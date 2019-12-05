Nephrostomy with closeup of kidney - Labeled

Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.

Description

Image of a child with nephrostomy tube and bag showing the entry of the tube through the body into the kidney. Close-up cross section of the kidney shows the inserted tube.

Alternate Text

Un tubo de nefrostomía insertado en el riñón a través de la espalda del paciente y conectado a una bolsa de drenaje externa.

Diseases or Conditions

File Size

822 KB | 2064 x 1960

File Type

JPG