boy avoiding milk due to lactose intolerance

Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.

Description

Black and white illustration of a boy avoiding milk.

Alternate Text

Illustration of a boy avoiding milk.

Caption

Some people can eat a little of certain foods that contain milk, but none of others.

Diseases or Conditions

File Size

355 KB | 1260 x 1101

File Type

JPG