Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.

Description

An enlarged drawing of the fruits group below a drawing of the diabetes food pyramid. The enlarged drawing is labeled fruits. The section includes drawings of a can of apple juice, an orange and several orange sections, a banana, an apple, a box of raisin

Alternate Text

An enlarged drawing of the fruits group below a drawing of the diabetes food pyramid. The enlarged drawing is labeled fruits. The section includes drawings of a can of apple juice, an orange and several orange sections, a banana, an apple, a box of raisin

Caption

An enlarged drawing of the fruits group below a drawing of the diabetes food pyramid. The enlarged drawing is labeled fruits. The section includes drawings of a can of apple juice, an orange and several orange sections, a banana, an apple, a box of raisin

Diseases or Conditions

File Size

677 KB | 2025 x 2400

File Type

JPG