Container of yogurt and a wedge of Swiss cheese
Download Media Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.
Description
Drawing of a container of yogurt and a wedge of Swiss cheese.
Alternate Text
Drawing of a container of yogurt and a wedge of Swiss cheese.
Caption
Drawing of a container of yogurt and a wedge of Swiss cheese.
Diseases or Conditions
File Size
182 KB | 975 x 600
File Type
JPG
Related KeywordsEggs and Dairy
Share this page