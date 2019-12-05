U.S. Department of Health and Human Services
African American family with young father and mother holding a baby

View full-sized image Illustration of an African American family, including a young father and mother holding a baby.
Description

Alternate Text

Illustration of an African American family, including a young father and mother holding a baby.

Caption

You have the power to prevent kidney failure.

File Size

550 KB | 1310 x 1200

File Type

JPG

Related Keywords

Infants Adults Female Male African American
