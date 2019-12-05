A circle on the tip of a thumb to show one tablespoon

Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.

Description

Drawing of an open hand with a circle drawn around the tip of the thumb to show what a serving size of 1 tablespoon looks like.

Alternate Text

Caption

Diseases or Conditions

File Size

337 KB | 2296 x 1000

File Type

JPG