U.S. flag

An official website of the United States government

NIH: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases NIH: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases 75 years: 1950-2025 75 years: 1950-2025
  1. Home
  2. Health Information
  3. Diabetes
  4. Diabetes Overview
  5. Risk Factors for Type 2 Diabetes
  6. Diabetes Risk Test

Diabetes Risk Test

Could you have diabetes and not know it? About 1 in 5 Americans with diabetes has it and doesn’t know it. Take the American Diabetes Association Diabetes Risk Test below to see if you are at risk for type 2 diabetes.

A PDF version of the Diabetes Risk Test (PDF, 624.91 KB) is also available.

Click to take the Diabetes Risk Test.

Last Reviewed March 2025
Share this page
Facebook X Email WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest

This content is provided as a service of the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases (NIDDK), part of the National Institutes of Health. NIDDK translates and disseminates research findings to increase knowledge and understanding about health and disease among patients, health professionals, and the public. Content produced by NIDDK is carefully reviewed by NIDDK scientists and other experts.