Example of two servings of vegetables

Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.

Description

Drawings of examples of two serving of vegetables: 1/2 cup of cooked carrots plus 1 cup of salad or 1/2 cup of vegetable juice plus 1/2 cup of cooked green beans.

Alternate Text

Drawings of examples of two serving of vegetables: 1/2 cup of cooked carrots plus 1 cup of salad or 1/2 cup of vegetable juice plus 1/2 cup of cooked green beans.

Caption

Drawings of examples of two serving of vegetables: 1/2 cup of cooked carrots plus 1 cup of salad or 1/2 cup of vegetable juice plus 1/2 cup of cooked green beans.

Diseases or Conditions

File Size

467 KB | 3000 x 911

File Type

JPG