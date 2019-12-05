A circle around the tip of an index finger to show one teaspoon

Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.

Description

Drawing of an open hand, palm side up, with a circle around the tip of the index finger to show the size of a 1-teaspoon serving.

Alternate Text

Drawing of an open hand, palm side up, with a circle around the tip of the index finger to show the size of a 1-teaspoon serving.

Caption

Drawing of an open hand, palm side up, with a circle around the tip of the index finger to show the size of a 1-teaspoon serving.

Diseases or Conditions

File Size

355 KB | 2576 x 1072

File Type

JPG