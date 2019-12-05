U.S. Department of Health and Human Services
boy avoiding milk due to lactose intolerance

View full-sized image Illustration of a boy avoiding milk.
Download Media Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.

Description

Black and white illustration of a boy avoiding milk.

Alternate Text

Illustration of a boy avoiding milk.

Caption

Some people can eat a little of certain foods that contain milk, but none of others.

Diseases or Conditions

Diet and Nutrition Digestive Diseases

File Size

355 KB | 1260 x 1101

File Type

JPG

Related Keywords

English labels Male Eggs and Dairy
