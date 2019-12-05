Three Men playing golf
Download Media Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.
Description
Color illustration of three men playing golf on the putting green.
Alternate Text
Illustration of three men playing golf on the putting green.
Caption
Staying active is key to maintaining health.
Diseases or Conditions
File Size
7.874 MB | 2053 x 2439
File Type
JPG
Related KeywordsOutdoors Sports Older Adults Male
Share this page