Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.

Description

An enlarged drawing of the vegetables group below a drawing of the diabetes food pyramid. The enlarged drawing is labeled vegetables. The section includes drawings of carrots, salad, a tomato, a can of tomato juice, and a stalk of broccoli.

Alternate Text

An enlarged drawing of the vegetables group below a drawing of the diabetes food pyramid. The enlarged drawing is labeled vegetables. The section includes drawings of carrots, salad, a tomato, a can of tomato juice, and a stalk of broccoli.

Caption

An enlarged drawing of the vegetables group below a drawing of the diabetes food pyramid. The enlarged drawing is labeled vegetables. The section includes drawings of carrots, salad, a tomato, a can of tomato juice, and a stalk of broccoli.

Diseases or Conditions

File Size

957 KB | 2325 x 2700

File Type

JPG