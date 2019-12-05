African American man getting out of bed due to nocturia
Download Media Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.
Description
Black and white illustration of an African American man getting out of bed due to nocturia.
Alternate Text
Illustration of an African American man getting out of bed due to nocturia.
Caption
Frequent urination at night may be a sign of an enlarged prostate.
Diseases or Conditions
File Size
2.274 MB | 2350 x 1830
File Type
JPG
Related KeywordsAdults African American At home
Share this page