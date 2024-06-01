Jinwei Zhang, Ph.D.
Section Chief: Structural Biology of Noncoding RNAs and Ribonucleoproteins Section, Laboratory of Molecular Biology
Scientific Focus Areas: RNA Biology, Structural Biology, Molecular Biology and Biochemistry, Microbiology and Infectious Diseases, Biomedical Engineering and Biophysics
Select Publications
- Direct observation of tRNA-chaperoned folding of a dynamic mRNA ensemble.
- Suddala KC, Yoo J, Fan L, Zuo X, Wang YX, Chung HS, Zhang J.
- Nat Commun (2023 Sep 6) 14:5438. Abstract/Full Text
- Structural basis of R-loop recognition by the S9.6 monoclonal antibody.
- Bou-Nader C, Bothra A, Garboczi DN, Leppla SH, Zhang J.
- Nat Commun (2022 Mar 28) 13:1641. Abstract/Full Text
- HIV-1 matrix-tRNA complex structure reveals basis for host control of Gag localization.
- Bou-Nader C, Muecksch F, Brown JB, Gordon JM, York A, Peng C, Ghirlando R, Summers MF, Bieniasz PD, Zhang J.
- Cell Host Microbe (2021 Sep 8) 29:1421-1436.e7. Abstract/Full Text
- High-affinity recognition of specific tRNAs by an mRNA anticodon-binding groove.
- Suddala KC, Zhang J.
- Nat Struct Mol Biol (2019 Dec) 26:1114-1122. Abstract/Full Text
- Structural basis of amino acid surveillance by higher-order tRNA-mRNA interactions.
- Li S, Su Z, Lehmann J, Stamatopoulou V, Giarimoglou N, Henderson FE, Fan L, Pintilie GD, Zhang K, Chen M, Ludtke SJ, Wang YX, Stathopoulos C, Chiu W, Zhang J.
- Nat Struct Mol Biol (2019 Dec) 26:1094-1105. Abstract/Full Text
Additional Publications
- Recognition of the tRNA structure: Everything everywhere but not all at once.
- Zhang J.
- Cell Chem Biol (2024 Jan 18) 31:36-52. Abstract/Full Text
- Crystal structure of Escherichia coli thiamine pyrophosphate-sensing riboswitch in the apo state.
- Lee HK, Lee YT, Fan L, Wilt HM, Conrad CE, Yu P, Zhang J, Shi G, Ji X, Wang YX, Stagno JR.
- Structure (2023 Jul 6) 31:848-859.e3. Abstract/Full Text
- Determining structures of individual RNA conformers using atomic force microscopy images and deep neural networks.
- Degenhardt MFS, Degenhardt HF, Bhandari YR, Lee YT, Ding J, Heinz WF, Stagno JR, Schwieters CD, Zhang J, Wang YX.
- Res Sq (2023 Jun 7) Abstract/Full Text
- Captured: the elusive eukaryotic tRNA splicing enzyme.
- Hopper AK, Zhang J.
- Nat Struct Mol Biol (2023 Jun) 30:711-713. Abstract/Full Text
- Visualizing RNA conformational and architectural heterogeneity in solution.
- Ding J, Lee YT, Bhandari Y, Schwieters CD, Fan L, Yu P, Tarosov SG, Stagno JR, Ma B, Nussinov R, Rein A, Zhang J, Wang YX.
- Nat Commun (2023 Feb 9) 14:714. Abstract/Full Text
- Lineage-specific insertions in T-box riboswitches modulate antibiotic binding and action.
- Giarimoglou N, Kouvela A, Patsi I, Zhang J, Stamatopoulou V, Stathopoulos C.
- Nucleic Acids Res (2022 Jun 10) 50:5834-5849. Abstract/Full Text
- Rational engineering enables co-crystallization and structural determination of the HIV-1 matrix-tRNA complex.
- Bou-Nader C, Zhang J.
- STAR Protoc (2022 Mar 18) 3:101056. Abstract/Full Text
- Cooperativity and Interdependency between RNA Structure and RNA-RNA Interactions.
- Skeparnias I, Zhang J.
- Noncoding RNA (2021 Dec 15) 7. Abstract/Full Text
- Human cell based directed evolution of adenine base editors with improved efficiency.
- Fu J, Li Q, Liu X, Tu T, Lv X, Yin X, Lv J, Song Z, Qu J, Zhang J, Li J, Gu F.
- Nat Commun (2021 Oct 8) 12:5897. Abstract/Full Text
- Interplay between Host tRNAs and HIV-1: A Structural Perspective.
- Zhang J.
- Viruses (2021 Sep 13) 13. Abstract/Full Text
- The long and short of it: long noncoding RNAs in neural development and diseases.
- Zhang J.
- Front Biosci (Landmark Ed) (2021 Aug 30) 26:258-261. Abstract/Full Text
- Improving RNA Crystal Diffraction Quality by Postcrystallization Treatment.
- Zhang J, Ferré-D'Amaré AR.
- Methods Mol Biol (2021) 2323:25-37. Abstract/Full Text
- Unboxing the T-box riboswitches-A glimpse into multivalent and multimodal RNA-RNA interactions.
- Zhang J.
- Wiley Interdiscip Rev RNA (2020 Nov) 11:e1600. Abstract/Full Text
- High-fidelity SaCas9 identified by directional screening in human cells.
- Xie H, Ge X, Yang F, Wang B, Li S, Duan J, Lv X, Cheng C, Song Z, Liu C, Zhao J, Zhang Y, Wu J, Gao C, Zhang J, Gu F.
- PLoS Biol (2020 Jul) 18:e3000747. Abstract/Full Text
- Structural Insights into RNA Dimerization: Motifs, Interfaces and Functions.
- Bou-Nader C, Zhang J.
- Molecules (2020 Jun 23) 25. Abstract/Full Text
- An evolving tale of two interacting RNAs-themes and variations of the T-box riboswitch mechanism.
- Suddala KC, Zhang J.
- IUBMB Life (2019 Aug) 71:1167-1180. Abstract/Full Text
- Crystal structure of an adenovirus virus-associated RNA.
- Hood IV, Gordon JM, Bou-Nader C, Henderson FE, Bahmanjah S, Zhang J.
- Nat Commun (2019 Jun 28) 10:2871. Abstract/Full Text
- The search for a PKR code-differential regulation of protein kinase R activity by diverse RNA and protein regulators.
- Bou-Nader C, Gordon JM, Henderson FE, Zhang J.
- RNA (2019 May) 25:539-556. Abstract/Full Text
- Direct modulation of T-box riboswitch-controlled transcription by protein synthesis inhibitors.
- Stamatopoulou V, Apostolidi M, Li S, Lamprinou K, Papakyriakou A, Zhang J, Stathopoulos C.
- Nucleic Acids Res (2017 Sep 29) 45:10242-10258. Abstract/Full Text
- Brothers in arms: emerging roles of RNA epigenetics in DNA damage repair.
- Zhang J.
- Cell Biosci (2017) 7:24. Abstract/Full Text
- Structures of riboswitch RNA reaction states by mix-and-inject XFEL serial crystallography.
- Stagno JR, Liu Y, Bhandari YR, Conrad CE, Panja S, Swain M, Fan L, Nelson G, Li C, Wendel DR, White TA, Coe JD, Wiedorn MO, Knoska J, Oberthuer D, Tuckey RA, Yu P, Dyba M, Tarasov SG, Weierstall U, Grant TD, Schwieters CD, Zhang J, Ferré-D'Amaré AR, Fromme P, Draper DE, Liang M, Hunter MS, Boutet S, Tan K, Zuo X, Ji X, Barty A, Zatsepin NA, Chapman HN, Spence JC, Woodson SA, Wang YX.
- Nature (2017 Jan 12) 541:242-246. Abstract/Full Text
- A Two-Way Street: Regulatory Interplay between RNA Polymerase and Nascent RNA Structure.
- Zhang J, Landick R.
- Trends Biochem Sci (2016 Apr) 41:293-310. Abstract/Full Text
- Trying on tRNA for Size: RNase P and the T-box Riboswitch as Molecular Rulers.
- Zhang J, Ferré-DAmaré AR.
- Biomolecules (2016 Apr 1) 6. Abstract/Full Text
- The tRNA Elbow in Structure, Recognition and Evolution.
- Zhang J, Ferré-D'Amaré AR.
- Life (Basel) (2016 Jan 12) 6. Abstract/Full Text
- Structure and mechanism of the T-box riboswitches.
- Zhang J, Ferré-D'Amaré AR.
- Wiley Interdiscip Rev RNA (2015 Jul-Aug) 6:419-33. Abstract/Full Text
- Synthesis and applications of RNAs with position-selective labelling and mosaic composition.
- Liu Y, Holmstrom E, Zhang J, Yu P, Wang J, Dyba MA, Chen D, Ying J, Lockett S, Nesbitt DJ, Ferré-D'Amaré AR, Sousa R, Stagno JR, Wang YX.
- Nature (2015 Jun 18) 522:368-72. Abstract/Full Text
- RNA-Puzzles Round II: assessment of RNA structure prediction programs applied to three large RNA structures.
- Miao Z, Adamiak RW, Blanchet MF, Boniecki M, Bujnicki JM, Chen SJ, Cheng C, Chojnowski G, Chou FC, Cordero P, Cruz JA, Ferré-D'Amaré AR, Das R, Ding F, Dokholyan NV, Dunin-Horkawicz S, Kladwang W, Krokhotin A, Lach G, Magnus M, Major F, Mann TH, Masquida B, Matelska D, Meyer M, Peselis A, Popenda M, Purzycka KJ, Serganov A, Stasiewicz J, Szachniuk M, Tandon A, Tian S, Wang J, Xiao Y, Xu X, Zhang J, Zhao P, Zok T, Westhof E.
- RNA (2015 Jun) 21:1066-84. Abstract/Full Text
- Interaction between the tRNA-binding and C-terminal domains of Yeast Gcn2 regulates kinase activity in vivo.
- Lageix S, Zhang J, Rothenburg S, Hinnebusch AG.
- PLoS Genet (2015 Feb) 11:e1004991. Abstract/Full Text
- Post-crystallization Improvement of RNA Crystal Diffraction Quality.
- Zhang J, Ferré-D'Amaré AR.
- Methods Mol Biol (2015) 1316:13-24. Abstract/Full Text
- Post-crystallization Improvement of RNA Crystals by Synergistic Ion Exchange and Dehydration.
- Zhang J, Ferré-D'Amaré AR.
- Bio Protoc (2015) 5. Abstract/Full Text
- Trigger-helix folding pathway and SI3 mediate catalysis and hairpin-stabilized pausing by Escherichia coli RNA polymerase.
- Windgassen TA, Mooney RA, Nayak D, Palangat M, Zhang J, Landick R.
- Nucleic Acids Res (2014 Nov 10) 42:12707-21. Abstract/Full Text
- Global analysis of riboswitches by small-angle X-ray scattering and calorimetry.
- Zhang J, Jones CP, Ferré-D'Amaré AR.
- Biochim Biophys Acta (2014 Oct) 1839:1020-1029. Abstract/Full Text
- Dramatic improvement of crystals of large RNAs by cation replacement and dehydration.
- Zhang J, Ferré-D'Amaré AR.
- Structure (2014 Sep 2) 22:1363-1371. Abstract/Full Text
- Direct evaluation of tRNA aminoacylation status by the T-box riboswitch using tRNA-mRNA stacking and steric readout.
- Zhang J, Ferré-D'Amaré AR.
- Mol Cell (2014 Jul 3) 55:148-55. Abstract/Full Text
- New molecular engineering approaches for crystallographic studies of large RNAs.
- Zhang J, Ferré-D'Amaré AR.
- Curr Opin Struct Biol (2014 Jun) 26:9-15. Abstract/Full Text
- A flexible, scalable method for preparation of homogeneous aminoacylated tRNAs.
- Zhang J, Ferré-D'Amaré AR.
- Methods Enzymol (2014) 549:105-13. Abstract/Full Text
- Co-crystal structure of a T-box riboswitch stem I domain in complex with its cognate tRNA.
- Zhang J, Ferré-D'Amaré AR.
- Nature (2013 Aug 15) 500:363-6. Abstract/Full Text
- YbxF and YlxQ are bacterial homologs of L7Ae and bind K-turns but not K-loops.
- Baird NJ, Zhang J, Hamma T, Ferré-D'Amaré AR.
- RNA (2012 Apr) 18:759-70. Abstract/Full Text
- Ribozymes and riboswitches: modulation of RNA function by small molecules.
- Zhang J, Lau MW, Ferré-D'Amaré AR.
- Biochemistry (2010 Nov 2) 49:9123-31. Abstract/Full Text
- Role of the RNA polymerase trigger loop in catalysis and pausing.
- Zhang J, Palangat M, Landick R.
- Nat Struct Mol Biol (2010 Jan) 17:99-104. Abstract/Full Text
- A central role of the RNA polymerase trigger loop in active-site rearrangement during transcriptional pausing.
- Toulokhonov I, Zhang J, Palangat M, Landick R.
- Mol Cell (2007 Aug 3) 27:406-19. Abstract/Full Text
- Structural basis for substrate loading in bacterial RNA polymerase.
- Vassylyev DG, Vassylyeva MN, Zhang J, Palangat M, Artsimovitch I, Landick R.
- Nature (2007 Jul 12) 448:163-8. Abstract/Full Text
- Inhibition of RNA polymerase by streptolydigin: no cycling allowed.
- Kyzer S, Zhang J, Landick R.
- Cell (2005 Aug 26) 122:494-6. Abstract/Full Text
