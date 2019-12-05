U.S. Department of Health and Human Services
Example of one serving of dairy

View full-sized image Drawings of examples of one serving of milk: 1 cup of fat-free or low-fat yogurt or 1 cup of fat-free, also called skim, or low-fat, also called 1 percent, milk.
Download Media Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.

Description

Alternate Text

Caption

Diseases or Conditions

Weight Management Diet and Nutrition

File Size

559 KB | 3000 x 1673

File Type

JPG

Related Keywords

Beverage Eggs and Dairy English labels
