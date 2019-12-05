Ileal conduit with stoma - Labeled
Image of ileal conduit leading to a stoma. Kidneys, ureter, stoma, and a segment of intestine are labeled. Ureters attached to one end of the conduit and the other end creates a stoma at the skin's surface.
An ileal conduit with stoma shows the ureters attached to a stoma using a segment of intestine.
