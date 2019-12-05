Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.

Description

Drawing of a man checking his blood glucose level.

Alternate Text

Drawing of a man checking his blood glucose level.

Caption

Checking your blood glucose will help you see if your diabetes treatment plan is working.

Diseases or Conditions

File Size

1.16 MB | 1500 x 1978

File Type

JPG