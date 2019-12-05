U.S. Department of Health and Human Services
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Media Library
  4. Media Asset Details

Garden hose with nothing covering the opening, which allows the water to flow freely

View full-sized image Drawing of a garden hose with nothing covering the opening, which allows the water to flow freely. A label says “low pressure.”
Download Media Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.

Description

Drawing of a garden hose with nothing covering the opening, which allows the water to flow freely. A label says “low pressure.”

Alternate Text

Drawing of a garden hose with nothing covering the opening, which allows the water to flow freely. A label says “low pressure.”

Caption

A smaller opening makes the water pressure higher. In the same way, clogged blood vessels lead to high blood pressure.

File Size

239 KB | 1060 x 1328

File Type

JPG

Related Keywords

Unlabeled
Share this page
Facebook Twitter Email WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest