. Abstract/Full Text
- Development of R7BP inhibitors through cross-linking coupled mass spectrometry and integrated modeling.
- Adikaram PR, Zhang JH, Kittock CM, Pandey M, Hassan SA, Lue NG, Wang G, Gucek M, Simonds WF.
- Commun Biol (2019) 2:338. Abstract/Full Text
- Inverted battery design as ion generator for interfacing with biosystems.
- Wang C, Fu KK, Dai J, Lacey SD, Yao Y, Pastel G, Xu L, Zhang J, Hu L.
- Nat Commun (2017 Jul 24) 8:15609. Abstract/Full Text
- A central role for R7bp in the regulation of itch sensation.
- Pandey M, Zhang JH, Mishra SK, Adikaram PR, Harris B, Kahler JF, Loshakov A, Sholevar R, Genis A, Kittock C, Kabat J, Ganesan S, Neubig RR, Hoon MA, Simonds WF.
- Pain (2017 May) 158:931-944. Abstract/Full Text
- Optimization of genome editing through CRISPR-Cas9 engineering.
- Zhang JH, Adikaram P, Pandey M, Genis A, Simonds WF.
- Bioengineered (2016 Apr) 7:166-74. Abstract/Full Text
- Improving the specificity and efficacy of CRISPR/CAS9 and gRNA through target specific DNA reporter.
- Zhang JH, Pandey M, Kahler JF, Loshakov A, Harris B, Dagur PK, Mo YY, Simonds WF.
- J Biotechnol (2014 Nov 10) 189:1-8. Abstract/Full Text
- Expression of the Gβ5/R7-RGS protein complex in pituitary and pancreatic islet cells.
- Nini L, Zhang JH, Pandey M, Panicker LM, Simonds WF.
- Endocrine (2012 Aug) 42:214-7. Abstract/Full Text
- The EIF4EBP3 translational repressor is a marker of CDC73 tumor suppressor haploinsufficiency in a parathyroid cancer syndrome.
- Zhang JH, Seigneur EM, Pandey M, Loshakov A, Dagur PK, Connelly PS, Koo L, Panicker LM, Simonds WF.
- Cell Death Dis (2012 Feb 2) 3:266. Abstract/Full Text
- Knockout of G protein β5 impairs brain development and causes multiple neurologic abnormalities in mice.
- Zhang JH, Pandey M, Seigneur EM, Panicker LM, Koo L, Schwartz OM, Chen W, Chen CK, Simonds WF.
- J Neurochem (2011 Nov) 119:544-54. Abstract/Full Text
- Cytoplasmic polyadenylation element binding protein is a conserved target of tumor suppressor HRPT2/CDC73.
- Zhang JH, Panicker LM, Seigneur EM, Lin L, House CD, Morgan W, Chen WC, Mehta H, Haj-Ali M, Yu ZX, Simonds WF.
- Cell Death Differ (2010 Oct) 17:1551-65. Abstract/Full Text
- Nuclear localization of the G protein beta 5/R7-regulator of G protein signaling protein complex is dependent on R7 binding protein.
- Panicker LM, Zhang JH, Posokhova E, Gastinger MJ, Martemyanov KA, Simonds WF.
- J Neurochem (2010 Jun) 113:1101-12. Abstract/Full Text
- Defective nucleolar localization and dominant interfering properties of a parafibromin L95P missense mutant causing the hyperparathyroidism-jaw tumor syndrome.
- Panicker LM, Zhang JH, Dagur PK, Gastinger MJ, Simonds WF.
- Endocr Relat Cancer (2010 Jun) 17:513-24. Abstract/Full Text
- The parafibromin tumor suppressor protein inhibits cell proliferation by repression of the c-myc proto-oncogene.
- Lin L, Zhang JH, Panicker LM, Simonds WF.
- Proc Natl Acad Sci U S A (2008 Nov 11) 105:17420-5. Abstract/Full Text
- R7-binding protein targets the G protein beta 5/R7-regulator of G protein signaling complex to lipid rafts in neuronal cells and brain.
- Nini L, Waheed AA, Panicker LM, Czapiga M, Zhang JH, Simonds WF.
- BMC Biochem (2007 Sep 19) 8:18. Abstract/Full Text
- Nuclear localization of the parafibromin tumor suppressor protein implicated in the hyperparathyroidism-jaw tumor syndrome enhances its proapoptotic function.
- Lin L, Czapiga M, Nini L, Zhang JH, Simonds WF.
- Mol Cancer Res (2007 Feb) 5:183-93. Abstract/Full Text
- Parafibromin, product of the hyperparathyroidism-jaw tumor syndrome gene HRPT2, regulates cyclin D1/PRAD1 expression.
- Woodard GE, Lin L, Zhang JH, Agarwal SK, Marx SJ, Simonds WF.
- Oncogene (2005 Feb 10) 24:1272-6. Abstract/Full Text
- Assays of nuclear localization of R7/Gbeta5 complexes.
- Simonds WF, Woodard GE, Zhang JH.
- Methods Enzymol (2004) 390:210-23. Abstract/Full Text
- Ggamma subunit-selective G protein beta 5 mutant defines regulators of G protein signaling protein binding requirement for nuclear localization.
- Rojkova AM, Woodard GE, Huang TC, Combs CA, Zhang JH, Simonds WF.
- J Biol Chem (2003 Apr 4) 278:12507-12. Abstract/Full Text
- Nuclear localization of G protein beta 5 and regulator of G protein signaling 7 in neurons and brain.
- Zhang JH, Barr VA, Mo Y, Rojkova AM, Liu S, Simonds WF.
- J Biol Chem (2001 Mar 30) 276:10284-9. Abstract/Full Text
- Differential expression of the G protein beta(5) gene: analysis of mouse brain, peripheral tissues, and cultured cell lines.
- Zhang JH, Lai Z, Simonds WF.
- J Neurochem (2000 Jul) 75:393-403. Abstract/Full Text
- New dimensions in G protein signalling: G beta 5 and the RGS proteins.
- Simonds WF, Zhang JH.
- Pharm Acta Helv (2000 Mar) 74:333-6. Abstract/Full Text
- Copurification of brain G-protein beta5 with RGS6 and RGS7.
- Zhang JH, Simonds WF.
- J Neurosci (2000 Feb 1) 20:RC59. Abstract/Full Text
- Structural analysis of angiotensin IV receptor (AT4) from selected bovine tissues.
- Zhang JH, Hanesworth JM, Sardinia MF, Alt JA, Wright JW, Harding JW.
- J Pharmacol Exp Ther (1999 May) 289:1075-83. Abstract/Full Text
- Characterization and purification of the bovine adrenal angiotensin IV receptor (AT4) using [125I]benzoylphenylalanine-angiotensin IV as a specific photolabel.
- Zhang JH, Stobb JW, Hanesworth JM, Sardinia MF, Harding JW.
- J Pharmacol Exp Ther (1998 Oct) 287:416-24. Abstract/Full Text
- Analysis of the syrP gene, which regulates syringomycin synthesis by Pseudomonas syringae pv. syringae.
- Zhang JH, Quigley NB, Gross DC.
- Appl Environ Microbiol (1997 Jul) 63:2771-8. Abstract/Full Text
- Analysis of the syrB and syrC genes of Pseudomonas syringae pv. syringae indicates that syringomycin is synthesized by a thiotemplate mechanism.
- Zhang JH, Quigley NB, Gross DC.
- J Bacteriol (1995 Jul) 177:4009-20. Abstract/Full Text