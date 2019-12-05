U.S. Department of Health and Human Services
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Media Library
  4. Media Asset Details

containers of lactose enzyme caplets and drops

View full-sized image Illustration of containers of lactose enzymes caplets, lactose enzyme drops, and lactose-reduced milk.
Download Media Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.

Description

Black and white illustration of containers of lactose enzymes caplets, lactose enzyme drops, and lactose-reduced milk.

Alternate Text

Illustration of containers of lactose enzymes caplets, lactose enzyme drops, and lactose-reduced milk.

Caption

Illustration of containers of lactose enzymes caplets, lactose enzyme drops, and lactose-reduced milk.

Diseases or Conditions

Digestive Diseases

File Size

180 KB | 574 x 1161

File Type

JPG

Related Keywords

English labels Eggs and Dairy
Share this page
Facebook Twitter Email WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest