Diabetes Risk Test
Could you have diabetes and not know it? About 1 in 5 Americans with diabetes has it and doesn’t know it. Take the American Diabetes Association Diabetes Risk Test below to see if you are at risk for type 2 diabetes.
A PDF version of the Diabetes Risk Test (PDF, 624.91 KB) is also available.
