U.S. Department of Health and Human Services
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Media Library
  4. Media Asset Details

Male doctor talking to a female patient

View full-sized image Drawing of a male doctor talking with a female patient. Both are seated at a desk.
Download Media Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.

Description

Drawing of a male doctor talking with a female patient. Both are seated at a desk.

Alternate Text

Drawing of a male doctor talking with a female patient. Both are seated at a desk.

Caption

Drawing of a male doctor talking with a female patient. Both are seated at a desk.

File Size

611 KB | 1744 x 1200

File Type

JPG

Related Keywords

Male Female
Share this page
Facebook Twitter Email WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest