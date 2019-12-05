Nephrostomy with closeup of kidney - Labeled
Description
Image of a child with nephrostomy tube and bag showing the entry of the tube through the body into the kidney. Close-up cross section of the kidney shows the inserted tube.
Alternate Text
Un tubo de nefrostomía insertado en el riñón a través de la espalda del paciente y conectado a una bolsa de drenaje externa.
Diseases or Conditions
File Size
822 KB | 2064 x 1960
File Type
JPG
Related KeywordsAnatomy Spanish labels Children
