Examples of one serving of starch
Description
Drawings of examples of one serving of starch: one slice of bread or one small potato or 1/2 cup of cooked cereal or 3/4 cup of dry cereal flakes or one 6-inch tortilla.
Alternate Text
Caption
Diseases or Conditions
