Example of one serving of sweets

View full-sized image Drawings of examples of one serving of sweets from the fats and sweets group: a 3-inch cookie or one plain cake doughnut or 1 tablespoon of maple syrup.
Weight Management Diet and Nutrition

391 KB | 3000 x 1187

JPG

Sweets Junk Food English labels
