Ileal conduit with stoma - Labeled

Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.

Image of ileal conduit leading to a stoma. Kidneys, ureter, stoma, and a segment of intestine are labeled. Ureters attached to one end of the conduit and the other end creates a stoma at the skin's surface.

An ileal conduit with stoma shows the ureters attached to a stoma using a segment of intestine.

