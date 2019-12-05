Wheel of food based on breakfast, lunch dinner, and snacks unlabeled
Download Media Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.
Description
Drawing of sample meals and snacks.
Alternate Text
Drawing of sample meals and snacks.
Caption
Drawing of sample meals and snacks.
Diseases or Conditions
File Size
265 KB | 1156 x 1102
File Type
JPG
Related KeywordsSweets Unlabeled Fruits and Vegetables Bread and Grains Beverage Eggs and Dairy Meat
Share this page