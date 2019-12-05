Hydrating the respiratory tract: Adriaan Bax, Ph.D. and Joseph Courtney, Ph.D. in NIDDK lab
Download Media Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.
Description
Adriaan Bax, Ph.D. and Joseph Courtney, Ph.D. in the Laboratory of Chemical Physics, NIDDK
Alternate Text
NIDDK researchers in lab
Caption
Drs. Adriaan Bax and Joseph Courtney in their NIDDK lab
File Size
8.047 MB | 5568 x 3712
File Type
JPG
Related KeywordsEquipment- lab NIDDK Staff
Share this page