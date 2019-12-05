Male doctor talking to a female patient

Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.

Description

Drawing of a male doctor talking with a female patient. Both are seated at a desk.

Alternate Text

Drawing of a male doctor talking with a female patient. Both are seated at a desk.

Caption

Drawing of a male doctor talking with a female patient. Both are seated at a desk.

File Size

611 KB | 1744 x 1200

File Type

JPG