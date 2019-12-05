Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.

Drawing of a garden hose with the thumb of a person’s hand partially covering the opening, causing the water to spray out at a high pressure. A label says “high pressure.”

A smaller opening makes the water pressure higher. In the same way, clogged blood vessels lead to high blood pressure.

245 KB | 1570 x 1306

JPG