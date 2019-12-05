Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.

Description

An enlarged drawing of the meat and meat substitutes group below a drawing of the diabetes food pyramid. The enlarged drawing is labeled meat and meat substitutes. The section includes drawings of a wedge of cheese, a piece of chicken, a whole fish, a chi

Alternate Text

An enlarged drawing of the meat and meat substitutes group below a drawing of the diabetes food pyramid. The enlarged drawing is labeled meat and meat substitutes. The section includes drawings of a wedge of cheese, a piece of chicken, a whole fish, a chi

Caption

An enlarged drawing of the meat and meat substitutes group below a drawing of the diabetes food pyramid. The enlarged drawing is labeled meat and meat substitutes. The section includes drawings of a wedge of cheese, a piece of chicken, a whole fish, a chi

Diseases or Conditions

File Size

956 KB | 2850 x 2850

File Type

JPG