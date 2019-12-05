U.S. Department of Health and Human Services
Soda, french fired, and ice cream sundae

View full-sized image Drawing of soda, French fries, and ice cream sundae.
Download Media Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.

Description

Drawing of soda, French fries, and ice cream sundae.

Alternate Text

Caption

These foods may make irritable bowel syndrome worse.

Diseases or Conditions

Digestive Diseases Diet and Nutrition

File Size

1.199 MB | 2400 x 2170

File Type

JPG

Related Keywords

Eggs and Dairy Junk Food Sweets
