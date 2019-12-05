U.S. Department of Health and Human Services
Comparing one serving of meat or meat substitutes

View full-sized image Drawings of examples of a 1-ounce serving of meat and meat substitutes: one egg or 2 tablespoons of peanut butter; this serving portion is listed under a drawing of a jar of peanut butter.
Download Media Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.

Weight Management Diet and Nutrition

329 KB | 2584 x 1288

JPG

Eggs and Dairy Legumes English labels
