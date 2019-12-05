Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.

Description

Drawing of a garden hose with nothing covering the opening, which allows the water to flow freely. A label says “low pressure.”

Alternate Text

Drawing of a garden hose with nothing covering the opening, which allows the water to flow freely. A label says “low pressure.”

Caption

A smaller opening makes the water pressure higher. In the same way, clogged blood vessels lead to high blood pressure.

File Size

239 KB | 1060 x 1328

File Type

JPG