Body showing the heart and blood vessels
Download Media Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.
Description
Black and white illustration of a body torso showing the heart and blood vessels.
Alternate Text
Illustration of a body torso showing the heart and blood vessels.
Caption
Illustration of a body torso showing the heart and blood vessels.
Diseases or Conditions
File Size
524 KB | 703 x 1800
File Type
JPG
Related KeywordsAnatomy
Share this page