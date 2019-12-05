U.S. Department of Health and Human Services
Example for one serving of fruit

View full-sized image Drawings of examples of one serving of fruit: one small apple or 1/2 cup of juice or 1/2 a grapefruit.
Download Media Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.

Description

Alternate Text

Caption

Diseases or Conditions

Weight Management Diet and Nutrition

File Size

380 KB | 3000 x 1056

File Type

JPG

Related Keywords

Beverage Fruits and Vegetables English labels
